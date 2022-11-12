Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Economists: Inflation in Sweden hasn’t peaked yet

The latest US inflation figures were not as high as most experts expected. However, when it comes to Sweden, consumers will have to wait a while longer before the inflation becomes more moderate, Nordea's chief analyst Torbjörn Isaksson believes.

Published: 12 November 2022 14:17 CET
Empty wallet
Inflation in Sweden will continue to grow in the coming months, financial experts believe. Photo by Emil Kalibradov / Unsplash

In both the US and the rest of the world, the stock markets rose on Thursday over the US inflation figures. Inflation unexpectedly fell to “just” 7.7 percent, which was lower than the 7.9 percent that financial markets expected.

“There are reasons to believe this is now a turning point,” Isaksson says. However, Sweden is not there yet. The Swedish inflation figures for October will be released on Tuesday.

“It will take a while longer before Swedish inflation becomes more moderate. The US is ahead of us, and it has also been a different situation there,” Alexandra Stråberg, chief economist at Länsförsäkringar, a Swedish group of customer-owned insurance companies, says.

Electricity prices are going down

In October, the electricity price fell sharply, to around 80 öre/kWh in the southern half of the country, compared to the record level of three kroner in August, but also somewhat lower than October last year.

That reduces inflation by more than what the Riksbank had expected, Isaksson says Torbjörn, noting that the effect could be even greater in November.

However, such developments might be temporary. There is still a substantial risk of high electricity prices this winter.

Food and service prices on the rise

According to Statistics Sweden, food prices have risen by around 16 percent in one year, from September 2021 to September 2022.

They have contributed significantly to lifting overall inflation. And that trend is likely to continue, economists predict.

“Food prices can continue to rise even in November and December,” Isaksson says.

Service prices also continue to rise. This applies to everything from hotels and restaurants to hairdressers and transport prices.

Overall, inflation has hardly peaked in Sweden yet, Isaksson and Stråberg believe.

“Inflation has spread so much now. The electricity price has been volatile, and this will be reflected in inflation in the coming months, Stråberg noted.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ECONOMY

How could Sweden’s new budget affect your personal finances?

During the election campaign, Sweden's coalition parties and the Sweden Democrats promised cheaper fuel, tax cuts and a pause on paying off mortgages. What is likely to make it into the parties' first budget?

Published: 7 November 2022 11:49 CET
How could Sweden's new budget affect your personal finances?

“It’s still going to be a tough time for personal finances,” Länförsäkringar’s private economist Emma Persson told TT newswire.

On November 8th, the new government is due to present its budget proposal for 2023. On personal finance issues however, few concrete proposals have been presented in advance.

The budget is a careful balancing act for politicians, private economists say. According to Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson, next year’s budget will be “slightly constrictive”, with the major challenge being how to support households in the coming period of low growth without increasing inflation.

If we look at what we know in advance of the budget announcement, including the subsidy for high electricity prices which is not a part of the budget, households will not be fully compensated for the increases in expenses, Persson said.

“I hope that people have taken that into account and have made adjustments for the fact that it will still be a difficult time for personal finances,” she said.

Fuel and travel subsidy

The government has proposed that taxes on petrol and diesel are to be lowered by around one krona per litre from January 1st, but at the same time, tax indexation – the practice of altering tax rates in line with inflation – means that fuel taxes will increase by almost that amount at the beginning of next year.

One litre of petrol is expected to be 14 öre cheaper at the pump, with a litre of diesel expected to be 41 öre cheaper.

“I think that those who are struggling with high fuel expenses would like this to have been higher,” Persson said. “But in this situation any decrease is probably welcome.”

According to the government, the main change to fuel prices will come from cutting the reduktionsplikt – the law stating that fossil fuels must be mixed with more expensive, more environmentally friendly biofuels to reduce emissions – but this change will first come into effect in 2024, at the earliest.

Those who drive long distances to work will receive support, as the government has decided to keep the current travel subsidy model, scrapping the previous government’s proposal to open the scheme up to those travelling by alternative forms of transport such as trains or bicycles.

The subsidy drivers will be eligible for will also increase, from 18:50 kronor per 10km to 25 kronor.

Investment saving accounts

The government also wants to make savings of up to 300,000 kronor held in ISK accounts (investeringssparkonto – investment saving accounts) tax free.

“This might not mean a lot in kronor and öre, but more in the signal it sends,” Persson said. “That you’re really pushing the value of having your own savings.”

“It’s a good step in the right direction.”

Tax cuts?

Last week, Svantesson presented gloomy figures for the economy going forward, predicting that inflation could reach 5.2 percent next year, that unemployment is likely to grow, and that the economy will shrink slightly rather than grow. And she warned that the situation could get even worse. “The Swedish economy is headed for a rather grim winter,” she said.

The point of this press conference was most likely to lower expectations before the budget proposal, Swedbank private economist Arturo Arques told TT.

Her party, the Moderates, proposed cuts on income tax of around 30 billion kronor. The Tidö Agreement between the government and the Sweden Democrats states that taxes will decrease over the next four years, but it doesn’t detail when this will happen or how large the decrease will be.

Arques expects that there will be changes to taxes, but it’s not clear yet what they will be.

“They’ll be wanting to make sure they’re not implementing policy which will work against the Central Bank’s monetary policy,” he said.

He will be looking closely at support for households with the smallest margins, who are most affected by increasing inflation.

“Child benefit, housing allowance and housing subsidies are the kind of things I’ll be looking at when the report comes out on Tuesday morning.”

Amortisation requirements

Emma Persson also believes that the government will be holding back on support to households in the budget for 2023. She believes that the government will probably wait until next year before introducing a cut or pause to the current requirement for borrowers to pay off a certain percentage of their mortgage dependent on factors such as household income and size of loan.

“That’s my guess, that they’ll wait before pausing the amortisation requirement,” she said.

“I think they’ll probably refer to the Finance Inspectorate’s statement that it’s not a good idea right now.”

SHOW COMMENTS