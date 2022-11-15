Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

72-year-old Swedish climate activist cycles to Egypt

Dorothee Hildebrant has been on the road for four months. Eight thousand kilometres and 30 countries later, she has arrived at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on her pink bike named “Miss Piggy”, where she went for a ride with the country’s authoritarian president.

“My long journey hasn’t always been easy, but my message to world leaders is that it doesn’t always have to be easy, but they also have to be able to take decisions which are uncomfortable,” Hildebrant told TT newswire in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Hildebrandt has caught the attention of international media – and Egyptian president Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi, who asked to join her for a bike ride.

Human rights organisations say that Egypt is using the climate meeting as a way to greenwash the repressive regime, and the difficulties for activists to protest freely in the country have been loudly criticised.

“Egypt say that they do so much to help the climate, so I guess it looked good for him to cycle,” Hildebrandt said.

“What can I say, I cycled with an old man,” she said, when TT newswire asked how the bike ride with the president went.

At the end of the short bike ride, Hildebrandt turned to the president and wondered if she could ask him a question. Her request was granted, so she asked why people aren’t allowed to protest on the streets in Egypt.

“He said you can demonstrate everywhere in Egypt, but that’s not true. I didn’t dare point out that so many people are sitting in prison, I thought that might be going too far. He’s the president, after all,” she said.

COP27 has drawn to increased attention on the situation for dissidents in Egypt, where most public protests are effectively banned.

Swedish vocab: oliktänkande – dissidents, demonstrera – demonstrate

Monthly property costs differ greatly across the country

Monthly costs like electricity, water, heating and rubbish collection are becoming more expensive for apartment dwellers, with the difference in costs between municipalities also increasing, according to a new report.

The total cost of electricity, district heating, rubbish collection, water and drainage has increased by 14 percent on average over the last year, according to the yearly Nils Holgersson report, which maps fees in apartment blocks across Sweden.

Last year, the total increase was 2.3 percent.

“It is very closely connected to the increase in electricity prices,” said Mari-Louise Persson, chair of the Nils Holgersson group.

The most expensive municipality is Mörbylåga in Kalmar county, where the average cost of monthly fees comes to 2,874 kronor per month – almost 1,000 kronor more than in Luleå, where the average cost of monthly fees is 1,718 kronor.

This can partly be explained by the fact that it is more expensive to provide these services in less populated areas, but increased electricity prices are the main offender.

The combined electricity price, including electricity network fees, taxes and market fees, has increased by 47 percent in one year, according to the report.

“We expected to see a large increase, but this isn’t even the whole year’s increase,” Persson said.

The report bases its energy market price calculation on the median value between July 2021 and June 2022. During this period, the energy market price increased by 150.8 percent compared with last year’s report, with the most expensive areas situated in energy zones 3 and 4.

Apartment dwellers in Lund pay the highest average price for electricity, 944 kronor per month. The lowest price is in Umeå, where the monthly electricity cost is just 490 kronor.

Swedish vocab: boendekostnader – property costs

Sweden sees ‘highest-ever’ temperature so late in the year

Towns across southern Sweden saw temperatures of close to 17˚C last weekend on what was the warmest day this late in the year in Sweden since records began.

Weather stations in Gladhammar, Oskarshamn and Kalmar on Sweden’s southeast coast all recorded temperatures of 16.7C on Saturday, as the coastal regions of southern Sweden remain stuck in meteorological summer in mid-November.

“We had three places in the country which recorded 16.7C,” Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told state broadcaster SR. “And 16.7C is the highest-ever temperature recorded this late in the year.”

The record temperatures come as meteorological autumn is coming later to southern Sweden than at any time since records began 160 years ago.

Sweden’s meteorological summer, which normally lasts about five months in southern Sweden, is now coming close to its seventh month, with it still officially summer as far north as Gothenburg, meaning the season has lasted 208 days.

The temperature record was first broken on Friday night, when a temperature of 16.1C was recorded in Hudiksvall in Hälsingland.

Karlsson said that the warmth over the weekend had come to Sweden in a front of warm air from continental Europe.

This week, autumn is expected to arrive all over Sweden, as a cold front brings sub-zero daytime temperatures as far south as Dalarna, and SMHI saying that “it is not impossible” that the first snow will fall in central Sweden by the end of the week.

Swedish vocab: meteorologisk sommar – meteorological summer