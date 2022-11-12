Read news from:
Sweden postpones introduction of tougher measures against extremism

The parliamentary political parties in Sweden agree that state subsidies to organizations linked to extremism must be stopped. But the implementation of stricter rules is now being postponed.

Published: 12 November 2022 11:06 CET
Swedish parliament
The new government does not want to adopt the bill which the previous government put forward in August. Photo by Oscar Nord / Unsplash

“There have been objections from various quarters,” Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed says.

The Swedish government is withdrawing the bill on stricter requirements linked to democratic values for civil society groups and religious communities.

The bill aimed to tighten the rules so that no public funds go to anti-democratic forces or violent extremism.

Agreement on the issue was reached in the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) already in 2015. However, despite multiple proposals being presented, there is still no legislation in place.

The new government does not want to adopt the bill which the previous government put forward in August.

“It is the previous government’s bill. There have been objections to it from various quarters. The government is withdrawing it in order to prepare the issue further,” Forssmed told the news agency TT.

Concerns

According to the Minister of Social Affairs, the bill has caused concerns.

“It has raised a number of questions regarding proportionality and other things in relation to civil society organizations and how well the proposal fits them,” he added.

He will now meet representatives of civil society to keep the dialogue going.

Today, the requirement to receive grants is that the organization “contributes to maintaining and strengthening the values ​​on which society rests.”

The bill was supposed to add a number of additional requirements, such as limits and bans on funding in cases where organizations or representatives exercise violence and coercion, make threats, violate fundamental freedoms and rights, or oppose democratic governance.

Several new requirements

In its consultation response, the Swedish Security Service (Säpo) has stated that a relatively large number of organizations with connections to extremist environments receive public funds.

Säpo has warned that such a situation could contribute to increased radicalization in Sweden, as well as violent environments attracting more people in the future.

“It is still important to the government that organizations that engage in activities that promote extremism or undermine democracy do not receive state funds. But we need to make further preparations,” Forssmed told TT.

TERRORISM

Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July's suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Published: 9 November 2022 11:12 CET
Swedish terror trial: 'I still check what people have in their hands'

Lööf said that she had avoided giving speeches to crowds during this summer and autumn’s election campaign, had been ringed by bodyguards at the Stockholm Pride Parade at the end of August, and still tended to compulsively check the hands of those approaching her to make sure they are not carrying a knife or other weapon. 

“It affects me enormously,” she told the court. “You’re on your guard. At times, I haven’t allowed my kids to play in the garden without an adult watching. I don’t normally open letters at home. I avoid big groups of people.” 

She said that even now, five months after the attack, she finds herself on the look out for whether people are armed. 

“I still look at what people are carrying in their hands. I’m finding it hard to stop doing that.”  

The far-right extremist Theodor Engström on July 6th fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the centre of the city of Visby on Gotland, in what it later emerged was intended to be a terror attack on the political festival then taking place. He told police after he was seized that Lööf had been his main target. 

Engström’s trial on charges of murder, terrorism and attempted terrorism began on Tuesday, and he is due to be heard in court on Wednesday afternoon. 

He has told police that the attack was “a scream” intended to bring attention to his mistreatment as a psychiatric patient, when he said he was “a ghost boy” kept in a “ghost cage”.  

He admits to stabbing Wieselgren, and has acknowledged that his acts qualify as terrorism. Court psychiatrists have judged that he was severely psychiatrically disturbed, both at the time of his attack and at the time that he was examined by them. 

Lööf and her team had been in the central Donners plats square at the time stabbing took place, waiting to go up on a stage there, and were immediately rushed into the nearby Donnerska huset for safety. 

“The bodyguard said, ‘come, we’ve got to go’,” Lööf told the court. 

From the windows, her team could see blood on the square, and they stayed there for over an hour until police had determined that there was only one attacker. 

“I went into a dutiful boss mode, and said that we needed to count how many of us there are inside,” she remembered. “I had to deal with my colleagues’ emotional states.” 

She said that she felt it was important — “right and correct” to hold her Almedalen speech that day, and she felt she was not taking too much of a risk, as by that point it was clear that Engström was acting alone, but she acknowledged that she had felt “extremely vulnerable” up on the stage. 

