SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: Why tomorrow is a big day in Swedish politics
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 7 November 2022 09:49 CET
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
CLIMATE CRISIS
‘If the world follows Sweden’s new path, we’re headed for climate disaster’
The Local spoke to climate researcher Professor Kimberly Nicholas to discuss what we know about the new government's climate policy, what we can expect for the next four years, and what individuals can do if they are worried about the climate.
Published: 2 November 2022 15:41 CET
