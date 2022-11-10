For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Hungary gives Nato thumbs-up, Lööf and Engström witness at Almedalen trial, and ticket troubles at SJ continue: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:16 CET
The suspected terrorist Theodor Engström is led away by police after testifying at Visby court on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A 'productive meeting' with Turkey's president (but no Nato deal), Centre Party leader to speak in court, MPs to vote on new terror laws, and government slammed for broken budget promises: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 9 November 2022 08:07 CET
