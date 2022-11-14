Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CRIME

KEY POINTS: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new spy scandal?

Two Swedish-Iranian brothers have been charged with "aggravated espionage" for allegedly leaking information to Russian security services over a ten-year period. Why is this such a scandal, and what do we know so far?

Published: 14 November 2022 11:58 CET
KEY POINTS: What do we know so far about Sweden's new spy scandal?
Russia's embassy on Gjörwellsgatan in Stockholm. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

What has happened?

On November 11th, Swedish prosecutors charged two Swedish-Iranian brothers – one a former intelligence official – with “aggravated espionage” for allegedly passing information to Russia’s GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021, before they were arrested in October last year.

Who are they?

The two brothers were identified in the charge sheet as Payam Kia, 35, and Peyman Kia, 42. According to Swedish media reports, they are of Iranian origin. Peyman Kia has served both in Sweden’s intelligence service Säpo and intelligence units in the Swedish army.

Why is this such a big scandal?

The older brother, Peyman Kia, has worked for some of the most top-secret organisations in Sweden.

According to the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper, he at one point worked for the Office for Special Information Gathering (KSI), the most secret section of the military secret service. For context, even the name of the head of KSI is a state secret.

Peyman Kia is charged for passing information to Russia when he was employed in counter-espionage at Säpo and Must, Sweden’s military intelligence agency.

During his time at Säpo, Peyman Kia was reportedly emailed a list of the entire agency’s staff, read a large amount of secret reports which he shouldn’t have had access to, and worked as a mentor for newly hired staff, meaning he also had access to their documents, the Aftonbladet tabloid reported. 

“It’s a serious crime,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told DN. “This is someone who has worked for Säpo and the Armed Forces and has had access to sensitive information. But I can’t say exactly how much damage this has caused.”

He is accused of illegally acquiring information during his employment with Säpo and the armed forces.

The younger brother, Payam Kia, is meanwhile accused of “participating in the planning of the deed and handling contacts with Russia and the GRU, including the handover of information and receiving compensation”.

Between September 2016 and July 2017, Peyman Kia allegedly received the equivalent of at least 380,000 kronor in US dollar bills from foreign powers, with money also deposited to his accounts at Swedbank and Handelsbanken through cash deposit machines.

“There has been extensive handling of cash alongside regular income and that, together with a large amount of other information, proves how money has been transferred from GRU to them both,” Ljungkvist told newspaper Dagens Industri.

Prosecutors have also discovered notes Peyman Kia made of encrypted online chat messages and of transactions in cash and gold. The other brother reportedly planned an escape route, a “backup plan”, and wrote of meetings with an individual referred to as “Rasski”.

How did they do it?

A large amount of information from the preliminary investigations is classified, but some details of the methods allegedly used by the brothers’ to avoid Säpo’s counter-espionage team are included.

According to Säpo, Peyman Kia used public toilets in Uppsala as “dead letterboxes”, hiding documents under sinks and in maintenance cupboards where they were later collected by someone else. 

Säpo also found a spy camera belonging to Payam Kia, designed to look like a car key.

Both brothers also had a large amount of encrypted material on computers and USB sticks. Säpo also discovered a hard disk in a bin after the older brother, Peyman, was arrested, which Payam Kia had destroyed and dumped. Parts of the hard disk were later recovered.

‘The most serious spy case in modern Swedish history’

The depth of penetration Peyman Kia appears to have achieved into Sweden’s intelligence agencies risks undermining the confidence of Sweden’s intelligence partners, the intelligence expert Wilhelm Agrell has told Sweden’s TT newswire.

“The worst thing that can happen is to have a partner who is leaking to your opponents,” he said. “This could have devastating consequences for mutual confidence in the relation.”

He said that the case could be even more serious than the cases of Stig Wennerström, who passed military secrets to the Soviet Union in the 1950s and early 1960s, and Stig Bergling, who was a spy in the 1970s, as neither of those two had penetrated Sweden’s intelligence agencies.

The extent of the damage, Agrell argued, depended on how early on Säpo had begun to suspect Kia and how they had acted on their suspicions.

“The spy brothers are going to be a permanent chapter in Sweden’s spy history,” David Bergman, doctor of psychology at Sweden’s Defence University, told TT.

“It’s not easy to carry out espionage on Säpo and Must,” intelligence expert Joakim von Braun, who is a Russia specialist, added, “but if you succeed, the reward is very, very high.”

Despite this, von Braun was not surprised to hear about the charges.

“Russia has carried out particularly extensive espionage against Sweden, especially since Putin took power.”

Why did they do it?

Prosecutors were unable to comment on the motive behind the espionage – whether it was simply financial or if there was some other reason, nor how the brothers were recruited by Russia.

“We absolutely have a view on this, and that’s part of the evidence we will present. However, due to confidentiality, I am unable to comment further,” Ljungqvist told DN.

The pair, who risk life sentences if found guilty, have denied the allegations.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TERRORISM

Swedish terror trial: ‘I still check what people have in their hands’

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf told a court on Wednesday how profoundly her life had been affected by the discovery that she had been the main target of July's suspected terror attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Published: 9 November 2022 11:12 CET
Swedish terror trial: 'I still check what people have in their hands'

Lööf said that she had avoided giving speeches to crowds during this summer and autumn’s election campaign, had been ringed by bodyguards at the Stockholm Pride Parade at the end of August, and still tended to compulsively check the hands of those approaching her to make sure they are not carrying a knife or other weapon. 

“It affects me enormously,” she told the court. “You’re on your guard. At times, I haven’t allowed my kids to play in the garden without an adult watching. I don’t normally open letters at home. I avoid big groups of people.” 

She said that even now, five months after the attack, she finds herself on the look out for whether people are armed. 

“I still look at what people are carrying in their hands. I’m finding it hard to stop doing that.”  

The far-right extremist Theodor Engström on July 6th fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the centre of the city of Visby on Gotland, in what it later emerged was intended to be a terror attack on the political festival then taking place. He told police after he was seized that Lööf had been his main target. 

Engström’s trial on charges of murder, terrorism and attempted terrorism began on Tuesday, and he is due to be heard in court on Wednesday afternoon. 

He has told police that the attack was “a scream” intended to bring attention to his mistreatment as a psychiatric patient, when he said he was “a ghost boy” kept in a “ghost cage”.  

He admits to stabbing Wieselgren, and has acknowledged that his acts qualify as terrorism. Court psychiatrists have judged that he was severely psychiatrically disturbed, both at the time of his attack and at the time that he was examined by them. 

Lööf and her team had been in the central Donners plats square at the time stabbing took place, waiting to go up on a stage there, and were immediately rushed into the nearby Donnerska huset for safety. 

“The bodyguard said, ‘come, we’ve got to go’,” Lööf told the court. 

From the windows, her team could see blood on the square, and they stayed there for over an hour until police had determined that there was only one attacker. 

“I went into a dutiful boss mode, and said that we needed to count how many of us there are inside,” she remembered. “I had to deal with my colleagues’ emotional states.” 

She said that she felt it was important — “right and correct” to hold her Almedalen speech that day, and she felt she was not taking too much of a risk, as by that point it was clear that Engström was acting alone, but she acknowledged that she had felt “extremely vulnerable” up on the stage. 

SHOW COMMENTS