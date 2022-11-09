Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

A 'productive meeting' with Turkey's president (but no Nato deal), Centre Party leader to speak in court, MPs to vote on new terror laws, and government slammed for broken budget promises: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:07 CET
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf (C) during a pause in the proceedings at the district court on the island of Gotland. Photo: Tim Aro/ TT

Swedish PM hails ‘very productive’ Nato meeting with Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said another meeting would be held later this month after hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday, who was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining Nato.

“We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours,” said Erdogan, who has blocked Nato membership bids from the Scandinavian nation and its neighbour Finland, accusing them of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdogan has demanded Finland and Sweden extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has battled against the Turkish state for decades and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. Kristersson said “the watchword in Sweden is to fight terrorism” and described his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara as “very productive”.

Kristersson was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the US-led military alliance, with Ankara accusing Stockholm and Finland of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

He described his meeting with Erdogan as “very productive”.

“Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ett avtal – an agreement

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf to be heard in terror trial 

Annie Lööf, the Centre Party leader who was the main target of Theodor Engström’s summer knife attack, is to bear witness in court on Wednesday. 

In police interviews, Lööf said that after she learned of how close she came to being assassinated, she had started to be afraid of any strangers who approach her, checking that they are not carrying a weapon. 

Engström, a psychiatric patient, is facing trial for terrorism and attempted terrorism. 

Swedish vocab: en rättegång – a trial 

Swedish MPs to vote next week on beefing up anti-terror laws

Sweden’s parliament said Tuesday it would vote next week on a constitutional amendment that would make it possible to beef up anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm’s Nato membership bid.

The proposed amendment would make it possible to introduce new laws to “limit freedom of association of groups involved in terrorism”, parliament said in a statement.

Parliament’s announcement of the upcoming vote followed Tuesday’s visit to Ankara by Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote is scheduled for November 16 and the change is expected to enter into force on January 1, according to parliament’s standing committee on constitutional affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal.

Swedish vocab: en grundlagsändring – a change to the constitution

Sweden’s government slammed for broken pledges in ‘restrictive’ budget

Sweden’s new government has been widely criticised for breaking a long list of election promises in a first budget finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson described as “slightly restrictive”.

Svantesson said that the tough economic situation faced by the country meant that it was not yet time to bring in the tax cuts promised by the three-party coalition and their far-right Sweden Democrat allies.

“This is a budget which is being announced at a very special time. It’s a tough situation,” she said. “We are going into an economic downturn with high unemployment which is expected to get worse in the coming years.”

In the run-up to September’s election, the three government parties had promised to cut income tax by around 30 billion kronor, ideally in 2023.

Svantesson acknowledged that while many of the parties’ election promises — such as increased spending on the justice system and defence — had made it into the budget, others would have to wait until later in the parliamentary term.

Swedish vocab: åtstramande – restrictive

Sweden slashes development aid

Sweden, one of the world’s biggest international donors, is planning drastic aid cuts in the coming years, the country’s new right-wing government said in its budget bill presented on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said it planned to reduce the country’s international aid by 7.3 billion kronor ($673 million) in 2023, and by another 2.2 billion kronor in 2024.

That is around a 15-percent reduction from what had been planned by the previous left-wing government and means Sweden will abandon its foreign aid target of 1 percent of gross national income.

International aid for refugees will be capped at a maximum of eight percent of its aid, and will also be reduced.

According to the specialised site Donor Tracker, Sweden was the world’s eighth-biggest international aid donor in terms of absolute value last year, and the third-biggest in proportion to the size of its economy, donating 0.92 percent of its gross national income, behind Luxembourg and Norway.

Swedish vocab: bistånd – aid

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Civil defence ads, downbeat Swedish consumers, and foreign minister distances Sweden from Kurdish groups: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:51 CET
Sweden launches campaign to raise ‘fighting spirit’ in population 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency plans to launch an information campaign that is intended to strengthen the försvarsvilja, or “fighting spirit” of the population. See the page here

A survey has shown that only half of people in Sweden think that they have a role to play in the case of an attack on Sweden, meaning that knowledge in the country of Sweden’s civil defence strategy and the duty all residents have to take part in defence is low. 

The information campaign aims to emphasise people’s innate wish to help one another, to inform people that everyone has a role in defending Sweden, and thirdly, to inform people that Sweden has totalförsvarsplikt, which requires people to take part in national defence. 

Swedish vocab: försvarsvilja – fighting spirit, will to defend yourself

Swedish households downbeat about economic prospects 

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise has warned that GDP in Sweden could drop by as much as 1.2 percent next year as surveys of households show that they are extremely downbeat about their economic situations. 

“Households are more downbeat than ever,” Sven-Olov Daunfeldt, the confederation’s chief economist told the TT newswire. “I could almost say that the outlook now is more uncertain than it’s ever been before.”  

He cited higher electricity prices, higher fuel prices, and higher grocery prices hitting at the same time as consumers are facing a real fall in wages, and a drop in the value of their houses. 

Swedish vocab: deppig – downbeat, depressed

Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership of Nato until the two countries take the necessary “steps”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

“President Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process… would go and when it would be concluded,” the Turkish presidency said.

Professor Hüseyin Bagci, an expert on Turkish politics, told TT he expected Erdogan to give Sweden a “Nato Christmas present”, allowing parliament to approve the bid by the end of the year, saying that while Sweden’s policy had not changed, its rhetoric had. 

“The difference,” he said, “Is that they’ve never said it so clearly”. 

Swedish vocab: ordagrann – literally, clearly

Minister seeks to distance Sweden from Kurdish groups

Sweden’s foreign minister on Saturday sought to distance Stockholm from the Kurdish YPG militia, days before the Scandinavian country’s prime minister is to visit Ankara hoping to secure support for its Nato bid.

“I think it is important that there is a distance to this organisation from the Swedish side”, Tobias Billström told broadcaster Sveriges Radio after he was asked about the YPG’s track record.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden dropped a decades-long policy of military non-alignment to seek Nato membership. 

The PKK has for many years staged an insurgency against the Turkish state which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and most of its Western allies. But the group’s Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been an important player in the US-led international alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the country’s new government appears to be changing that stance.

“There is too close a link between these organisations and the PKK, which is a terrorist organisation listed by the EU,” Billström said. 

Swedish vocab: att ta avstånd – to distance yourself 

 
