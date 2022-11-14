QUIZ: Can you beat the citizenship test score of the Sweden in Focus team?

As Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test.

The podcast citizenship test added ten new, if anything even more challenging questions, to the 20-question test we published on the site last Monday (see below).

And you can see if you can beat the panellists on the questions they were asked below:

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Can you match the Sweden in Focus team’s citizenship test score? </strong></h2> </h2> <p>In this week’s Sweden in Focus, our host Paul O’Mahony reimagines himself as a Migration Agency citizenship test administrator, setting James Savage, Becky Waterton, and Richard Orange ten questions adapted from the existing Danish test. Can you get the eight out of ten required to become a Swedish citizen, or match the podcast trio’s near-perfect score? </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">Which of the following do Sweden’s municipalities have primary responsibility for? </p> </h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which Swedish author wrote the book Bränt barn, or A burnt child in its English translation?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">In what year did Sweden stop classifying homosexuality as a mental illness? </p> <p></p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>How many municipalities are there in Sweden?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">What year did Carl XVI Gustaf become Sweden’s king?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>When is Sweden’s National Day?</p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">Who was the starring actress in the Ingmar Bergman film Summer with Monika? </p> <h2><strong> </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who was Sweden’s prime minister from 1946 to 1969?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p dir="ltr" role="presentation">How many members of parliament does Sweden have?</p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What year did Sweden join the EU? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>You have failed to get sufficient questions right to qualify for citizenship</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Be aware, though, that the Danish test is notoriously hard and the Swedish authorities may well opt for both easier questions and a lower pass rate. </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You have got sufficient questions right to become a Swedish citizen (assuming the Swedish government opts for the same 80 percent pass rate as Denmark applies). </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You have matched James’ near-perfect score in the Sweden in Focus podcast. </strong></h2> </h3> <p>We did have the advantage of working as a team, though, so if you did this alone, well done you!</p> </section> <section> <h3>You got everything right, just like Richard and Becky did in the Sweden in Focus podcast. </h3> <p>We did have the advantage of working as a team, though, and to be honest it was James who knew most of the answers, so if you did this alone, well done you!</p> </section> <p>

