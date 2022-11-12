Sweden postpones introduction of tougher measures against extremism

“There have been objections from various quarters,” Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed says.

The Swedish government is withdrawing the bill on stricter requirements linked to democratic values for civil society groups and religious communities.

The bill aimed to tighten the rules so that no public funds go to anti-democratic forces or violent extremism.

Agreement on the issue was reached in the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) already in 2015. However, despite multiple proposals being presented, there is still no legislation in place.

The new government does not want to adopt the bill which the previous government put forward in August.

“It is the previous government’s bill. There have been objections to it from various quarters. The government is withdrawing it in order to prepare the issue further,” Forssmed told the news agency TT.

Concerns

According to the Minister of Social Affairs, the bill has caused concerns.

“It has raised a number of questions regarding proportionality and other things in relation to civil society organizations and how well the proposal fits them,” he added.

He will now meet representatives of civil society to keep the dialogue going.

Today, the requirement to receive grants is that the organization “contributes to maintaining and strengthening the values ​​on which society rests.”

The bill was supposed to add a number of additional requirements, such as limits and bans on funding in cases where organizations or representatives exercise violence and coercion, make threats, violate fundamental freedoms and rights, or oppose democratic governance.

Several new requirements

In its consultation response, the Swedish Security Service (Säpo) has stated that a relatively large number of organizations with connections to extremist environments receive public funds.

Säpo has warned that such a situation could contribute to increased radicalization in Sweden, as well as violent environments attracting more people in the future.

“It is still important to the government that organizations that engage in activities that promote extremism or undermine democracy do not receive state funds. But we need to make further preparations,” Forssmed told TT.