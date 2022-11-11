‘Perhaps Erdogan just wants to drag out the decision on Sweden’s Nato bid’

Ever since Turkey first threatened to block Sweden’s Nato membership back in May, there has been speculation over the real motive for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and what goals he will seek to achieve before giving Sweden the go-ahead.
For Paul Levin, Sweden’s leading Turkey expert, there are at least three possibilities, each of which suggests different strategies and likely outcomes for Sweden’s ongoing diplomatic efforts
“The most conspiratorial explanation is, you know, follow the money: who benefits from Nato’s expansion being paused? Vladimir Putin,” he tells The Local. “Maybe there’s some kind of deal where Erdogan has agreed to put a pause on this. But there’s no evidence in favour of this explanation. It’s just speculation.”
