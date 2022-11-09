Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish PM hails ‘very productive’ Nato meeting with Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said another meeting would be held later this month after hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday, who was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining Nato.

“We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours,” said Erdogan, who has blocked Nato membership bids from the Scandinavian nation and its neighbour Finland, accusing them of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdogan has demanded Finland and Sweden extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has battled against the Turkish state for decades and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. Kristersson said “the watchword in Sweden is to fight terrorism” and described his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara as “very productive”.

“Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ett avtal – an agreement

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf to be heard in terror trial

Annie Lööf, the Centre Party leader who was the main target of Theodor Engström’s summer knife attack, is to bear witness in court on Wednesday.

In police interviews, Lööf said that after she learned of how close she came to being assassinated, she had started to be afraid of any strangers who approach her, checking that they are not carrying a weapon.

Engström, a psychiatric patient, is facing trial for terrorism and attempted terrorism.

Swedish vocab: en rättegång – a trial

Swedish MPs to vote next week on beefing up anti-terror laws

Sweden’s parliament said Tuesday it would vote next week on a constitutional amendment that would make it possible to beef up anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm’s Nato membership bid.

The proposed amendment would make it possible to introduce new laws to “limit freedom of association of groups involved in terrorism”, parliament said in a statement.

Parliament’s announcement of the upcoming vote followed Tuesday’s visit to Ankara by Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote is scheduled for November 16 and the change is expected to enter into force on January 1, according to parliament’s standing committee on constitutional affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal.

Swedish vocab: en grundlagsändring – a change to the constitution

Sweden’s government slammed for broken pledges in ‘restrictive’ budget

Sweden’s new government has been widely criticised for breaking a long list of election promises in a first budget finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson described as “slightly restrictive”.

Svantesson said that the tough economic situation faced by the country meant that it was not yet time to bring in the tax cuts promised by the three-party coalition and their far-right Sweden Democrat allies.

“This is a budget which is being announced at a very special time. It’s a tough situation,” she said. “We are going into an economic downturn with high unemployment which is expected to get worse in the coming years.”

In the run-up to September’s election, the three government parties had promised to cut income tax by around 30 billion kronor, ideally in 2023.

Svantesson acknowledged that while many of the parties’ election promises — such as increased spending on the justice system and defence — had made it into the budget, others would have to wait until later in the parliamentary term.

Swedish vocab: åtstramande – restrictive

Sweden slashes development aid

Sweden, one of the world’s biggest international donors, is planning drastic aid cuts in the coming years, the country’s new right-wing government said in its budget bill presented on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said it planned to reduce the country’s international aid by 7.3 billion kronor ($673 million) in 2023, and by another 2.2 billion kronor in 2024.

That is around a 15-percent reduction from what had been planned by the previous left-wing government and means Sweden will abandon its foreign aid target of 1 percent of gross national income.

International aid for refugees will be capped at a maximum of eight percent of its aid, and will also be reduced.

According to the specialised site Donor Tracker, Sweden was the world’s eighth-biggest international aid donor in terms of absolute value last year, and the third-biggest in proportion to the size of its economy, donating 0.92 percent of its gross national income, behind Luxembourg and Norway.

Swedish vocab: bistånd – aid