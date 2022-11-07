Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Civil defence ads, downbeat Swedish consumers, and foreign minister distances Sweden from Kurdish groups: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:51 CET
Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Sweden launches campaign to raise ‘fighting spirit’ in population 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency plans to launch an information campaign that is intended to strengthen the försvarsvilja, or “fighting spirit” of the population. See the page here

A survey has shown that only half of people in Sweden think that they have a role to play in the case of an attack on Sweden, meaning that knowledge in the country of Sweden’s civil defence strategy and the duty all residents have to take part in defence is low. 

The information campaign aims to emphasise people’s innate wish to help one another, to inform people that everyone has a role in defending Sweden, and thirdly, to inform people that Sweden has totalförsvarsplikt, which requires people to take part in national defence. 

Swedish vocab: försvarsvilja – fighting spirit, will to defend yourself

Swedish households downbeat about economic prospects 

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise has warned that GDP in Sweden could drop by as much as 1.2 percent next year as surveys of households show that they are extremely downbeat about their economic situations. 

“Households are more downbeat than ever,” Sven-Olov Daunfeldt, the confederation’s chief economist told the TT newswire. “I could almost say that the outlook now is more uncertain than it’s ever been before.”  

He cited higher electricity prices, higher fuel prices, and higher grocery prices hitting at the same time as consumers are facing a real fall in wages, and a drop in the value of their houses. 

Swedish vocab: deppig – downbeat, depressed

Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership of Nato until the two countries take the necessary “steps”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

“President Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process… would go and when it would be concluded,” the Turkish presidency said.

Professor Hüseyin Bagci, an expert on Turkish politics, told TT he expected Erdogan to give Sweden a “Nato Christmas present”, allowing parliament to approve the bid by the end of the year, saying that while Sweden’s policy had not changed, its rhetoric had. 

“The difference,” he said, “Is that they’ve never said it so clearly”. 

Swedish vocab: ordagrann – literally, clearly

Minister seeks to distance Sweden from Kurdish groups

Sweden’s foreign minister on Saturday sought to distance Stockholm from the Kurdish YPG militia, days before the Scandinavian country’s prime minister is to visit Ankara hoping to secure support for its Nato bid.

“I think it is important that there is a distance to this organisation from the Swedish side”, Tobias Billström told broadcaster Sveriges Radio after he was asked about the YPG’s track record.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden dropped a decades-long policy of military non-alignment to seek Nato membership. 

The PKK has for many years staged an insurgency against the Turkish state which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and most of its Western allies. But the group’s Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been an important player in the US-led international alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the country’s new government appears to be changing that stance.

“There is too close a link between these organisations and the PKK, which is a terrorist organisation listed by the EU,” Billström said. 

Swedish vocab: att ta avstånd – to distance yourself 

 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nato chief in Turkey, civil conscription, car charging points, and Halland or Haaland? Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 November 2022 07:46 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

‘It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland were committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns over their possible membership in the alliance, saying it was time to welcome the two Nordic countries into the fold.

“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato,” he told a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul.

Çavuşoğlu in turn said that that Turkey believed that Sweden’s new government was more committed to meeting Turkey’s demands. The most important thing was that the actions laid out in the agreement reached in June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were taken in full, he said.“We knew that the outgoing government could not do much.

The new government is decisive and the new prime minister is going to visit our country next week,” Çavuşoğlu said. During his visit to Istanbul, Stoltenberg met Çavuşoğlu, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar, and other politicians.On Friday, Stoltenberg will hold a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Swedish vocab: bestämd – decisive

Sweden’s new civil defence minister wants to bring back civil conscription

Sweden’s previous system of civil conscription, which saw all citizens required to take various roles in the event of an invasion or other crisis, should be brought back “in some form”, Sweden’s Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin has told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

“It’s going to be a necessity in one form or another if Civil Defence is going to perform at the level we expect,” he said.

Civil conscription has been dormant since 2010 and in the spring the Civil Contingencies Agency called for the government to move rapidly to bring it back.

Swedish vocab: en nödvändighet – a necessity 

New government to invest in more car charging points

Sweden’s new government will invest 400m kronor next year on increasing car charging infrastructure, increasing this to 500m in 2024 and 2025, with the money coming out of the government’s Klimatklivet fund.

“The infrastructure needs to be there if people are going to dare to take the plunge and get an electric car, so that you know that you can load the car at home, at your job and that you can travel,” Sweden’s environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari said.

She said the Klimatklivet fund had been “successful” and proven an “effective way of reducing emissions”.

Swedish vocab: framgångsrikt – successful

Halland or Haaland? Norway football star brings trouble to Swedish region

The tourist board for Swedish county of Halland has complained that it is being “completely suffocated” on social media, due to people misspelling the name of the Norwegian football star Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland has scored a phenomenal 22 goals in the 15 games he has played in since joining Manchester City this season, generating vast numbers of posts on social media and online. 

But for Halland, the country on Sweden’s west coast that is home to the resort town of Varberg, this has been a minor marketing catastrophe.

“We are Halland. He is Haaland. The popularity of the football phenomenon is completely suffocating our online presence,” Jimmie Sandberg, the head of Visit Halland wrote in an open letter. 

“We are drowning a little in his success,” he told Sweden’s Fotbollskanalen sports channel. 

Swedish vocab: att drunkna – to drown 

