TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A 'productive meeting' with Turkey's president (but no Nato deal), Centre Party leader to speak in court, MPs to vote on new terror laws, and government slammed for broken budget promises: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 9 November 2022 08:07 CET
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf (C) during a pause in the proceedings at the district court on the island of Gotland. Photo: Tim Aro/ TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Civil defence ads, downbeat Swedish consumers, and foreign minister distances Sweden from Kurdish groups: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:51 CET
