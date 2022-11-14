Sweden sees ‘highest-ever’ temperature so late in the year

Weather stations in Gladhammar, Oskarshamn and Kalmar on Sweden’s southeast coast all recorded temperatures of 16.7C on Saturday, as the coastal regions of southern Sweden remain stuck in meteorological summer in mid-November.

“We had three places in the country which recorded 16.7C,” Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told state broadcaster SR. “And 16.7C is the highest-ever temperature recorded this late in the year.”

The record temperatures come as meteorological autumn is coming later to southern Sweden than at any time since records began 160 years ago.

Sweden’s meteorological summer, which normally lasts about five months in southern Sweden, is now coming close to its seventh month, with it still officially summer as far north as Gothenburg, meaning the season has lasted 208 days.

The temperature record was first broken on Friday night, when a temperature of 16.1C was recorded in Hudiksvall in Hälsingland.

Karlsson said that the warmth over the weekend had come to Sweden in a front of warm air from continental Europe.

This week, autumn is expected to arrive all over Sweden, as a cold front brings sub-zero daytime temperatures as far south as Dalarna, and SMHI saying that “it is not impossible” that the first snow will fall in central Sweden by the end of the week.