Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Viking treasure, train ticket compensation, fixed-rate mortgages and no German nuclear in Sweden: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:05 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Viking silver treasure uncovered outside Stockholm

A thousand-year-old silver hoard — including eight “extraordinarily well-preserved” neck rings — has been found during the excavation of a Viking-era hamlet in a Stockholm suburb.

The treasure was found during the archeological excavation of a Viking Age settlement in Viggbyholm, Täby, in an area thought to have been inhabited between about 400 AD, through the Viking Age (800–1050 AD), and into the early Middle Ages. The archeologists have found more than 20 houses and buildings at the site. 

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime”, said Maria Lingström at The Archaeologists, National Historical Museums, in Sweden, in a press release

Archeologists at the dig found the coin buried under what was once the wooden floor in a building, with silver coins stored in a pouch made of linen, which, together with the jewellery, was stored in a small ceramic pot. 

Swedish vocab: vikingaskatt – viking treasure

SJ train company offer compensation after booking chaos

State-owned train company SJ is offering to compensate customers who were affected by booking issues following the release of train tickets for Christmas and New Year. Over the course of two days, customers were booted out of the booking system due to technical issues, which led to prices rising.

“The Christmas holiday is the most important holiday for the Swedish people when it comes to travelling, and of course, our booking system needs to work,” Monica Lingegård, CEO and head of SJ told public broadcaster SVT.

The high pressure for tickets first caused SJ’s website to crash, later causing technical issues for around 24 hours. Those trying to buy tickets complained of constant time-outs when they tried to complete their bookings. As a consequence of the high demand on the website, ticket prices increased due to an automated system based on supply and demand.

“The price-setting system which usually works well was completely malfunctioning. Prices skyrocketed, despite the fact that people couldn’t book tickets,” Lingegård said.

On Thursday evening, SJ announced that those who were affected by the issue on November 9th and 10th could receive compensation. This will be based on a price cap for those tickets sold in the first two days after release.

For SJ InterCity and Regional trains the cap is 395 kronor, for SJ Snabbtåg second class and second class quiet coach, 495 kronor and for SJ Snabbtåg first class tickets, 895 kronor per ticket. All tickets sold above these prices will be compensated automatically.

Swedish vocab: bokningsstrul – technical issues with bookings

Swedish foreign minister to go to Turkey ‘shortly’ in Nato bid

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Thursday he would go to the Turkish capital Ankara “shortly” to push forward the Scandinavian country’s Nato accession bid.

“Sweden is working diligently towards a quick and seamless entry into Nato,” Billström told a press conference in Berlin after meeting Germany’s foreign minister.

“I will shortly go to Ankara this autumn to continue discussions with my counterparts there,” Billström said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkey has threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June with the Nordic states that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

Swedish vocab: snart – shortly

German energy giant has ‘no plans to build nuclear in Sweden’ 

The German energy giant Uniper has denied having any plans or intention of building a new nuclear power station in Sweden, only days after Åsa Carlson, chief executive of Barsebäck Kraft, one of the company’s daughter companies, said she hoped to set up a new ‘energy park’ on the site of the decommissioned Barsebäck nuclear power plant, which would involve a new nuclear plant. 

“We have no plans, either in Sweden or anywhere else, to build a new nuclear power plant. That is the fact,” the company’s spokesperson George Oppermann told Sweden’s state radio broadcaster SR. 

Swedish vocab: kärnkraft – nuclear power

Majority of property buyers choose variable rates

New mortgage customers in SBAB bank overwhelmingly chose variable rates in October, with 79 percent of house buyers and 87 percent of apartment buyers choosing variable rates. Only 9 percent and 8 percent respectively chose fixed rates for all parts of their mortgage.

A year ago, 29 percent of villa owners and 26 percent of apartment owners chose fixed rates.

“Variable interest rates were under the longer fixed-term interest rates in October, and prognoses indicate that variable rates are expected to stay under the longer-term fixed rates,” Claudia Wörmann, property finance expert at SBAB said in a press statement.

SBAB’s average interest on mortgages with variable rates (more specifically, a three-month fixed interest rate), were around 3.04 percent during October.

For a two-year fixed rate, the average was 4.27 percent, for three years it was 4.29 percent and for ten years 4.28 percent.

Swedish vocabrörlig ränta, bunden ränta – variable rate, fixed rate

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Hungary gives Nato thumbs-up, Lööf and Engström witness at Almedalen trial, and ticket troubles at SJ continue: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 10 November 2022 08:16 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden and Finland can ‘count on Hungary over Nato’

All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

“For us, the Finns and the Swedes are our allies, and just like we can count on our allies, they can count on us too,” said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We have no objections,” he told a press briefing. Orban has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years, and although his country has supported EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly criticised the measures in public.

Gulyas said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament can turn to the Nato issue.

Swedish vocab: kan räkna med oss – can count on us

Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July’s suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Lööf said that she had avoided giving speeches to crowds during this summer and autumn’s election campaign, had been ringed by bodyguards at the Stockholm Pride Parade at the end of August, and still tended to compulsively check the hands of those approaching her to make sure they are not carrying a knife or other weapon.

“It affects me enormously,” she told the court. “You’re on your guard. At times, I haven’t allowed my kids to play in the garden without an adult watching. I don’t normally open letters at home. I avoid big groups of people.”

She said that even now, five months after the attack, she finds herself on the look out for whether people are armed.

“I still look at what people are carrying in their hands. I’m finding it hard to stop doing that.”

The far-right extremist Theodor Engström on July 6th fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the centre of the city of Visby on Gotland, in what it later emerged was intended to be a terror attack on the political festival then taking place. He told police after he was seized that Lööf had been his main target.

Swedish vocab: förtvivlan – desperation

Almedalen terror suspect wanted to ‘strike back at the Swedish people’ 

Theodor Engström, who is on trial for fatally stabbing the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, on Wednesday told the court about why he had stabbed her and how the stabbing had taken place. 

He told the court he’d spent 10 years as a “spökpojke”, a ‘ghost boy’, locked in a spökbur or ‘ghost cage’, which he clarified had mostly been his parents’ house. 

He said his plan only became clear on arrival at Almedalen when looking at the program, at which point, he said, “I wanted to hit back at the entire Swedish people as much as I possibly could.” 

He said his other two targets had been the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf and Hanna Stjärne, the CEO of Sweden’s public service TV channel SVT.

He told the court the murder was “en sagopojkes hjältedåd“, the “heroic act of a fairy tale boy”.

Swedish vocab: en hjältedåd – a heroic act 

Swedish rail company SJ’s site crashes on Christmas tickets release

The booking site of Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ crashed on Tuesday evening after the company released long-awaited tickets for the Christmas period.

The company on Tuesday night released tickets for the period from December 11th to March 12th next year, only to see the site crash under the volume of booking requests.

“There are enormous amounts of customers who want to buy tickets, even though it’s the middle of the night,” Lina Edström, a press officer for the company said shortly after midnight. “The home page quite simply can’t cope with responding to so many requests at the same time.

The site started to work again a few hours later, only to crash once again as people woke up and started booking on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the company said that the site was letting about 80 percent of customers log in, but was still facing problems. 

Swedish vocab: strul – trouble

SHOW COMMENTS