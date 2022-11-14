Read news from:
How to get the best rate on your mortgage in Sweden

With interest rates increasing and the cost of living getting more expensive, you may be wondering how you can save money on what is most likely your largest household expense: your mortgage. Here are The Local's tips.

Published: 14 November 2022 15:45 CET
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Plan ahead

The work to find the best interest rate should start before you’ve even bought a property. Prior to buying a property in Sweden, you need a lånelöfte or lender’s note, a provisional agreement from a bank that you can buy a property up to a set value, with a maximum monthly running cost or fee.

Although you can buy a property with just one lender’s note, try to get a few from different banks, as this will make the process of actually applying for a mortgage quicker and easier when you’ve successfully bid on your dream home.

This will also provide you with peace of mind, as you will have an alternative to fall back on if one of the banks rejects your mortgage application despite previously giving you a lender’s note (which is entirely legal).

Do your research

This includes using price comparison tools such as Compricer or Konsumenternas, but also looking at individual websites of mortgage providers and comparing interest rates there.

If you’re a member of a trade union, check if you’re offered a discount at a particular bank, as well as if your property qualifies for any other discounts, such as rewards for energy-efficient properties.

Many banks have a calculator on their website allowing you to use a sliding scale to alter the size of your deposit and see how that affects your interest rate, so make sure to have a look to see if you can get any discounts there, too. Some banks will offer you a discount if your belåningsgrad (the size of your loan compared to your deposit) is lower, so consider buying a slightly cheaper property or putting in more cash, if you can.

Make sure you know exactly how long any discount or reduced rate will apply for. Why not set a calendar reminder for this date, so you’ll be ready to renegotiate once the original offer expires? Either way, make sure you renegotiate your terms regularly so you’re confident you’re still getting the best deal.

Be prepared to negotiate

You may be able to negotiate a better offer than what is offered online, especially if you set up a meeting with a mortgage advisor directly. Don’t be afraid to say that a competitor is offering you a better rate, if that’s the case, and ask how they can match it.

It’s also important to find out what requirements your bank has for offering you a lower rate. Would you have to take out expensive insurance, open an account with an expensive card or move your pension to their bank? Check in advance how this compares to what you currently pay for these services, so you know whether they’re offering a better deal.

Don’t be afraid to take any information (either digital or printed) with you to your meeting so you can easily compare different offers.

Finally, keep in mind that a mortgage advisor is ultimately a salesperson, trying to sell you a product. Remember that they have a vested interest in getting you to sign up to expensive add-ons or take out a fixed-rate mortgage at a higher rate, so ask for time to mull over their offer and look through any agreements in your own time at home.

By Catherine Edwards and Becky Waterton

Six tips for selling property in Sweden’s current housing market

The Local's reporter Becky Waterton was brave (or stupid) enough to sell her apartment in the current Swedish market, where prices in some areas have dropped by as much as 10 percent in the last year. Here are her tips.

Published: 21 October 2022 15:25 CEST
Don’t

Okay, obviously this is a bit of a joke – but seriously, my best piece of advice would be to avoid selling right now unless you really have to do so, and wait until the market becomes more stable.

Obviously, there are some situations where you need to move no matter what the market, such as a relocation, divorce or new addition to the family, in which case you’ll just have to bite the bullet and make the best of a bad situation.

Be prepared to wait

Houses and apartments are still selling in the current market, it just takes longer. As mentioned above, there are always people who need to move house, so you’ll most likely find a buyer for your property eventually.

Just be prepared for the process to take time – the days of properties selling within a week or two are over, and buyers are likely to wait longer before deciding whether to put in an offer, as they know the chances are low of somebody snapping up the property before they’ve made up their minds.

For example, it took us six weeks from first apartment viewing to sale, probably close to two months in total from the date we contacted our estate agent to the date we signed the contract.

Apartment viewings often happen on evenings and weekends, so prepare to clear your schedule for the foreseeable future. Sundays will consist of cleaning and tidying to make your apartment look perfect, and weekday viewings will mean a mad rush home from work to tidy up.

On the plus side, your apartment is going to look great for this entire period.

Set a realistic price from the start

Another issue with the current market is that sellers often expect their property to sell for a higher price than the true market price.

For those who bought their property within the last few years, this might not just be an expectation, but could even be a financial necessity – they need to sell their property to the same price or higher to avoid owing the bank money.

Listen to your estate agent when they value the property, and if possible, get more than one agent to give you a valuation. Expect your property to sell for the price they state, and be prepared for it to sell even lower.

You should also be prepared to negotiate. Can you be flexible with the move-in date? Your buyer is in a strong position and may try to negotiate a better deal for themselves, so think about what else you can offer them instead of lowering the price.

Prepare for the worst (but hope for the best)

If you’re buying a new property and are expecting to part-finance it with the sale of the old one, it’s a good idea to base your loan promise on selling your property at a loss. 

For example, our calculations of what property we would be able to afford were based on a scenario where we sold our current property at 500,000 kronor below asking price. We ended up selling it for just under asking price, but because we had calculated our future finances based on selling it for so much less, this meant we could still afford the apartment we wanted.

You can always increase your cash deposit if you end up selling for a higher price, but you really don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you’ve signed a contract on a property only to find out you can’t finance it.

Don’t buy before you sell

This is linked to the last tip, but it’s also a good idea to hold off on buying your next property until your last one is sold. Not only does this mean you know exactly how much money you have to play with, but it also means that you’re not under any time pressure to sell before a certain deadline.

Another advantage of selling before you buy is that prices look set to keep dropping for a while, meaning that you’ll be buying your next property either in the same market, or in a market where prices are slightly lower.

Again, you don’t want prices to drop between the time you buy your new property and sell your old one, as that leaves you worse-off financially.

If you do decide to buy before you sell, either because you want the stability of knowing you’ll have a place to live or because you find your dream apartment and are worried someone else will snap it up, set your move-in date or tillträdesdato as far in the future as you can. We bought our new apartment in August but set the move-in date for December, meaning we had over three months to sell.

We needed the extra time, too. One of the banks which gave us a loan said our old apartment had to be sold two weeks before we moved into the new one, and the other said it had to be sold a month before, meaning our deadline for selling was even closer.

Ask the people you’re buying from whether it will be possible to bring the move-in date forward if you sell earlier. This way you’re covered if you need more time, but you’ll still be able to move in a little bit earlier if you get lucky with your apartment sale.

Make small improvements

Finally, if you have the time, see if there are any small improvements you can make to make your apartment a more attractive prospect for buyers. Fix that light in the hallway which has been broken for years, and paint over any small marks on the walls so that the apartment feels more fresh.

Decorate with plants or fresh flowers before your viewings and find small, inexpensive ways to make it feel nicer. Got an outdated kitchen table? Cover it with a nice tablecloth. 

Think about the first impression when people come into the apartment – is your hallway well-lit? Have you cleaned the windows? Lots of small changes can make a big difference in how it feels to a prospective buyer.

