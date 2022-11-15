The ultimate guide to property in Sweden

Selling your property
Wondering how to sell your property in the current market, what fees you will have to budget for or how to prep your apartment for sale? Look no further.
- Six tips for selling property in Sweden’s current housing market
- How do I prep my apartment for sale in Sweden?
- What fees do you need to budget for when selling your Swedish apartment?
Buying a property
How do I buy an apartment in Sweden? What vocab do I need to know? Is now even the right time to buy? Read the answers to those questions here.
- These are our readers’ top tips for buying a property in Sweden
- The must-have vocab for buying a flat or house in Sweden
- Reader question: Should I buy now if I’m looking for a property in Sweden?
- Buyer’s market: a step-by-step guide to bidding on an apartment in Sweden
- How to analyse a Swedish housing association’s finances before you buy an apartment
- READERS REVEAL: Five tricks for winning the apartment hunt in Sweden
- Buying my first apartment in Sweden: How we won the bidding war
- What extra costs should you budget for when you buy a house in Sweden?
- What extra fees should I expect when buying an apartment in Sweden?
- Checklist: Everything you need to do when you move house in Sweden
Here are a couple of articles on mortgages in Sweden:
- How to get the best rate on your mortgage in Sweden
- Can I get a Swedish mortgage without permanent residency?
Renting in Sweden
How can you avoid long waits for rental apartments? Should I buy or rent? How do I join the housing queue? Find out in this section.
- Five tricks Swedes use to avoid the long wait for rental apartments
- REVEALED: Where in Sweden is it easiest to find student housing
- How does Sweden’s housing queue work, and is it worth joining?
- Buying vs renting in Sweden: What’s the best option?
- Quiz: Should you buy or rent your home in Sweden?
- How to navigate Sweden’s crazy rental market
Your rights
Here are our articles on your rights when renting in Sweden.
- Know your rights: How hot is your apartment in Sweden allowed to be?
- What rights do I have as a second-hand renter in Sweden?
- Renting in Sweden: How do I know if I’m being charged fairly?
Summer house or kolonilott
Wondering about the rules for buying a summer house, or what a kolonilott is? Find out here.
- What is a ‘kolonilott’ and why do Swedes love them so much?
- I’m building my own Swedish summer house – here’s what I’ve learned
- Summer house: How to buy your own Swedish ‘sommarstuga’
House prices
Why are house prices going down? Find out our articles on dropping house prices here.
