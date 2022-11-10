Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Hungary gives Nato thumbs-up, Lööf and Engström witness at Almedalen trial, and ticket troubles at SJ continue: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 10 November 2022 08:16 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The suspected terrorist Theodor Engström is led away by police after testifying at Visby court on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

Sweden and Finland can ‘count on Hungary over Nato’

All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

“For us, the Finns and the Swedes are our allies, and just like we can count on our allies, they can count on us too,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We have no objections,” he told a press briefing. Orban has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years, and although his country has supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly criticised the measures in public.

Gulyas said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament can turn to the Nato issue.

Swedish vocab: kan räkna med oss – can count on us

Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July’s suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Lööf said that she had avoided giving speeches to crowds during this summer and autumn’s election campaign, had been ringed by bodyguards at the Stockholm Pride Parade at the end of August, and still tended to compulsively check the hands of those approaching her to make sure they are not carrying a knife or other weapon.

“It affects me enormously,” she told the court. “You’re on your guard. At times, I haven’t allowed my kids to play in the garden without an adult watching. I don’t normally open letters at home. I avoid big groups of people.”

She said that even now, five months after the attack, she finds herself on the look out for whether people are armed.

“I still look at what people are carrying in their hands. I’m finding it hard to stop doing that.”

The far-right extremist Theodor Engström on July 6th fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the centre of the city of Visby on Gotland, in what it later emerged was intended to be a terror attack on the political festival then taking place. He told police after he was seized that Lööf had been his main target.

Swedish vocab: förtvivlan – desperation

Almedalen terror suspect wanted to ‘strike back at the Swedish people’ 

Theodor Engström, who is on trial for fatally stabbing the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, on Wednesday told the court about why he had stabbed her and how the stabbing had taken place. 

He told the court he’d spent 10 years as a “spökpojke”, a ‘ghost boy’, locked in a spökbur or ‘ghost cage’, which he clarified had mostly been his parents’ house. 

He said his plan only became clear on arrival at Almedalen when looking at the program, at which point, he said, “I wanted to hit back at the entire Swedish people as much as I possibly could.” 

He said his other two targets had been the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf and Hanna Stjärne, the CEO of Sweden’s public service TV channel SVT.

He told the court the murder was “en sagopojkes hjältedåd“, the “heroic act of a fairy tale boy”.

Swedish vocab: en hjältedåd – a heroic act 

Swedish rail company SJ’s site crashes on Christmas tickets release

The booking site of Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ crashed on Tuesday evening after the company released long-awaited tickets for the Christmas period.

The company on Tuesday night released tickets for the period from December 11th to March 12th next year, only to see the site crash under the volume of booking requests.

“There are enormous amounts of customers who want to buy tickets, even though it’s the middle of the night,” Lina Edström, a press officer for the company said shortly after midnight. “The home page quite simply can’t cope with responding to so many requests at the same time.

The site started to work again a few hours later, only to crash once again as people woke up and started booking on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the company said that the site was letting about 80 percent of customers log in, but was still facing problems. 

Swedish vocab: strul – trouble

Swedish PM hails ‘very productive’ Nato meeting with Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said another meeting would be held later this month after hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday, who was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining Nato.

“We understand their security concerns, and we want Sweden to respond to ours,” said Erdogan, who has blocked Nato membership bids from the Scandinavian nation and its neighbour Finland, accusing them of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdogan has demanded Finland and Sweden extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has battled against the Turkish state for decades and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. Kristersson said “the watchword in Sweden is to fight terrorism” and described his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara as “very productive”.

Kristersson was hoping to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the US-led military alliance, with Ankara accusing Stockholm and Finland of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants.

He described his meeting with Erdogan as “very productive”.

“Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” he said.

Swedish vocab: ett avtal – an agreement

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf to be heard in terror trial 

Annie Lööf, the Centre Party leader who was the main target of Theodor Engström’s summer knife attack, is to bear witness in court on Wednesday. 

In police interviews, Lööf said that after she learned of how close she came to being assassinated, she had started to be afraid of any strangers who approach her, checking that they are not carrying a weapon. 

Engström, a psychiatric patient, is facing trial for terrorism and attempted terrorism. 

Swedish vocab: en rättegång – a trial 

Swedish MPs to vote next week on beefing up anti-terror laws

Sweden’s parliament said Tuesday it would vote next week on a constitutional amendment that would make it possible to beef up anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm’s Nato membership bid.

The proposed amendment would make it possible to introduce new laws to “limit freedom of association of groups involved in terrorism”, parliament said in a statement.

Parliament’s announcement of the upcoming vote followed Tuesday’s visit to Ankara by Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote is scheduled for November 16 and the change is expected to enter into force on January 1, according to parliament’s standing committee on constitutional affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal.

Swedish vocab: en grundlagsändring – a change to the constitution

Sweden’s government slammed for broken pledges in ‘restrictive’ budget

Sweden’s new government has been widely criticised for breaking a long list of election promises in a first budget finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson described as “slightly restrictive”.

Svantesson said that the tough economic situation faced by the country meant that it was not yet time to bring in the tax cuts promised by the three-party coalition and their far-right Sweden Democrat allies.

“This is a budget which is being announced at a very special time. It’s a tough situation,” she said. “We are going into an economic downturn with high unemployment which is expected to get worse in the coming years.”

In the run-up to September’s election, the three government parties had promised to cut income tax by around 30 billion kronor, ideally in 2023.

Svantesson acknowledged that while many of the parties’ election promises — such as increased spending on the justice system and defence — had made it into the budget, others would have to wait until later in the parliamentary term.

Swedish vocab: åtstramande – restrictive

Sweden slashes development aid

Sweden, one of the world’s biggest international donors, is planning drastic aid cuts in the coming years, the country’s new right-wing government said in its budget bill presented on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said it planned to reduce the country’s international aid by 7.3 billion kronor ($673 million) in 2023, and by another 2.2 billion kronor in 2024.

That is around a 15-percent reduction from what had been planned by the previous left-wing government and means Sweden will abandon its foreign aid target of 1 percent of gross national income.

International aid for refugees will be capped at a maximum of eight percent of its aid, and will also be reduced.

According to the specialised site Donor Tracker, Sweden was the world’s eighth-biggest international aid donor in terms of absolute value last year, and the third-biggest in proportion to the size of its economy, donating 0.92 percent of its gross national income, behind Luxembourg and Norway.

Swedish vocab: bistånd – aid

