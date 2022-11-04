Read news from:
Buyers at Gothenburg flat viewing miss dead body under bed

An apartment in Gothenburg was shown to a series of potential buyers without any of them spotting that its former owner was lying dead under the bed.

Published: 4 November 2022 09:57 CET
An inspector from Kronofogden found the dead body after an apartment viewing in Gothenburg. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The apartment had been put up for auction after Sweden’s national debt Enforcement Authority (Kronofogden) was unable to contact its owner.

An estate agent was then brought in to evaluate the apartment, it was advertised for sale, and several viewers came to look at the property, which was sold “as seen”, with all the rubbish and detritus left when it was abandoned.  

But on August 20th, after one of the viewings, an inspector for the Enforcement Authority spotted that the body of the apartment’s former owner – a man in his eighties – was discovered under a bed.

According to the Aftonbladet tabloid, the body had been lying there for at least two years.

In a police report, the dead man was described as looking like “a mummy”. The police estimate that the body could have been in the apartment for two to three years, but his death is not considered to be suspicious.

The Enforcement Authority’s inspector said that the “strong smell of rubbish” and large amount of clutter in the apartment could explain why the body wasn’t discovered.

It is unclear how many people attended the flat viewing, but neither those viewing the apartment nor the estate agent who had previously visited the property in order to value it had noticed the body.

The Enforcement Agency did not wish to comment, but representatives stated that the agency always attempts to reach the owner before an eviction is carried out. The agency is not planning on changing its standard routine following this event.

“No, we have clear routines,” Fredrik Karlberg, section head at the Enforcement Agency, told Aftonbladet.

“In general, it’s not completely unusual that a dead person is found in connection with a foreclosure.”

