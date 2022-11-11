Swedish rail company SJ to pay back cash for Christmas tickets

After tickets were released on Tuesday night, SJ’s booking site crashed while the price of tickets continued to rise, meaning customers who had logged on early to benefit from lower ticket prices ended up having to pay much higher ones.

The company said in a message to customers on Friday that it would pay back any payments customers made above a set capped level over those two days. The payment will be returned automatically to the card or bank account used to buy the ticket.

“The Christmas weekend is the most important travel weekend for people in Sweden so, of course, our ticket system needs to work,” Monica Lingegård, the company’s chief executive, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. “The price-setting system which usually works well was completely malfunctioning. Prices skyrocketed, despite the fact that people couldn’t book tickets.”

Everyone who bought a ticket on an SJ Regional and SJ InterCity train on November 9th and 10th to travel between December 11th and March 12th will receive back anything they paid above 395 kronor a ticket, those travelling second class on an SJ Snabbtåg intercity express will get back everything above 495 kronor a ticket, and those travelling first class on a Snabbtåg will get back everything above 895 kronor a ticket.

Those trying to buy tickets had complained of constant time-outs when they tried to complete their bookings. As a consequence of the high demand on the website, ticket prices increased due to an automated system based on supply and demand.