Swedish foreign minister to go to Turkey ‘shortly’ in Nato bid

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Thursday he would go to the Turkish capital Ankara "shortly" to push forward the Scandinavian country's Nato accession bid.

Published: 10 November 2022 14:41 CET
The Foreign Minister of Sweden, Tobias Billstrom, addresses the media during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. Photo: Michael Sohn/AP

“Sweden is working diligently towards a quick and seamless entry into Nato,” Billström told a press conference in Berlin after meeting Germany’s foreign minister.

“I will shortly go to Ankara this autumn to continue discussions with my counterparts there,” Billström said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

But Turkey has threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June with the Nordic states that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Ankara on Tuesday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the hope of persuading the Turkish leader to drop his objections.

Following the meeting, Erdogan said a joint meeting would be organised in Stockholm later this month, without specifying the date.

Kristersson’s trip to Ankara showed there was “still plenty room for dialogue”, Billström said Thursday.

“I think the discussions are continuing in a very positive way,” he said. Finland, Sweden and Turkey would continue their joint talks on accession as well, Billström said.

“When all conditions laid down in the memoranda have been fulfilled, the Turkish parliament will be ready to ratify,” he said.

Sweden and Finland can ‘count on Hungary over Nato’

Finland and Sweden can count on Hungary to support their accession to Nato, a government official said on Wednesday, with a parliamentary vote on the cards before the year-end.

Published: 9 November 2022 19:30 CET
All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

“For us, the Finns and the Swedes are our allies, and just like we can count on our allies, they can count on us too,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We have no objections,” he told a press briefing. Orban has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years, and although his country has supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly criticised the measures in public.

Gulyas said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament can turn to the Nato issue.

EU member Hungary is in talks with Brussels to unlock EU funding currently held over corruption concerns.

“The number of laws that remain (to be voted on) depends on when and how the agreement with the Commission is reached,” Gulyas said.

The goal, he specified, was to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato membership application “during the autumn session” of parliament, which ends on December 7.

The Hungarian opposition accuses Orban’s party of dragging its feet by refusing to put the issue on parliament’s agenda for a vote. The Socialist Party called it “incomprehensible and unjustified”, while the Momentum party accused the government of “blackmailing” the EU.

