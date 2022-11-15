Prosecutors demand life for Swedish festival knife attack

In his summing up, prosecutor Henrik Olin said that he had rarely seen such a clear-cut murder case, and that there was strong evidence to suggest it was also a terrorist act.

“It’s rare to sit in a court and have such as solid a legal ground around a murder as we have in this case,” he said. “The question is not at all hard to judge.”

He said there was also “extensive evidence” that the attack had been intended to cause terror, pointing to Engström’s statement that he “hated the Swedish people” when he was arrested, and also passages in his notebook when he wrote that his target was “the entire Swedish people.”

Even though forensic psychiatrists have reported that Engström was severely psychiatrically disturbed, both at the time of the court and when they assessed him, Olin said this was not necessarily enough to justify sentencing him to psychiatric care rather than prison.

“We can self-evidently not claim that Theodor Engström has no need of treatment, but what is the scope of that need,” Olin asked.

He noted that Engström had been deemed sufficiently sane to be held in a normal pre-trial detention centre, was not receiving any medicine for his psychiatric problems, both because of his own opposition to drug treatment and because no psychiatrist had prescribed it.

He said that the notes Engström had kept on an encrypted hard drive also showed him reasoning that if he commits a serious crime he will probably be sentenced to psychiatric treatment.

As Olin made his address, Engström started to interrupt him, declaring “you’re attacking my reality!” and “I’m done!”, until the chief judge ordered him to be removed to another room to calm down.

Engström fatally stabbed the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren on Donners plats, the main square in Visby on the island of Gotland, only moments before the Centre Party’s leader Annie Lööf was due to mount a stage in the square for an event.

He later told police that both Lööf and Hanna Stjärne, the chief executive of state broadcaster SVT, had been among his targets.

Sweden is one of the few countries in the world where insanity is not a defence against guilt for a crime, with the insanity defence abolished in 1965.

Under a law bought in in 2008, it is even possible for those who “seriously psychiatrically disturbed” to be sentenced to prison instead of treatment, if there is is a “special reason” to do so, which include the severity of the crime, the accused’s need of treatment, and whether the accused has become disturbed as a result of narcotics or alcohol abuse.