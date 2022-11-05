Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Climate criticism, struggling Ukrainians, and work permit limits under fire

In this week's episode we discuss a runaway snake's return, criticism of salary thresholds for work permits, Sweden's new energy and climate policies under fire from all angles, Sweden and Ukraine, and where to experience All Saints' Day.

Published: 5 November 2022 09:24 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features interviews with Jörgen Hedman, an author and researcher who has written extensively about the history of a Swedish village in Ukraine, and Kimberly Nicholas, a climate scientist at Lund University. 

Topics we discuss this week include: 

Work permits

Energy & Climate

Ukraine

Since recording the episode we received an answer to one of the questions we discuss:

All Saints Day 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?

In this week's episode we discuss racism in Sweden, a Nobel snub, Sweden Democrats lose control of flagship town, a snake escape, 17th century warship found, and 27 seconds of silence.

Published: 29 October 2022 08:17 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as US tech worker Kat Zhou, who found herself in the eye of a storm after posting about her experiences of racism in Sweden on Twitter. We also hear from Kash Haresamudram, a doctoral researcher in Lund who was one of more than 500 respondents to our survey on xenophobia in Sweden. 

You can read more about these stories on the links below.

We also take a closer look at some of the stories making the news in Sweden this week: 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.Or:

