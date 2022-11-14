QUIZ: Can you beat the citizenship test score of the Sweden in Focus team?

As Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test.
The podcast citizenship test added ten new, if anything even more challenging questions, to the 20-question test we published on the site last Monday (see below).
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
And you can see if you can beat the panellists on the questions they were asked below:
Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle
