Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Viking silver treasure uncovered outside Stockholm

A thousand-year-old silver hoard — including eight “extraordinarily well-preserved” neck rings — has been found during the excavation of a Viking-era hamlet in a Stockholm suburb.

The treasure was found during the archeological excavation of a Viking Age settlement in Viggbyholm, Täby, in an area thought to have been inhabited between about 400 AD, through the Viking Age (800–1050 AD), and into the early Middle Ages. The archeologists have found more than 20 houses and buildings at the site.

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime”, said Maria Lingström at The Archaeologists, National Historical Museums, in Sweden, in a press release.

Archeologists at the dig found the coin buried under what was once the wooden floor in a building, with silver coins stored in a pouch made of linen, which, together with the jewellery, was stored in a small ceramic pot.

Swedish vocab: vikingaskatt – viking treasure

SJ train company offer compensation after booking chaos

State-owned train company SJ is offering to compensate customers who were affected by booking issues following the release of train tickets for Christmas and New Year. Over the course of two days, customers were booted out of the booking system due to technical issues, which led to prices rising.

“The Christmas holiday is the most important holiday for the Swedish people when it comes to travelling, and of course, our booking system needs to work,” Monica Lingegård, CEO and head of SJ told public broadcaster SVT.

The high pressure for tickets first caused SJ’s website to crash, later causing technical issues for around 24 hours. Those trying to buy tickets complained of constant time-outs when they tried to complete their bookings. As a consequence of the high demand on the website, ticket prices increased due to an automated system based on supply and demand.

“The price-setting system which usually works well was completely malfunctioning. Prices skyrocketed, despite the fact that people couldn’t book tickets,” Lingegård said.

On Thursday evening, SJ announced that those who were affected by the issue on November 9th and 10th could receive compensation. This will be based on a price cap for those tickets sold in the first two days after release.

For SJ InterCity and Regional trains the cap is 395 kronor, for SJ Snabbtåg second class and second class quiet coach, 495 kronor and for SJ Snabbtåg first class tickets, 895 kronor per ticket. All tickets sold above these prices will be compensated automatically.

Swedish vocab: bokningsstrul – technical issues with bookings

Swedish foreign minister to go to Turkey ‘shortly’ in Nato bid

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Thursday he would go to the Turkish capital Ankara “shortly” to push forward the Scandinavian country’s Nato accession bid.

“Sweden is working diligently towards a quick and seamless entry into Nato,” Billström told a press conference in Berlin after meeting Germany’s foreign minister.

“I will shortly go to Ankara this autumn to continue discussions with my counterparts there,” Billström said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkey has threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June with the Nordic states that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

Swedish vocab: snart – shortly

German energy giant has ‘no plans to build nuclear in Sweden’

The German energy giant Uniper has denied having any plans or intention of building a new nuclear power station in Sweden, only days after Åsa Carlson, chief executive of Barsebäck Kraft, one of the company’s daughter companies, said she hoped to set up a new ‘energy park’ on the site of the decommissioned Barsebäck nuclear power plant, which would involve a new nuclear plant.

“We have no plans, either in Sweden or anywhere else, to build a new nuclear power plant. That is the fact,” the company’s spokesperson George Oppermann told Sweden’s state radio broadcaster SR.

Swedish vocab: kärnkraft – nuclear power

Majority of property buyers choose variable rates

New mortgage customers in SBAB bank overwhelmingly chose variable rates in October, with 79 percent of house buyers and 87 percent of apartment buyers choosing variable rates. Only 9 percent and 8 percent respectively chose fixed rates for all parts of their mortgage.

A year ago, 29 percent of villa owners and 26 percent of apartment owners chose fixed rates.

“Variable interest rates were under the longer fixed-term interest rates in October, and prognoses indicate that variable rates are expected to stay under the longer-term fixed rates,” Claudia Wörmann, property finance expert at SBAB said in a press statement.

SBAB’s average interest on mortgages with variable rates (more specifically, a three-month fixed interest rate), were around 3.04 percent during October.

For a two-year fixed rate, the average was 4.27 percent, for three years it was 4.29 percent and for ten years 4.28 percent.

Swedish vocab: rörlig ränta, bunden ränta – variable rate, fixed rate