NATO

Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden's membership of NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg Friday.

Published: 5 November 2022 10:21 CET
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the parliament to mark the opening of the new legislative year, at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, on October 1, 2022. Photo: Adem ALTAN/AFP

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

“President Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process… would go and when it would be concluded,” the Turkish presidency said.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato’

Erdogan and Stoltenberg held a private meeting in Istanbul that was closed to the media.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine. But Erdogan threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June between Turkey, Finland and Sweden that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit Ankara on Tuesday to meet with Erdogan in a trip that Stockholm hopes will lead to Turkey’s approval.

Stoltenberg “welcomed the major, concrete steps already taken by both countries to put the memorandum into practice, and stressed that their accession will make NATO stronger”, the alliance said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the NATO secretary general said Finland and Sweden’s accession was important “to send a clear message to Russia” during a press conference with the Turkish foreign minister.

All 30 NATO member states except Turkey and Hungary have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland.

New members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

‘It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland were committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns over their possible membership in the alliance, saying it was time to welcome them.

Published: 3 November 2022 19:02 CET
'It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato'

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing safe haven to outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists”.

“I recognise your concerns,” Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

He said Finland and Sweden were keen to work closer with Turkey to fight “terrorism”.

“It’s also in their interest,” he said.

“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of Nato. Their accession will make our alliance stronger and our people safer.”

Cavusoglu in turn said that that Turkey believed that Sweden’s new government was more committed to meeting Turkey’s demands. The most important thing was that the actions laid out in the agreement reached in June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were taken in full, he said. 

Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May,  after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to block their bids, seeking concessions.

In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland struck a deal which included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

“Finland and Sweden have delivered on their agreement to Turkey,” Stoltenberg said. “They have become strong partner in our joint fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.

“And they are clearly committed to long-term engagement with Turkey to address your security concerns.”

To date, all but Turkey and Hungary  of the 30 Nato member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland.

New members to the alliance require unanimous approval

 Cavusoglu said Stockholm took some steps including the removal of restrictions standing in the way of arms sales to Turkey but added “it’s not possible to say” the July agreement was fully implemented.

“We don’t intend to harm NATO or block its enlargement … we want to see concrete steps,” he said.

Ankara is “more hopeful” that Sweden’s new government will address Turkey’s concerns, Cavusoglu added.

“We knew that the outgoing government could not do much. The new government is decided and the new prime minister is going to visit our country next week,” Cavusoglu said. 

During his visit to Istanbul, Stoltenberg met Cavusoglu, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar, and other politicians.

“Finland and Sweden have significantly increased their cooperation with Turkey on combatting terrorism,” Stoltenberg said. 

On Friday, Stoltenberg will hold a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit Ankara next Tuesday for further talks.

 
