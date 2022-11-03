Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Christmas goat to move, vaccine suspended, SD councillor sold military secrets, and a boost to justice spending: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 3 November 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Photo: APAlastair Grant

The Gävle Christmas goat is moving after 56 years 

The giant straw goat erected every year in the Swedish city of Gävle is moving away from the city’s Slottstorget square to a new temporary location five minutes away for three years, to allow a new culture centre to be built. 

The goat is famed for the annual battle between anonymous arsonists who try to burn it down, and the city authorities, who try to keep it intact until after Christmas. 

Over its 56-year-history, the arsonists have a slight edge, although in recent years it has often stayed standing for several years in a row. 

After 2016, when it was burned down within hours of being inaugurated, it stayed intact until last year, when it burned again. 

Swedish vocab: i fjol – last year 

Swedish Public Health Agency pauses Covid vaccine 

The Swedish Public Health Agency is to stop giving the new Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid, from Novavax to people under the age of 31, after signs that increased the risk for certain heart conditions. 

New data from Australia has shown an increased incidence of heart muscle inflammation and pericardium inflammation in those who have taken the vaccine, said Sören Andersson, the head of the agency’s vaccination programme.

None of the 7,000 people who have received a dose have reported any serious side effects. 

Andersson said the agency would suspend new vaccinations with Novovax until the European Medicines Agency completed an analysis. 

Swedish vocab: hjärtsäck – pericardium 

Sweden Democrat municipal politician ‘sold secret military information’  

Christopher Jarnvall, a new SD councillor in Norrköping, in around the year 2000 was paid 250,000 kronor by the French helicopter manufacturer NH Industries for classified information on a military helicopter contract. 

Jarnvall, who at the time worked in the Swedish Armed Forces’ information unit, was paid by NH Industries as a consultant. 

After Sweden’s military intelligence service MUST discovered that Jarnvall had instructed a Swedish military officer to get hold of the information, Jarnvall’s house was raided and a large amount of information on the heliopters found on his computer. 

Part of the information was on what protection and weaponry the helicopters would carry, information Säpo judged was of “significance for the country’s security”, and information that Jarnvall sent to the NH Industries. 

In 2002, however, the prosecutor laid down the inquiry after the Swedish Armed Forces judged that having to re-run the bidding process, which NH Industries won, would do more damage to Sweden than allowing Jarnvall to get away with selling the secrets. 

Swedish vocab: förundersökning – preliminary investigation 

Sweden’s new government to boost justice spending by 1.4 billion kronor

Sweden’s new justice minister on Tuesday unveiled plans to spend an additional 1.4 billion kronor on boosting the criminal justice system next year, in what he called “the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history”.

Gunnar Strömberg unveiled nearly 5 billion kronor worth of additional spending between now and 2025, 1.4 billion kronor of which will be in the current budget, of which 0.9 billion will go to help police reach the Social Democrat government’s target of 38,200 police employees by 2024. 

“I do not hesitate to call this the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history,” Strömmer said as he announced the spending commitments, which will be part of the budget announced later this month. 

The spending boost is, however, only a fraction of the 20 billion kronor up until 2026 which the Sweden Democrats had promised during the election campaign. 

And as much as 0.4 billion of the 0.9 billion which is going towards the police will go towards funding the increased cost of Sweden’s EU Presidency in the first half of next year.

Swedish vocab: brottslighet – criminality 

Sweden will not demand Nato nuclear weapons exception 

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson has said that Sweden will not demand any formal exceptions — such as a stipulation that no nuclear weapons be stationed on Swedish territory — when it goes into Nato. 

But at the same time, he said Sweden could have a similar arrangement to Denmark and Norway, who do not want to have nuclear weapons on their territories in peacetime. 

Kristersson said it was important to recognise Nato’s so-called “nuclear umbrella”. 

“This is protection which democracies need when there are other countries with nuclear weapons,” he said. “That’s something that Sweden will of course not set itself against. Then, of course, we would all like to have a world free of nuclear weapons, if it were possible.” 

Kristersson’s statement came after Micael Bydén, the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, advised Sweden’s government not to make any demands for a nuclear exception. 

Swedish vocab: kärnvapenparaply — nuclear umbrella

Swedish extremist ‘bought swords and bow for Almedalen attack’

Theodor Engström, the far-right extremist who fatally stabbed one of Sweden’s leading psychiatrists at the Almedalen political festival, had brought two swords and a bow and arrow to Visby to carry out his attack, prosecution documents revealed on Tuesday.

The prosecutor Henrik Olin on Tuesday morning charged the 33-year-old with committing a terror crime through murder for stabbing Ing-Marie Wieselgren, and also for preparation for a terror crime for his alleged plot to kill the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf. 

In the prosecution document, it states that Engström began preparing for his attack on June 20th, and had purchased a double-bladed knife, two swords and a bow and arrow, which he had left in the tent where he was staying at the time he stabbed Wieselgren. He had also collected together information on where Lööf would be during the festival. 

In a press release, the court said that Engström, who psychiatrists have concluded was severely disturbed at the time of the attack, will go on trial between November 9th and November 15th. Engström has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. 

Swedish vocab: pil och båge – bow and arrow (literally arrow and bow) 

Top Moderates accuse government of ‘breaking promise’ on power prices

Leading Moderate Party politicians in Skåne have attacked the new government for failing to deliver the promised support to those suffering sky high power bills in the southern Swedish county.

“This is not the high-cost protection we were promised and which we promised our voters,” Carl Johan Sonesson, the Moderate head of Skåne’s regional government wrote in the Expressen newspaper, together with Carina Wutzler, mayor of Vellinge, Christian Sonesson, mayor of Staffanstorp, and Anna Jähnke, the councillor in charge of regional development. 

The four politicians, some of the most powerful Moderates in the region, said that when Energy and Business minister Ebba Busch announced the government’s plans to support those facing power high power prices, they had been astonished.

“There were many of us among the Moderates in Skåne who both raised our eyebrows and needed to listen again before we understood that what was being presented was something completely different from what we had been promised,” they wrote. 

“Instead of high-cost protection for the coming winter, what was presented was a system of repayments for the year which has already passed.” 

Swedish vocab: högkostnadsskydd – high cost protection 

Swedish businesses attack plan to hike work permit salary threshold

Sweden’s service sector trade body has denounced government plans to bring in a 33,200 kronor salary threshold for work permits as “completely objectionable”, warning that it was wishful thinking to expect the foreign workers lost to be replaced by the unemployed.

Almega, which represents businesses in IT, telecoms, engineering, architecture, media, private healthcare, train operations, and security, among other industries, said that its members would be severely affected by the plan to limit work permits to more highly paid employees, with about 10,000 people currently living in Sweden on a work permit forced to leave the country.    

“The proposal is motivated by the idea that these jobs should be done by unemployed people already in the country,” the trade body’s chief executive Ann Öberg and two colleagues wrote in an opinion piece in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

“But this is significantly easier said than done. Recruiting labour from a country outside the EU already takes a lot more time than to employ someone living in the country. Our member companies’ first choice is always to recruit in Sweden.” 

It would, they said, be “extremely unfortunate” if the government were to tighten up labour immigration without first reforming the tax and welfare system in Sweden to increase the incentives for people to work. 

Swedish vocab: förkastlig – objectionable 

