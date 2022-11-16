Read news from:
Austria
IDENTITY CARDS

Will Sweden’s new law give more foreigners access to BankID?

Sweden's parliament will at the end of this month vote on a wholesale reform of the system of 'coordination numbers', which is intended to both reduce fraud and make it easier for foreigners living in Sweden to use digital ID. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 16 November 2022 10:32 CET
Will Sweden's new law give more foreigners access to BankID?
Sweden's then finance minister Magdalena Andersson at a press conference with Karin Almgren, who led the inquiry into the changes. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

When will parliament vote on the changes to coordination numbers? 

Sweden’s parliament is due to vote on the new law on November 30th, following a debate in the chamber. The parliament’s Committee on Taxation discussed the final details of the changes on October 20th. The changes will then become law on September 1st, 2023, if the vote passes (which it likely will). 

The bill was submitted by the former Social Democrat government in July and follows many of the recommendations of the government inquiry which reported its conclusions in July 2021. 

What is a coordination number? 

The “coordination number”, or samordningsnummer in Swedish, is a ten-digit code used to identify individuals who have any sort of contact with Swedish authorities.

People receive a coordination number if they are not eligible for a personnummer. A personnummer (‘personal number’ or social security number) is granted to people who can prove they will be living in Sweden for at least a year, such as long-term students or employees, and who can prove their identity.  

Like personal numbers, coordination numbers are unique, are linked to the same person throughout their lifetime, and the first six digits are based on a person’s birthdate (although for a coordination number, 60 is added to the date of birth).

Coordination numbers are given out to people who work in Sweden, are seeking asylum in Sweden, live abroad but have a business registered in Sweden, are resident and job-hunting in Sweden, or are studying in Sweden for less than a year.

What are the biggest changes under the law? 

  • The Swedish Tax Agency will be wholly responsible for awarding coordination numbers. Under the current system, the numbers are also issued by Migration Agency (Migrationsverket), Swedish police, the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen), as well as some institutions of higher education. 
  • The Swedish Tax Agency will issue three different classes of coordination number, graded depending on what level of identity check has been carried out on the number’s holder. 
  • The top level, “supported identity” will be awarded to those who have been checked in person by one of the agency’s officials, been able to show a passport or identity card, and had their fingerprints scanned and their faces photographed. 
  • The lower levels of identity,” probable identity” and ”insecure identity” will grant access to some government services and allow the government to trace individuals but will not be strong enough to grant access to co-called “trust level 3” e-legitimisation services, such as BankID and Freja plus. 
  • Coordination numbers will be cancelled if they are not renewed by their holder within five years of being handed out. 
  • The Swedish Tax Agency will be empowered to check any biometric information stored in the applicant’s passport or identity card 
  • Applicants will be required to allow their fingerprints to be taken and their faces photographed 
  • Other agencies will be liable to report any mistakes in the registration of people with coordination numbers

What’s the big problem with coordination numbers? 

The loose criteria for the numbers and the plethora of agencies that can award them has made the system extremely chaotic, with about 900,000 numbers currently active. When the tax agency in 2017 checked out 4,000 random coordination numbers, they found that in 45 percent of cases, the identity of the holder was unclear. 

According to Charlotte Pataky, the press officer at Finansiell ID-Teknik, the company which operated BankID, over 600,000 coordination numbers are unaccounted for, and many are bought and sold online, with some used to carry out welfare fraud.  

For those living in Sweden who are only eligible for coordination numbers, such as Ukrainian refugees, many people working in Sweden or seeking asylum, the lower level of security can also be quite disabling. 

A coordination number is not deemed a sufficiently secure proof of identity for the holder to access BankID of Freja Plus, meaning the holder is effectively barred from a huge range of government services, as well as a lot of online shopping, travel apps and other services. 

How will the change help foreigners in Sweden?

The top “supported identity” tier should be enough to meet “trust level 3” in the system set up by Sweden’s digital regulator DIGG. This will mean that foreigners who come to Sweden and can support their identity will be able to access BankID and other digital services even if they are not eligible for a personal number. 

However, a spokesperson for DIGG said that this could take time to implement. 

“There are a number of initiatives ongoing, both on the national level in Sweden and on the EU level (such as the Single Digital Gateway – SDG regulation),” Pia Ohlén, a DIGG press officer told The Local.

“Combined, these initiatives should provide for a better situation for foreigners in Sweden, but it is difficult to give a timeline for the work, or to point at single measures that would quickly resolve the situation.” 

What other plans does the government have? 

In the Tidö Agreement, the common programme agreed by the three governing parties and the Sweden Democrats, they announced a plan to cancel all coordination numbers which cannot be “confirmed in a satisfactory way”. 

The government is planning to combine this with a national census to make sure that the authorities are aware of everyone currently living in Sweden. 

“In connection with the census, the government will consider recalling and cancelling any coordination numbers which are not confirmed in a satisfactory way by the holder,” the agreement reads.

In the government programme announced by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on October 18th, he declared that “a census will be carried out and all coordination numbers which cannot be confirmed will be recalled”. 

DISCRIMINATION

‘No such thing as race’: why Sweden’s colour-blind approach is failing

Sweden is one of very few countries that does not collect detailed statistics on the race or ethnic origin of its population. This needs to change, argues David Crouch.

