LISTEN: Budget anger, Turkey deadlock, and can you pass a citizenship test?

In this week's episode we discuss Swedish speech culture, budget promises broken, Gotland terror trial, the prime minister's visit to Turkey, and can our panelists pass a Swedish citizenship test?

Published: 12 November 2022 09:19 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features an interview with Paul Levin, Director of Stockholm University’s Institute for Turkish Studies. 

This week we kick off with a chat about Sweden’s speech culture. 

We talk about the new government’s first budget and how people in Sweden have reacted to it.

We discuss Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s trip to Turkey and whether it has brought Sweden any closer to Nato accession.

We also talk about the high-profile trial of the terror suspect who killed a psychiatric care coordinator and planned to murder the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf on Gotland this summer.

Finally, as Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test. Here’s a similar test we ran on the site recently. Are you ready to be a Swede?

LISTEN: Climate criticism, struggling Ukrainians, and work permit limits under fire

In this week's episode we discuss a runaway snake's return, criticism of salary thresholds for work permits, Sweden's new energy and climate policies under fire from all angles, Sweden and Ukraine, and where to experience All Saints' Day.

Published: 5 November 2022 09:24 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features interviews with Jörgen Hedman, an author and researcher who has written extensively about the history of a Swedish village in Ukraine, and Kimberly Nicholas, a climate scientist at Lund University. 

Topics we discuss this week include: 

Work permits

Energy & Climate

Ukraine

Since recording the episode we received an answer to one of the questions we discuss:

All Saints Day 

