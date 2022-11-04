Read news from:
New Millennium book brings Nordic noir even further north

The latest instalment in the Nordic crime saga Millennium hits Swedish bookstores Friday, with a new author seeking to shift the story's focus to the far north of the country.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:39 CET
Karin Smirnoff has written the new Millennium book. Photo. Tim Aro/TT

Karin Smirnoff, who already had four novels under her belt, is continuing the celebrated series originally created by Stieg Larsson.

His fame came posthumously — he died in 2004, a year before the release of the first book in the saga, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”.

“It was quite easy to say yes to the project,” Smirnoff told AFP, adding she had a special fondness for rogue hacker Lisbeth Salander, one of the main characters.

The Millennium books were some of the breakout hits of the 21st century. More than 100 million copies were sold, with the titles published in over 50 countries and adapted several times for the cinema.

Larsson, an investigative journalist specialising in extreme right-wing movements, died of a heart attack just after submitting his first three manuscripts.

He would never know the success of his work or enjoy the fortune it generated.

Controversy

His partner, Eva Gabrielsson, found herself excluded from the proceeds because they were not married. The controversy over the inheritance reared its head again years later when the decision was made to write a first batch of sequels after Larsson’s death, consisting of three novels by the best-selling author David Lagercrantz.

The author wrote the books with the blessing of Larsson’s brother and father, the heirs to his work.

Another two books are planned, but for Smirnoff the goal wasn’t to reinvent Larsson’s work in the new trilogy.

“I’m trying to continue this with respect to what’s been done before,” the 58-year-old author said.

But she still aims to put her “own point of view” forward while exploring themes of violence, politics and abuse of power present in the series. In her opinion, works of art by necessity transcend their creators.

“I don’t think that art belongs to anyone in that sense. Because if it was like that, art wouldn’t progress at all,” she said.

Picking up the pen was to continue “a project which is huge”, she said, admitting the mission was “quite a task”.

“I know a lot of people, they’re thinking that this is only done for money. I don’t think that David Lagercrantz did this only for money. I’m not doing it” for money, she said.

Far north

The seventh instalment of the grim series, “Havsornens skrik” (“The Cry of the White-tailed Eagle”), is set in Sweden’s far north where the adventures of Salander and Mikael Blomkvist will continue.

“I live up in the north of Sweden, so I wanted it to take place here,” Smirnoff explained.

Setting the story more than a thousand kilometres north of the capital Stockholm, where most of the previous books have taken place, was also an opportunity to point out the injustices suffered by the region.

The ancestral land of the indigenous Sami people, which holds much of Sweden’s natural resources, has been undergoing an industrial boom in recent decades.

Smirnoff notes the region “has a history of people from the south coming here”, exploiting its resources and disappearing with the spoils. Billions are also currently being pumped into the region in so-called green industries.

“With the billions come the problems as well,” she told AFP. Now, Smirnoff awaits readers’ judgements.

“It’s only like three weeks ago I wrote the last word. So for me, it’s too close. I can’t decide whether it’s a good book,” she said. “It’s going to be quite exciting when it’s coming out to hear what other people think.”

IMMIGRATION

INTERVIEW: ‘It’s a way to jokingly show that Sweden is very segregated’

Michael Lindgren, the comedian and producer behind the new Swedish TV quiz show Invandrare för Svenskar, or "Immigrants for Swedes', tells The Local how the seemingly superficial game show is actually very serious indeed.

Published: 7 September 2022 18:54 CEST
INTERVIEW: 'It's a way to jokingly show that Sweden is very segregated'

SVT’s new gameshow Invandrare för Svenskar (IFS) began with a simple image on a computer. 

“I wanted to do something to show the simple fact that the category of invandrare [immigrant] is a really stupid category,” says Michael Lindgren, the co-founder of the Swedish comedy group Grotesco, and creator of Invandare för Svenskar

“I was just playing around with pictures of people with different values and professions and personalities to like, show the multitude of humanity, and then I placed an ethnic Swede in the middle and I built a block of people with different backgrounds around that blonde person. and I was thinking it would be fun to put a Swede in the minority.” 

