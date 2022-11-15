Read news from:
Swedish inflation slows as energy prices drop

Inflation in Sweden fell in October, the official statistics agency said on Tuesday, saying lower energy costs had helped to bring down prices.

Published: 15 November 2022 12:22 CET
Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

As central banks around the world fight to rein in soaring prices, Sweden recorded a drop in the consumer price index to 9.3 percent in October, down from 9.7 percent in September.

It said this was because “electricity prices decreased by nearly 24 percent” between September and October, while still remaining elevated.

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, in September raised its guiding interest rate one percentage point to 1.75 percent, in a bid to temper inflation.

Food and fuel prices have soared this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many central banks globally raising interest rates to combat decades high levels of inflation.

Sweden is a net exporter of electricity, but supply issues have increased with the closure of several nuclear reactors in recent years and less reliable production from renewable energies, meaning it must import power at times.

The country has already resorted to firing up reserve power plants that run on oil, deriving most of its electricity production from hydro power, nuclear and wind power, which can lead to seasonal variations in supply.

Why are electricity prices in Sweden falling?

The electricity price shock in Sweden is over – at least for now.

Published: 13 November 2022 10:17 CET
The electricity price outlook for continued, relatively low electricity prices for the rest of the year looks favourable.

The record level of three kroner per kilowatt-hour in Southern Sweden in August has been almost forgotten.

In October, the average cost had come down to around 80 öre, even lower than the same month last year. In fact, it was the lowest since July 2021.

Almost halfway into November, the average price is around 40-45 öre per kilowatt-hour in Southern Sweden (electricity area 4), which can be considered historically normal levels.

Higher up in the country, the price is lower.

In recent days, households have been able to recharge their electric cars or turn on electric heating in the house at very favourable terms. The average price during the day on Friday and Saturday has been two öre per kilowatt-hour.

Worst-case scenario avoided

Although prices probably won’t remain that cheap when the winter and the cold hit, the worst price shock has now passed.

There are several reasons why analysts expect somewhat more moderate electricity prices this winter.

Some are weather-related, such as the fact that Norway, after a lot of rainfall, has now sorted out its previous water shortage in the reservoirs in the south of the country.

Furthermore, the weather has been mild – and is expected to stay that way for quite a while.

Gas prices decreasing

Another decisive factor is that gas prices have fallen strongly in Europe (note: gas is largely used for electricity production).

The reason? Full gas stocks despite cuts in Russian gas imports. Right now, it is almost difficult to take in all the gas flowing into Europe.

“There are a lot of tankers (with liquefied gas) outside the ports waiting to be unloaded,” Johan Sigvardsson, an analyst at the electricity trading company Bixia, pointed out.

