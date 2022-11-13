Read news from:
Electricity prices in Sweden are falling. Here’s why

The electricity price shock in Sweden is over – at least for now.

Published: 13 November 2022 10:17 CET
Electricity
There are several reasons why analysts expect somewhat more moderate electricity prices this winter. Photo by Krišjānis Kazaks / Unsplash

The electricity price outlook for continued, relatively low electricity prices for the rest of the year looks favourable.

The record level of three kroner per kilowatt-hour in Southern Sweden in August has been almost forgotten.

In October, the average cost had come down to around 80 öre, even lower than the same month last year. In fact, it was the lowest since July 2021.

Almost halfway into November, the average price is around 40-45 öre per kilowatt-hour in Southern Sweden (electricity area 4), which can be considered historically normal levels.

Higher up in the country, the price is lower.

In recent days, households have been able to recharge their electric cars or turn on electric heating in the house at very favourable terms. The average price during the day on Friday and Saturday has been two öre per kilowatt-hour.

Worst-case scenario avoided

Although prices probably won’t remain that cheap when the winter and the cold hit, the worst price shock has now passed.

There are several reasons why analysts expect somewhat more moderate electricity prices this winter.

Some are weather-related, such as the fact that Norway, after a lot of rainfall, has now sorted out its previous water shortage in the reservoirs in the south of the country.

Furthermore, the weather has been mild – and is expected to stay that way for quite a while.

Gas prices decreasing

Another decisive factor is that gas prices have fallen strongly in Europe (note: gas is largely used for electricity production).

The reason? Full gas stocks despite cuts in Russian gas imports. Right now, it is almost difficult to take in all the gas flowing into Europe.

“There are a lot of tankers (with liquefied gas) outside the ports waiting to be unloaded,” Johan Sigvardsson, an analyst at the electricity trading company Bixia, pointed out.

Economists: Inflation in Sweden hasn’t peaked yet

The latest US inflation figures were not as high as most experts expected. However, when it comes to Sweden, consumers will have to wait a while longer before the inflation becomes more moderate, Nordea's chief analyst Torbjörn Isaksson believes.

Published: 12 November 2022 14:17 CET
In both the US and the rest of the world, the stock markets rose on Thursday over the US inflation figures. Inflation unexpectedly fell to “just” 7.7 percent, which was lower than the 7.9 percent that financial markets expected.

“There are reasons to believe this is now a turning point,” Isaksson says. However, Sweden is not there yet. The Swedish inflation figures for October will be released on Tuesday.

“It will take a while longer before Swedish inflation becomes more moderate. The US is ahead of us, and it has also been a different situation there,” Alexandra Stråberg, chief economist at Länsförsäkringar, a Swedish group of customer-owned insurance companies, says.

Electricity prices are going down

In October, the electricity price fell sharply, to around 80 öre/kWh in the southern half of the country, compared to the record level of three kroner in August, but also somewhat lower than October last year.

That reduces inflation by more than what the Riksbank had expected, Isaksson says Torbjörn, noting that the effect could be even greater in November.

However, such developments might be temporary. There is still a substantial risk of high electricity prices this winter.

Food and service prices on the rise

According to Statistics Sweden, food prices have risen by around 16 percent in one year, from September 2021 to September 2022.

They have contributed significantly to lifting overall inflation. And that trend is likely to continue, economists predict.

“Food prices can continue to rise even in November and December,” Isaksson says.

Service prices also continue to rise. This applies to everything from hotels and restaurants to hairdressers and transport prices.

Overall, inflation has hardly peaked in Sweden yet, Isaksson and Stråberg believe.

“Inflation has spread so much now. The electricity price has been volatile, and this will be reflected in inflation in the coming months, Stråberg noted.