Published: 10 November 2022 13:39 CET
‘No such thing as race’: why Sweden’s colour-blind approach is failing

In the first week of November, the United Nations sent three of its top experts on racism to Sweden on a five-day visit to meet officials and immigrants, and to examine how the country tackles race discrimination.

The group was led by Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, a US-educated lawyer appointed by Nelson Mandela to South Africa’s constitutional court after the fall of apartheid. The group included Tracie Keesee, a veteran US policewoman and deputy commissioner for equity and inclusion at the New York Police Department, and Professor Juan Méndez, a leading Argentinian human rights lawyer.

Together they make up the UN’s Racial Justice Body, set up to promote “transformative change for racial justice and equality”. They had meetings and conducted interviews in Stockholm, Malmö, and Lund from October 31 to November 4.

One could be forgiven for thinking that such a high-level visit, so soon after the country had elected a government backed by the far right, might have attracted some attention. But the Swedish media has been largely silent. 

The expert group was critical of the police, pointing to low levels of trust towards them in predominantly immigrant areas of Swedish cities. But they were also “deeply concerned” by Sweden’s failure to collect statistics broken down according to ethnicity. 

“The collection, publication and analysis of data disaggregated by race or ethnic origin in all aspects of life, especially regarding interactions with law enforcement and the criminal justice system, is an essential element for designing and assessing responses to systemic racism,” Yvonne Mokgoro said. “Sweden needs to collect and use this data to fight systemic racism.”

This statement by the UN expert group is not new. The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance has repeatedly (most recently in 2018) recommended that Sweden collect data in various fields broken down into categories such as religion, language, nationality and national or ethnic origin. A UN working group of experts on people of African descent recommended in 2014 that Sweden start to collect data disaggregated on the basis of race and ethnicity. 

Sweden is one of very few countries that does not collect detailed statistics on its immigrant population. This means the Swedish government does not have any statistics at all on, for example, the percentage of inhabitants identifying themselves as Muslim, black, Asian or Latino. Consequently, there are no statistics whatsoever on, for example, how black Swedes are faring on the labour market, the median income level among Swedish Muslims, and so on.

The OECD, along with many academics, calls this the “colour-blind” approach to combatting racism. Historically, the colour-blind approach arose in Sweden after the horrors of Nazism shocked the country out of its shameful support for race biology

But Sweden went further than this. In denying – correctly – that there is any scientific basis for notions of racial difference, the country made the very word “race” taboo. In 2008, the term was eliminated from Sweden’s anti-discrimination laws, despite strong criticism of this change from the UN, the Council of Europe and the EU. 

Since the concept of race has been abolished from public life, at an official and legal level racial discrimination does not exist in today’s Sweden. As the Swedish government put it five years ago, the law on discrimination simply “assumes that all people belong to the same race: the human race”. 

There are many consequences of this colour-blind approach. For example, the annual crime survey contains no mention of racism or racist crimes, but talks instead about general “threats” (hot), “harassment” (trakasserier) and “indignities” (kränkning).

Furthermore, it distinguishes only between victims of crime who are Swedes, were born in Sweden but with one or both parents born abroad, and those who were born abroad. These categories are far too broad to be useful indicators of racism, as the Living History Forum, a Swedish public agency, has argued

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, or Brå, goes so far as to say that immigrants cannot by definition be victims of racism unless the perpetrator of the crime believes that there are biological differences between the races. On the contrary, Brå says, negative attitudes towards immigrants are “xenophobia”, not racism: “The term xenophobia can be used to refer to negative attitudes towards people who immigrated to Sweden. The concept of racism should be considered strongly associated with biological racism, i.e. the mindset that people can be classified into better or worse races.” 

The colour-blind approach also has a broader impact on Swedish attitudes. Because we don’t recognise the biological concept of race, and have eliminated it from our legal system, we ourselves cannot be racist. In fact, anyone who does talk about race discrimination is acknowledging that racial differences exist, which only legitimises racist assumptions about people.

Racism is therefore, a 2005 report on structural discrimination found, largely seen as something that exists only in other countries, in history, or among a few confused young men such as skinheads.

“This means that many, and in particular privileged, people deny the structural character of race discrimination and can thus avoid criticising themselves,” the report concluded. The denial of race discrimination is “a thread that runs through Sweden’s immigration policy, and later its integration policy, as well as in its failure to tackle ethnic discrimination in working life as well as other parts of society”.

Consequently, when anyone tries to argue that Sweden needs to collect data on race and ethnicity, they are almost always shot down in flames. This was what happened to Leila Ali Elmi, a member of parliament with Somali heritage. Hers was “race politics” only slightly less dangerous than the Nazis, argued one commentator

The Local’s recent reader survey revealed very clearly and powerfully that Sweden is decades behind on racism and diversity, and that the experience of many immigrants is in sharp contrast to Sweden’s anti-racist image of itself. Sweden must not repeat the mistakes made by the United States in denying systemic racism, said Tracie Keesee, one of the UN experts who came here earlier this month. 

If Sweden is going to move forward on this vital issue, it needs to modify its colour-blind approach and open its eyes to the racism in its midst.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

