Reader Question: Will my Swedish post-Brexit residence status expire?
British people who were living in Sweden before December 31st, 2020 were eligible for "post-Brexit residence status", and received a certificate showing this, valid for five years. What happens when that five years is over?
Published: 11 November 2022 09:36 CET
UK chief trade negotiator David Frost looks on as Britain's then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street, London, on Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020. Photo: AP
BREXIT
What problems have Brits in Sweden been facing as a result of Brexit?
Since the end of the Brexit transition period, Brits living in Sweden have been turned away at the border, barred from their professions, and made to shoulder a long list of new costs, from insurance to import taxes. Here are some of the problems our readers have highlighted.
Published: 10 November 2022 11:06 CET
Updated: 10 November 2022 15:39 CET
