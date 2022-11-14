For members
CRIME
KEY POINTS: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new spy scandal?
Two Swedish-Iranian brothers have been charged with "aggravated espionage" for allegedly leaking information to Russian security services over a ten-year period. Why is this such a scandal, and what do we know so far?
Published: 14 November 2022 11:58 CET
Russia's embassy on Gjörwellsgatan in Stockholm. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
TERRORISM
Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July's suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.
Published: 9 November 2022 11:12 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments