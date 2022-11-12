LISTEN: Budget anger, Turkey deadlock, and can you pass a citizenship test?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features an interview with Paul Levin, Director of Stockholm University’s Institute for Turkish Studies.

This week we kick off with a chat about Sweden’s speech culture.

We talk about the new government’s first budget and how people in Sweden have reacted to it.

We discuss Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s trip to Turkey and whether it has brought Sweden any closer to Nato accession.

We also talk about the high-profile trial of the terror suspect who killed a psychiatric care coordinator and planned to murder the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf on Gotland this summer.

Finally, as Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test. Here’s a similar test we ran on the site recently. Are you ready to be a Swede?

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus