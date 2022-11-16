Read news from:
Swedish MPs to vote on changed ‘free press’ rights in constitution

Sweden's parliament is set to vote on Wednesday on a new law on "foreign espionage" which will limit the constitutional rights to press freedom and free expression for media organisations and individuals which publish "secret information".

Published: 16 November 2022 11:21 CET
The Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson (back) voted against the proposal along with his party in the spring, but has now shifted position. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

To change the constitution in Sweden, parliament must vote through the proposal twice, once on either side of a general election. As parliament already passed the controversial law for the first time back in the spring, Wednesday’s vote, if it (as seems likely) is in favour, will mean the changes take place. 

Under the new law, ‘gross foreign espionage’ comes with a potential jail sentence of up to eight years, with a lesser punishment of four years in prison for the less serious crimes of ‘foreign espionage’.

Under the new proposal, publications which reveal secret data which impacts on Sweden’s relationships with international organisations such as the UN, or Nato, or those with another country, and so aids a foreign power, could be viewed as guilty of foreign espionage.

The law covers anyone who “aids a foreign power or equivalent through conveying, leaving or disclosing a piece of secret information”, which has come about within the framework of Sweden’s cooperation with another country, international organisation, or organisation of which we are a member”.

Ulrika Hyllert, chair of the Swedish Union of Journalists, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the new law risks criminalising Swedish journalists and newspapers who report information provided by international whistleblowers. 

“Journalism is dependent on there being brave people who dare to speak out about serious issues, but we see a big risk here that they will no longer dare to talk to journalists because it is unclear what you can go forward with and what source protection will look like.” 

She said that under the new law a foreign military commander might be able to decide which information is classed as “secret”, and as a result criminalise any Swedish journalist who reports on such information. 

“It will then be illegal to spread the information further even if you are a journalist, which will mean that irregular conduct such as, for example, sexual assault, will not reach the general public.”

But Sweden’s justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, told SVT that the change was necessary to “fill in the gaps” in Sweden’s anti-espionage legislation and bring it in line with that found in similar countries. 

“The aim is to have the same protection as other Nordic countries, but it is clear that any journalistic investigations or whistleblowing will not be affected by the law,” he said, pointing to an “escape clause” in the legislation that means that publications and journalists should not be punished for making “defensible” decisions to publish secret information. 

The Left Party and the Liberal Party voted against the law in the spring, and the Left PArty and the Green Party on Tuesday called for the vote on the law to be postponed by a year. The Liberal Party has now changed its position with its MPs now likely to vote in favour. 

“We think that we would have liked to see “defensible” clause aspect made clearer, but now we are faced with the proposed law as it is, and we have nothing else to vote for, and in this difficult situation we are supporting the overwhelming majority in the parliament which back this proposal,” the Liberals’ leader, Johan Pehrson, told TT newswire. 

In a joint article in DN, the press freedom group Svenska Pen, Swedish Union of Journalists, the heads of SVT and SR, and representatives for other publications, said that the new law “risked having an inhibitory effect on whistleblowers and other important sources for investigative journalists”. 

They named the decision of the Swedish UN diplomat Anders Kompass to blow the whistle on UN troops raping children in the Central African Republic, the SVT investigation on UN troops torturing prisoners in the Congo, and SR’s story revealing the Swedish Defence Research Agency’s plans to help Saudi Arabia build a weapons factory as stories which might not have been possible if the new law had been in place. 

“With a change in the constitution like this, even Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be able to dictate with the Swedish media can publish or not publish,” they wrote. 

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: New finance minister under fire after first long interview

In our weekly Sweden Elects newsletter, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:37 CET
Sweden Elects: New finance minister under fire after first long interview

Hej,

Elisabeth Svantesson has given her first long interview as finance minister, speaking to the Svenska Dagbladet daily just days after she presented her first budget on behalf of Sweden’s new, right-wing government.

The government has already faced accusations of deprioritising the climate crisis, and Svantesson conceded in the interview that its planned investment in nuclear power (which is a low-emission source of energy, but takes time to develop, so it pays off only in the long run) would also make it difficult to reach Sweden’s climate targets within the next decade.

Asked what will happen if Sweden does not meet its Agenda 2030 target, the sustainable development targets agreed by the United Nations, by that year, she said: “It would mean that we don’t meet the targets. If we don’t we don’t, but our ambition is to steer towards that goal.”

That quote, which was perceived as far more laissez-faire than the situation warrants, was met with criticism from the opposition.

“I’m astounded at how you sign agreements and vote for legislation in parliament only to ignore it when you feel like it,” said Green Party leader Per Bolund.

The Social Democrats’ former finance minister Mikael Damberg gave a diplomatic-or-patronising answer (a school of conflict avoidance that can be perfected only by a party that’s more used to being in power than not being in power) and guessed that Svantesson had perhaps not meant it like that. “Svantesson has had a lot to do this week, maybe she’s tired.”

Speaking of interviews, one Swedish newsroom has not yet been getting them, at least not with senior ministers. One of public broadcaster SVT’s top political interviewers, Anders Holmberg, points out that all four right-wing party leaders and several ministers have declined to appear on his “30 minuter”, a show famous for putting hard-hitting questions to politicians and senior decision-makers. It’s of course not mandatory to say yes to all interviews even as a politician, but it’s an unusual move.

It’s interesting that Bolund tried to attack Svantesson specifically on not following through on commitments. This has been a recurring piece of criticism since the new government was elected two months ago.

The budget was more conservative (in this particular case I mean conservative as in cautious rather than as in right-wing) than you might have expected based on the government’s election pledges, and it’s not the only campaign promise that they’ve been forced to backtrack on.

“The central thing is that they’re breaking most of their major election promises at the same time as as they’re not really managing to take care of the big social problems Sweden faces today,” Damberg told SVT.

To be fair, you would kind of expect him to say this (when has a political opposition party ever praised the government’s budget?), but significantly, the criticism hasn’t only come from the left-wing opposition.

Moderate Party politicians in the powerful Skåne region earlier this month slammed their party for failing to deliver the promised support to those suffering sky high power bills in the southern Swedish county.

“There are effectively no reforms, and they’re not putting in place the policies they campaigned for in the election,” the head of the liberal think tank Timbro told the Aftonbladet newspaper about the budget.

It will be interesting to see whether the label as “promise breakers” sticks, and whether that will affect the right-wing parties in the next election.

Did you know?

Parties make more and more pledges during election campaigns. Ahead of the 2014 election, a whopping 1,848 vallöften (election promises) were made, according to research by Gothenburg University, up from 326 in 1994.

You may not believe this, because the stereotypical image of the dishonest politician perhaps unfairly endures, but research shows that most politicians keep most of their election promises most of the time.

Swedish parties in a single-party government and coalition governments with a joint manifesto tend to deliver on between 80 and 90 percent of their vallöften, according to political scientist Elin Naurin. For coalition governments without a joint manifesto, it ranges from 50 to 70 percent.

In other news

the deputy mayor of the town of Norrtälje, who got 15 seconds – technically 26 seconds – of fame after he was left speechless when a reporter asked him to defend hefty pay rises for top councillors has resigned, saying he wants to take responsibility for what happened.

He also told SVT about his long and very awkward silence on camera that his brain had simply blacked out after having worked for 13 hours straight and gone nine hours without food in the post-election frenzy.

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues after the Swedish election.

SHOW COMMENTS