SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP
QUIZ: Can you pass The Local’s mock-up Swedish citizenship test?
Sweden's government is considering bringing in a 'citizenship test' to check prospective citizens are informed on Swedish society and culture. We've adapted some real questions from Denmark's citizenship test. Can you answer them?
Published: 7 November 2022 19:35 CET
A citizenship ceremony at Stockholm town hall in 2017. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Who will be affected by Sweden’s new immigration policy?
Are you already in Sweden? Are you wondering whether changes to citizenship and work permits are likely to affect you, or when they will come into effect? Here's what we know so far about who will be affected.
Published: 19 October 2022 14:48 CEST
Updated: 23 October 2022 08:21 CEST
