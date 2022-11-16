Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government inquiry calls for government e-identification system

Anna Kinberg Batra, who is leading a Swedish government inquiry into reforms to Sweden’s online payments system, has called for Sweden’s BankID system of e-identification, which is owned and operated by the major banks, to be replaced or accompanied by a government-run system.

“We need e-legitimation of the highest security level to strengthen our digital security and resistance, and that it is one of the core roles of the state to provide one,” she wrote in a debate article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Sweden’s digital regulator DIGG has been requested to make proposals on how such a national e-legitimisation system might work, with the final package to be presented no later than January 31st 2023.

Swedish vocab: kärnuppgift – a core duty

‘Not always best to be top of the class’: Sweden’s environment minister on green targets

Sweden’s new climate minister Romina Pourmokhtari has defended her government’s adoption of policies that will lead Sweden to miss its climate goals, telling reporters it is “not always best to be top of the class”.

“It’s extremely painful to need to do that,” she said of the missed goals. “We would of course have wanted not to be in a position where we, for example, have to deal with the biofuels mandate, which is a really great way to quickly move towards fossil-free fuel. But it just doesn’t make sense for Sweden to have the highest biofuels mandate in the EU when you look at the economic situation faced by Swedish households.”

Swedish vocab: jättetråkigt – extremely painful/extremely unfortunate

Prosecutors demand life for Swedish festival knife attack

In his summing up, prosecutor Henrik Olin said that he had rarely seen such a clear-cut murder case, and that there was strong evidence to suggest it was also a terrorist act.

“It’s rare to sit in a court and have such as solid a legal ground around a murder as we have in this case,” he said. “The question is not at all hard to judge.”

He said there was also “extensive evidence” that the attack had been intended to cause terror, pointing to Engström’s statement that he “hated the Swedish people” when he was arrested, and also passages in his notebook when he wrote that his target was “the entire Swedish people.”

Even though forensic psychiatrists have reported that Engström was severely psychiatrically disturbed, both at the time of the hearing and when they assessed him, Olin said this was not necessarily enough to justify sentencing him to psychiatric care rather than prison.

“We can self-evidently not claim that Theodor Engström has no need of treatment, but what is the scope of that need?” Olin asked.

He noted that Engström had been deemed sufficiently sane to be held in a normal pre-trial detention centre, was not receiving any medicine for his psychiatric problems, both because of his own opposition to drug treatment and because no psychiatrist had prescribed it.

Swedish vocab: livstids fängelse – a life sentence

Swedish inflation slows as energy prices drop

Inflation in Sweden fell in October, the official statistics agency said on Tuesday, saying lower energy costs had helped to bring down prices.

As central banks around the world fight to rein in soaring prices, Sweden recorded a drop in the consumer price index to 9.3 percent in October, down from 9.7 percent in September.