For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Civil defence ads, downbeat Swedish consumers, and foreign minister distances Sweden from Kurdish groups: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:51 CET
Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Nato chief in Turkey, civil conscription, car charging points, and Halland or Haaland? Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 4 November 2022 07:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments