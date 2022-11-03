For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Christmas goat to move, vaccine suspended, SD councillor sold military secrets, and a boost to justice spending: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 3 November 2022 08:19 CET
A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Photo: APAlastair Grant
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
No Nato nuclear exception, swords and bow and arrow at Almedalen attack, Moderates attack broken electricity election pledge, and businesses slam work permit salary threshold: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 2 November 2022 09:52 CET
