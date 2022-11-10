For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Viking treasure, train ticket compensation, fixed-rate mortgages and no German nuclear in Sweden: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 11 November 2022 08:05 CET
Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Hungary gives Nato thumbs-up, Lööf and Engström witness at Almedalen trial, and ticket troubles at SJ continue: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments