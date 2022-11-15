For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish grandma cycles to Egypt, property costs vary across country and autumn temperature record: Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 15 November 2022 07:52 CET
Apartments on Kungsholmen in Central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
'Most serious spy case in history', anti-extremism law postponed, ticks, and a lone wolf: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:21 CET
