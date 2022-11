Government budget contains reforms of 40.4 billion kronor

The Swedish government’s budget, released today, contains reforms of more than 40.4bn kronor and will lead to a budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP next year, according to a press statement from the Finance Department.

The government plans to reduce tax for pensioners through an increased employment tax rebate for the elderly starting next year.

“We have an extremely challenging time ahead of us. Sweden is expected to be in an economic downturn in 2023 at the same time as inflation is putting pressure on households and companies,” finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a press release.

Swedish vocab: utmanande – challenging Government scraps bonus system for electric cars Sweden’s government has scrapped the climate bonus for cars that do not release CO2, but the higher taxes on petrol and diesel cars will remain in place. The government put in place the system in 2018 and the idea was that it would encourage people to buy electric cars. The government said the subsidy was no longer necessary as the cost of owning and running a car that qualifies for the bonus is now coming close to that of owning and running a petrol or diesel car. Today — November 8th — is the last day you can buy a car and be covered by the subsidy. Per Bolund, the joint leader of the Green Party, was critical. “A government which has talked warmly of electrification, becoming fossil-free, and that Sweden’s climate ambitions are in tact should be ashamed, he said. “The branch has been given no time to get prepared, and all the households that want to make the shift could see their plans stopped.” Swedish vocab: Att skämmas – to be ashamed Almedalen knife killer: ‘I carried out a heroic act’

Theodor Engström, the man who murdered the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, told police that he had carried out a heroic act in killing a person he believed “represented evil in her position of power”.

In his police interviews, now released as part of prosecution documents, Engström continually refers to himself as a “ghost-boy”, who had been kept isolated in a “ghost-cage” for years by Sweden’s mental health system,

“You don’t abandon severely mentally-ill ghost-boys to an inhuman reality as they did with me,” he said.

He said that his act was intended to alert society to what was being done to mentally ill people.

“It’s a scream into the air, as loud and clear as possible, across the world. I want so many people to hear as possible, including those in control, that ‘gosh, we’ve reached the point that psychiatrically ill ghosts who we have abandoned to total inhumanity are now starting to attack us at Almedalen. We maybe should have done something about that.”

He said that his acts would fit the prosecutor’s description of a terror crime, but that that was not how he saw them.

“I am a ghost-boy who has carried out an act of heroism, and then that fits into your description of what you’d call a terror crime.”

Swedish vocab: spökpojke – ghost-boy

Stockholm apartment prices rise after months of falls

The price of cooperative apartments (bostadsrätter) in Greater Stockholm rose by 2 percent in October, following months of steady declines, in what some estate agents are seeing as a break in the downward trend.

“One explanation is that [the expectations of] buyers and sellers have come closer to one another,” Per-Arne Sandegren at Svensk Mäklarstatistik told the TT newswire.