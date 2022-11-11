Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDEN AND RUSSIA

Swedish brothers charged with spying for Russia

Swedish prosecutors on Friday charged two Swedish brothers - one a former intelligence official - with "aggravated espionage" for allegedly passing information to Russia's GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021.

Published: 11 November 2022 14:03 CET
Swedish brothers charged with spying for Russia
Payam Kia, the brother of former Säpo employer Peyman Kia illustrated in court alongside his defence lawyer, Björn Sandin in November 2021. Photo: Anders Humlebo/TT

“The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could… if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden’s security”, chief public prosecutor Per Lindqvist said in a statement.

The two brothers were identified in the charge sheet as Payam Kia, 35, and Peyman Kia, 42. According to Swedish media reports, they are of Iranian origin. Peyman Kia has served in Sweden’s intelligence service Säpo and intelligence units in the Swedish army. 

According to Sweden’s paper of reference, Dagens Nyheter, he at one point worked for the Office for Special Information Gathering (KSI), the most secret section of the military secret service.

He is accused of illegally acquiring information during his employment with Säpo and the armed forces.

Payam Kia is meanwhile accused of “participating in the planning of the deed and handling contacts with Russia and the GRU, including the handover of information and receiving compensation”.

The pair, who risk life sentences if found guilty, have denied the allegations, according to Swedish media.

Defence Minister Pal Jonsson told parliament on Friday the case was “very sensitive” and the country had strengthened its security since the pair’s arrest a year ago.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ABB

Swedish engineering giant ABB to quit Russia over Ukraine

Swedish-Swiss engineering giant ABB said on Thursday it will quit Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine and the related international sanctions against Moscow.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:49 CEST
Swedish engineering giant ABB to quit Russia over Ukraine

Russia accounts for only one or two percent of ABB’s overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

“ABB has decided to exit the Russian market due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impact of related international sanctions,” the group said in a statement.

Russia accounts for only one or two percent of ABB’s overall annual sales and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

READ ALSO: 

A large number of major western companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

“When the war broke out, ABB stopped taking new orders in Russia,” the group said.

At the same time, it said it continued to fulfill “a small number of existing contractual obligations with local customers, in compliance with applicable sanctions.”

Most of ABB’s dedicated Russian workforce has been on leave since March “and the company will do its best to support them as it realigns its operations in a controlled manner,” it said.

ABB has about 750 people in Russia and two production sites in the country located in the Moscow region and Lipetsk, as well as several service centres.

Separately, the group said that its net profit fell by 50 percent to $379 million in the second quarter, largely as a result of one-off charges, but also the cost of withdrawing from Russia.

Sales, on the other hand, grew by six percent to $7.2 billion in the period from April to June, ABB said.

SHOW COMMENTS