Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

QUIZ: Can you beat the citizenship test score of the Sweden in Focus team?

In this week's Sweden in Focus, our host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster and presents our three panellists with a ten-question citizenship test based on real questions from the existing Danish test. Take the test here and see if you can match or beat their scores

Published: 14 November 2022 17:07 CET
QUIZ: Can you beat the citizenship test score of the Sweden in Focus team?
In this week's Sweden in Focus, the host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster, setting James, Becky, and Richard ten questions adapted from the existing Danish citizenship test. Take the test yourself here and see if you can beat their score.

As Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test.

The podcast citizenship test added ten new, if anything even more challenging questions, to the 20-question test we published on the site last Monday (see below). 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

And you can see if you can beat the panellists on the questions they were asked below: 

Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Budget anger, Turkey deadlock, and can you pass a citizenship test?

In this week's episode we discuss Swedish speech culture, budget promises broken, Gotland terror trial, the prime minister's visit to Turkey, and can our panelists pass a Swedish citizenship test?

Published: 12 November 2022 09:19 CET
LISTEN: Budget anger, Turkey deadlock, and can you pass a citizenship test?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. The episode also features an interview with Paul Levin, Director of Stockholm University’s Institute for Turkish Studies. 

This week we kick off with a chat about Sweden’s speech culture. 

We talk about the new government’s first budget and how people in Sweden have reacted to it.

We discuss Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s trip to Turkey and whether it has brought Sweden any closer to Nato accession.

We also talk about the high-profile trial of the terror suspect who killed a psychiatric care coordinator and planned to murder the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf on Gotland this summer.

Finally, as Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test. Here’s a similar test we ran on the site recently. Are you ready to be a Swede?

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 
SHOW COMMENTS