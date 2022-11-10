Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden and Finland can ‘count on Hungary over Nato’

All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

“For us, the Finns and the Swedes are our allies, and just like we can count on our allies, they can count on us too,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We have no objections,” he told a press briefing. Orban has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years, and although his country has supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly criticised the measures in public.

Gulyas said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament can turn to the Nato issue.

Swedish vocab: kan räkna med oss – can count on us

Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July’s suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Lööf said that she had avoided giving speeches to crowds during this summer and autumn’s election campaign, had been ringed by bodyguards at the Stockholm Pride Parade at the end of August, and still tended to compulsively check the hands of those approaching her to make sure they are not carrying a knife or other weapon.

“It affects me enormously,” she told the court. “You’re on your guard. At times, I haven’t allowed my kids to play in the garden without an adult watching. I don’t normally open letters at home. I avoid big groups of people.”

She said that even now, five months after the attack, she finds herself on the look out for whether people are armed.

“I still look at what people are carrying in their hands. I’m finding it hard to stop doing that.”

The far-right extremist Theodor Engström on July 6th fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the centre of the city of Visby on Gotland, in what it later emerged was intended to be a terror attack on the political festival then taking place. He told police after he was seized that Lööf had been his main target.

Swedish vocab: förtvivlan – desperation

Almedalen terror suspect wanted to ‘strike back at the Swedish people’

Theodor Engström, who is on trial for fatally stabbing the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, on Wednesday told the court about why he had stabbed her and how the stabbing had taken place.

He told the court he’d spent 10 years as a “spökpojke”, a ‘ghost boy’, locked in a spökbur or ‘ghost cage’, which he clarified had mostly been his parents’ house.

He said his plan only became clear on arrival at Almedalen when looking at the program, at which point, he said, “I wanted to hit back at the entire Swedish people as much as I possibly could.”

He said his other two targets had been the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf and Hanna Stjärne, the CEO of Sweden’s public service TV channel SVT.

He told the court the murder was “en sagopojkes hjältedåd“, the “heroic act of a fairy tale boy”.

Swedish vocab: en hjältedåd – a heroic act

Swedish rail company SJ’s site crashes on Christmas tickets release

The booking site of Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ crashed on Tuesday evening after the company released long-awaited tickets for the Christmas period.

The company on Tuesday night released tickets for the period from December 11th to March 12th next year, only to see the site crash under the volume of booking requests.

“There are enormous amounts of customers who want to buy tickets, even though it’s the middle of the night,” Lina Edström, a press officer for the company said shortly after midnight. “The home page quite simply can’t cope with responding to so many requests at the same time.

The site started to work again a few hours later, only to crash once again as people woke up and started booking on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the company said that the site was letting about 80 percent of customers log in, but was still facing problems.

Swedish vocab: strul – trouble