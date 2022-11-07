Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden launches campaign to raise ‘fighting spirit’ in population

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency plans to launch an information campaign that is intended to strengthen the försvarsvilja, or “fighting spirit” of the population. See the page here.

A survey has shown that only half of people in Sweden think that they have a role to play in the case of an attack on Sweden, meaning that knowledge in the country of Sweden’s civil defence strategy and the duty all residents have to take part in defence is low.

The information campaign aims to emphasise people’s innate wish to help one another, to inform people that everyone has a role in defending Sweden, and thirdly, to inform people that Sweden has totalförsvarsplikt, which requires people to take part in national defence.

Swedish vocab: försvarsvilja – fighting spirit, will to defend yourself

Swedish households downbeat about economic prospects

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise has warned that GDP in Sweden could drop by as much as 1.2 percent next year as surveys of households show that they are extremely downbeat about their economic situations.

“Households are more downbeat than ever,” Sven-Olov Daunfeldt, the confederation’s chief economist told the TT newswire. “I could almost say that the outlook now is more uncertain than it’s ever been before.”

He cited higher electricity prices, higher fuel prices, and higher grocery prices hitting at the same time as consumers are facing a real fall in wages, and a drop in the value of their houses.

Swedish vocab: deppig – downbeat, depressed

Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership of Nato until the two countries take the necessary “steps”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

“President Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process… would go and when it would be concluded,” the Turkish presidency said.

Professor Hüseyin Bagci, an expert on Turkish politics, told TT he expected Erdogan to give Sweden a “Nato Christmas present”, allowing parliament to approve the bid by the end of the year, saying that while Sweden’s policy had not changed, its rhetoric had.

“The difference,” he said, “Is that they’ve never said it so clearly”.

Swedish vocab: ordagrann – literally, clearly

Minister seeks to distance Sweden from Kurdish groups

Sweden’s foreign minister on Saturday sought to distance Stockholm from the Kurdish YPG militia, days before the Scandinavian country’s prime minister is to visit Ankara hoping to secure support for its Nato bid.

“I think it is important that there is a distance to this organisation from the Swedish side”, Tobias Billström told broadcaster Sveriges Radio after he was asked about the YPG’s track record.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden dropped a decades-long policy of military non-alignment to seek Nato membership.

The PKK has for many years staged an insurgency against the Turkish state which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and most of its Western allies. But the group’s Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been an important player in the US-led international alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the country’s new government appears to be changing that stance.

“There is too close a link between these organisations and the PKK, which is a terrorist organisation listed by the EU,” Billström said.

Swedish vocab: att ta avstånd – to distance yourself