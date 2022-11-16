For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government e-identification, climate minister on green targets, prosecutors demand life for Almedalen attack, and inflation slows: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 November 2022 08:00 CET
Sweden's climate minister Romina Pourmokhtari at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish grandma cycles to Egypt, property costs vary across country and autumn temperature record: Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 15 November 2022 07:52 CET
