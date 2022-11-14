Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Sweden sees ‘highest-ever’ temperature so late in the year

Towns across southern Sweden basked in temperatures of close to 17C on Saturday on what was the warmest November day in the country since records began.

Published: 14 November 2022 12:36 CET
Sweden sees 'highest-ever' temperature so late in the year
People sunning themselves in Lund on October 28th. Meteorological autumn has come extremely late this year. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090

Weather stations in Gladhammar, Oskarshamn and Kalmar on Sweden’s southeast coast all recorded temperatures of 16.7C on Saturday, as the coastal regions of southern Sweden remain stuck in meteorological summer in mid-November. 

“We had three places in the country which recorded 16.7C,” Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told state broadcaster SR. “And 16.7C is the highest-ever temperature recorded this late in the year.” 

The record temperatures come as meteorological autumn is coming later to southern Sweden than at any time since records began 160 years ago. 

Sweden’s meteorological summer, which normally lasts about five months in southern Sweden, is now coming close to its seventh month, with it still officially summer as far north as Gothenburg, meaning the season has lasted 208 days. 

The temperature record was first broken on Friday night, when a temperature of 16.1C was recorded in Hudiksvall in Hälsingland. 

Karlsson said that the warmth over the weekend had come to Sweden in a front of warm air from continental Europe. 

This week, autumn is expected to arrive all over Sweden, as a cold front brings sub-zero daytime temperatures as far south as Dalarna, and SMHI saying that “it is not impossible” that the first snow will fall in central Sweden by the end of the week. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Sweden sees record heat for this late in the year

Swedish meteorologists said Saturday they had recorded the country's highest temperature ever measured this late into the autumn.

Published: 29 October 2022 16:21 CEST
Sweden sees record heat for this late in the year

The record temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius (67.1 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in the city of Kristianstad in the south of the country on Friday.

“This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Sweden this late in the year,” Erik Hojgard-Olsen, meteorologist at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told AFP.

While not the highest temperature recorded for the month of October — that was 24.5C on October 9, 1995 — it has never been warmer than 19C this late in the year, and that temperature was last recorded in 1963, Hojgard-Olsen explained.

He said the October weather overall had been a few degrees warmer than normal in Sweden.

Though a direct link to climate change could not be drawn from a single day record, the meteorologist said that overall “we are continuing to observe high temperatures and that is in line with a warmer climate.”

SHOW COMMENTS