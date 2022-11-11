For members
Living in Sweden has changed me in the strangest ways
On a recent trip back home I found myself rolling my eyes at my parents as they went around the house closing all the curtains the second it got dark. It was at that point I knew: Sweden has changed me.
Published: 11 November 2022 14:29 CET
Soon after arriving in Sweden, Becky Waterton realised she appreciated being able to see little squares of light in her neighbours' windows. Photo: Leif R Jansson / SCANPIX
OPINION: Get organised or Sweden’s open society will be a distant memory
Sweden turned hostile to immigrants and asylum seekers several years ago, but continued to pretend that it was a welcoming nation. Now official politics has caught up with reality, argues David Crouch
Published: 17 October 2022 15:33 CEST
