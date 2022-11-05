LISTEN: Climate criticism, struggling Ukrainians, and work permit limits under fire

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features interviews with Jörgen Hedman, an author and researcher who has written extensively about the history of a Swedish village in Ukraine, and Kimberly Nicholas, a climate scientist at Lund University.
Topics we discuss this week include:
Work permits
Energy & Climate
- INTERVIEW: ‘If the world follows Sweden’s new path, we’re headed for climate disaster’
- Top Moderates accuse government of ‘breaking promise’ on energy prices
- What do we know about Sweden’s electricity price subsidy?
- Swedish government and Sweden Democrats propose fuel tax cuts
Ukraine
- EXPLAINED: What problems are Ukrainian refugees facing in Sweden?
- INTERVIEW: ‘We know there are Russian tanks in Ukraine’s Swedish village’
Since recording the episode we received an answer to one of the questions we discuss:
All Saints Day
