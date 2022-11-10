Read news from:
VIKINGS

Viking silver treasure uncovered outside Stockholm

A thousand-year-old silver hoard -- including eight "extraordinarily well-preserved" neck rings -- has been found during the excavation of a Viking-era hamlet in a Stockholm suburb.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:13 CET
Some of the coins and necklaces found at the dig in Viggbyholm. Photo: The Archaeologists, NHM

The treasure was found during the archeological excavation of a Viking Age settlement in Viggbyholm, Täby, in an area thought to have been inhabited between about 400 AD, through the Viking Age (800–1050 AD), and into the early Middle Ages. The archeologists have found more than 20 houses and buildings at the site. 

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime”, said Maria Lingström at The Archaeologists, National Historical Museums, in Sweden, in a press release

Archeologists at the dig found the coin buried under what was once the wooden floor in a building, with silver coins stored in a pouch made of linen, which, together with the jewellery, was stored in a small ceramic pot. 

Photo: The Archaeologists, NHM

“When I started to carefully remove the neck rings one by one, I had this extraordinary feeling of ‘they just keep coming and coming’,” Lingström said. 

In total there were eight high quality torque-style neck rings, two arm rings, one ring, two pearls and 12 coin pendants (coins used as jewellery) in the pot.

Photo: The Archaeologists, NHM

The archaeologist John Hamilton said it remained unclear why people had buried some of their most valuable objects underground in this case. 

“One common interpretation is that people hid and buried their treasures in difficult and tumultuous times,” he said. “We have yet to see if that was the case here.” 

Photo: The Archaeologists, NHM

The coins are yet more evidence of the extensive trading relations which flourished in Viking Age Scandinavia. There are coins in the pouch from England, Bohemia and Bavaria, as well as five Arabic coins called dirhams.

One of the European coins is extremely rare and was minted in the city of Rouen, in Normandy, France.

SWEDISH HISTORY

WATCH: Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister vessel of the iconic 17th-century warship "Vasa", which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday.

Published: 25 October 2022 07:41 CEST
Launched in 1629, “Äpplet” (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre (225-foot) “Vasa”, which is now on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at the museum.

The huge shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm just outside the capital, Stockholm, according to the museum.

Hansson said the construction and the dimensions seemed “very familiar” to them, sparking hope it could be one of Vasa’s sister ships.

Watch the video here:

While parts of the ship’s sides had fallen off, the hull was preserved up to the lower gundeck, and the parts that had fallen off showed gunports on two levels.

A more thorough survey of the wreck was carried out in the spring of 2022, which revealed ship details that had previously only been seen on the Vasa.

The museum said technical details as well as measurements and wood samples confirmed that it was “indeed Äpplet, Vasa’s sister ship.”

In 2019, the same museum reported the discovery of two other warships in the same area.

Archaeologists at the time believed that one of them could have been Äpplet, but further investigations showed that those vessels instead were two medium-sized warships from 1648 — named “Apollo” and “Maria”.

Marine archeaologists Patrik Höglund and Jim Hansson with part of the salvaged Äpplet wreck.
Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Key puzzle piece

“With ‘Äpplet’, we can add another key piece of the puzzle in the development of Swedish shipbuilding,” Hansson said, adding that this enabled researchers to study the differences between Äpplet and Vasa.

“This will help us understand how the large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea — a decisive factor in Sweden’s emergence as a great power in the 1600s,” Patrik Hoglund, another maritime archeologist at the museum, said.

Named after one of Sweden’s kings, “Vasa” was originally meant to serve as a symbol of Sweden’s military might but instead capsized after sailing just over 1,000 metres.

It was salvaged in 1961 and is currently on display at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, one of Sweden’s most popular tourist spots.

According to the museum, the designer of both ships, Hein Jakobsson, realised that Vasa’s proportions could lead to instability even before she was launched and therefore built Äpplet wider than her ill-fated sister.

In late 1658 the ship was no longer deemed seaworthy and was sunk the following year at Vaxholm.

Two other ships were also ordered from the same shipwright: Kronan (the Crown) and Scepter, and like Äpplet they also served in the Swedish navy and participated in naval battles.

The ships are believed to have been sunk on purpose after they were decommissioned.

