Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Sweden and Finland can ‘count on Hungary over Nato’

Finland and Sweden can count on Hungary to support their accession to Nato, a government official said on Wednesday, with a parliamentary vote on the cards before the year-end.

Published: 9 November 2022 19:30 CET
Sweden and Finland can 'count on Hungary over Nato'
General view taken as the representatives of the Hungarian Parliament vote in the main hall of the parliament building in Budapest on October 04, 2022. Photo: Attila Kisbendek/AFP

All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

“For us, the Finns and the Swedes are our allies, and just like we can count on our allies, they can count on us too,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We have no objections,” he told a press briefing. Orban has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent
years, and although his country has supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly criticised the measures in public.

Gulyas said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament can turn to the Nato issue.

EU member Hungary is in talks with Brussels to unlock EU funding currently held over corruption concerns.

“The number of laws that remain (to be voted on) depends on when and how the agreement with the Commission is reached,” Gulyas said.

The goal, he specified, was to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato membership application “during the autumn session” of parliament, which ends on December 7.

The Hungarian opposition accuses Orban’s party of dragging its feet by refusing to put the issue on parliament’s agenda for a vote. The Socialist Party called it “incomprehensible and unjustified”, while the Momentum party accused the government of “blackmailing” the EU.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Swedish PM hails ‘very productive’ Nato meeting with Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said another meeting would be held later this month after hosting Tuesday Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining Nato.

Published: 8 November 2022 21:57 CET
Swedish PM hails 'very productive' Nato meeting with Turkish president

“We hope to see a more positive picture when the joint meeting is organised in Stockholm towards the end of the month,” Erdogan said, without specifying the date.

The Turkish leader added that he “sincerely wished” that Sweden joined the US-led military alliance.

“We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours,” said Erdogan, who has blocked NATO membership bids from the Scandinavian nation and its neighbour Finland, accusing them of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdogan has demanded Finland and Sweden extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has battled against the Turkish state for decades and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. Kristersson said “the watchword in Sweden is to fight terrorism” and described his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara as “very productive”.

Kristersson was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the US-led military alliance, with Ankara accusing Stockholm and Finland of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

He described his meeting with Erdogan as “very productive”.

“Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” he said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Nordic neighbours abandoned their long-held policy of non-alignment and applied to join NATO.

Erdogan — who is seeking re-election next year — is in a position of strength, having persuaded Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop blockading Ukraine’s grain exports.

Writing in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Monday, Erdogan’s advisor Fahrettin Altun voiced “cautious optimism” that the new right-wing government in Stockholm would take “concrete measures” to meet Ankara’s concerns.

Turkey accuses Sweden in particularly of leniency towards the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara says it provided Sweden and Finland in June with a list of people it wanted extradited.

Since then, Sweden has authorised one extradition for fraud. Both Stockholm and Helsinki say that extradition decisions are made by the courts. The PKK is blacklisted by Ankara and most of its Western allies. But the YPG has been a key player in the US-led military alliance combatting the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past voiced support for the YPG and its political wing, Kristersson’s government appears to be distancing itself.

SHOW COMMENTS