It was only when a friend pointed out that the image he had made looked like the famous quiz game Hollywood Squares, a big 1980s hit in Sweden as Prat i kvadrat, that the idea to turn the image into a game show came about. 

Shortly afterwards, he contacted the show’s host, the comedian Ahmed Berhan, and began working with him and some of the other celebrities with immigrant backgrounds on the concept. 

The panelists on Invandrare för Svenskar.
 

Critics in Sweden are divided over the new gameshow, in which ordinary Swedes have to guess whether celebrity immigrants are lying or telling the truth about their home cultures. 

Karolina Fjellborg, at Aftonbladet, called it a “potential flop”, which was “forced and painfully shallow”. 

“And yet her paper, Aftonbladet, has written about it several times!” Lindgren exclaims when I mention this.  “Some people think it’s too stupid and glossy. It’s had rave reviews and very critical reviews, which I think is perfect.” 

He rejects the charge that the show treats a serious subject in too frivolous a way. 

“I’m an entertainer. I work in comedy. Of course, it’s superficial,” he says. “It’s a glossy game show on the surface, but underneath it’s a way to jokingly address the fact that we still think in these categories, that Sweden is a very segregated society, and we need to address that with more honesty.”

“The other point is that the idea of ‘immigrants’ as a group is absurd. It’s not a homogenous group. I think Swedes need to be faced with that, that the category is false. ‘Immigrants’ is useful as a statistical category, meaning people who actually migrated here. Most panelists in the show are born in Sweden, but Swedes tend to see them as immigrants anyway. For how many generations?”

He says his favourite moments in the show come when the contestants are nervous that they might give an answer that reveals them as prejudiced, and you can feel a slight tension, or the few moments when they do make an embarrassing mistake. 

Even though the atmosphere is deliberately kept as warm and light-hearted as possible, it’s these flashes of awkwardness, he feels, that reveal how uncomfortable many people in Sweden are about ethnic and cultural differences. 

It’s clearly something he thinks about a lot. Unlike immigration to countries like the UK or France, which are the result of long histories of empire, he argues, the immigration to Sweden, at least since the 1970s, has been driven by a sense of Lutheran guilt at the wealth the country amassed as a result of remaining neutral in the Second World War. 

Immigration, he argues, happened too quickly for the ordinary Swedish population to really understand the cultures of those arriving. 

Michael Lindgren, founder of ”IFS-invandrare för svenskar”. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
 
“I like to see Sweden as a little bit like The Shire in The Lord of the Rings,” he says. “It is located up in the corner of the map, peaceful and quite, with a very homogenous, old, peasant population. Historically shielded from the big world outside. Immigration is fairly new to Sweden, from outside Europe basically from the seventies onward, that is just fifty years ago. In what was in large part a political project from above.”
 
“And there is a discrepancy, because the majority population is still that old peasant population, and we didn’t learn a lot about the people coming here. We’re polite and friendly, but culturally very reserved, and I think that’s also about the climate, we don’t intermingle a lot. We don’t invite people into our homes easily.” 

According to Lindgren, the reception of the show has been great. Some of the show’s panel have a big following among Swedes with immigrant backgrounds, meaning it is drawing a demographic to Sweden’s public broadcaster that it normally struggles to reach. 

“The ambition is that the primary audience for this show is Swedes with mixed backgrounds, Swedes with a background in another country,” he says. “It’s a very tough demographic to reach. It’s a demographic that simply doesn’t watch public service, because it’s usually not made for them, and they seem to really enjoy it.” 

He has plans for the next series to include short factual segments. 

“I’m not saying I’m gonna make it serious. It’s supposed to be fun and jokey and entertaining and light, and I’m not going to change it in its core,” he says. “But I think it would add to the entertainment and variety to pause maybe twice in the show and say ‘this is actually true’, just stay at a point of discussion for 30 seconds, and maybe have a graphic to back it up.” 

