SPORT

How can I watch the 2022 World Cup on Swedish TV?

The 2022 World Cup is to be held in Qatar, a controversial host which has been criticised for a range of human rights abuses and mistreatment of migrant workers. Sweden has not qualified this year, but here are the details of where you can watch the matches on Swedish TV.

Published: 17 November 2022 09:16 CET
A statue replica of the FIFA World Cup outside Khalifa International Stadium, one of eight arenas in Doha which will host the football World Cup from 20th November. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

When and where is the World Cup taking place?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place from Sunday November 20th until Sunday December 18th.

Thirty-two countries will take part in the tournament – Sweden has not qualified – and there will be a total of 64 matches played.

Matches will be played at either 11am, 2pm, 5pm or 8pm Swedish time.

So, if you’re going to be in Sweden during the World Cup, where can you watch the games?

Where can I watch it on TV?

Coverage of the World Cup in Sweden is split between two broadcasters, who will broadcast 32 games each: free-to-watch public broadcaster SVT and commercial broadcaster TV4 and their paid streaming service C More, with the premiere and the final both shown on TV4/C More.

That means that if you want to stream C More’s matches live or watch on catch-up, you’ll have to fork out for a subscription – starting at 109 kronor per month. If you’re happy watching them live on TV however, you can tune into SVT 1, SVT 2 and TV4 and watch them live for free.

You can see the full list of matches here.

Will any bars be showing the matches?

Obviously, we can’t list every single bar in Sweden which will be showing the matches, but sports bars, English pubs and Irish bars are likely to be showing the World Cup matches, as well as the O’Leary’s chain of sports bars found in many Swedish cities.

Is there anything else I should know?

Finally, if you are interested in learning about the criticism from human rights groups over the choice to hold the World Cup in Qatar, one recommendation is the (Swedish-language) documentary “Qatar – landet som köpte Fotbolls-VM” (“Qatar – the country which bought the Football World Cup”).

Another recommendation is the Cards of Qatar project by investigative news service Blankspot, telling the story of some of the migrant workers who died in Qatar while getting the country ready for the World Cup.

The stories are told in a football card format, but instead of information about players we get the personal stories of those who left India, Bangladesh and Nepal to work in Qatar but never returned. You can find the project at cardsofqatar.com

JOBS

How a two-month bike ride brought this American athlete to Sweden

MY SWEDISH CAREER: After competing in a multisport race in Sweden, Scott Cole decided to ditch bustling California for "less people, more wilderness, more open space" in the Scandinavian country.

Published: 23 July 2018 08:34 CEST
Scott Cole in Montana on his bike ride from Mexico to Canada in 1999. Photo: Lincoln Montana

Cycling for two months isn't everyone's cup of tea, but Scott Cole is used to pushing himself to the limit. The American works in marketing and sponsorship for Sweden's first and oldest multisport race, a competition involving a range of athletic disciplines from running to kayaking, and he regularly takes part in such races himself.

It was his love of endurance sports that first brought the athlete to Sweden.

After taking part in a 3,000-mile, two-month bike ride from Mexico to Canada at the age of 21, a friend introduced Cole to the idea of multisport races, and he was hooked.

“I was a naturally competitive person anyway, having competed a lot in football, basketball and baseball in California, and I thought 'wow this is cool',” Cole tells The Local. “So I jumped into it.”

In 2004 he participated in Explore Sweden – an adventure race spanning across several days, involving running, biking and paddling. While participating in the race he met a Swedish woman who was volunteering at the event, and it was largely down to her that he moved to the country a year later.

But Sweden itself had also captured his heart. Jokingly, Cole says his main attraction to moving to Sweden was that it “was far, far away from all of the seven-lane highways and the 20 million people”.

“It was just less people, more wilderness, more open space,” he says.

In San Diego, where he's originally from, the climate and weather stay fairly constant year-round, so the drastic changes between Sweden's seasons were also part of the appeal. This is particularly true in northern Sweden, where he has lived since moving, first in Umeå and now in Östersund.

“The possibility of doing totally different sports at different times of the year that totally fits what's going on outside – perfect,” he says.

“The seasons are very extreme here – it doesn't get dark and then it barely gets light. It's -30C and then this week it's been 30C! And of course the terrain is fantastic… Living in this northern landscape makes the winter not only tolerable but enjoyable.”


Cole paddling on a summer's evening in Östersund. Photo: Johannes Poignant

Cole's relationship ended six years after he moved to Sweden, but he says he never contemplated leaving during the years he was single.

“It was an interesting stage in my life because at that point it might have been natural for many to return to their country, but after I had been here for six years I felt like this was my country now… I felt very much at home here,” he comments.

Now Cole is happily married and just four weeks ago his wife Karolin gave birth to their first child, daughter Alma.

“It's been pretty amazing,” he says of his life here. “After 13 years, despite the objections from my mum who lives thousands of miles away, I would say this is my new home.”


Cole cycling in winter in Frösön. Photo: Johannes Poignant

Multisport has continued to be a big part of his life in his new home, and having taken part in the competitions for 20 years, it's now his career as well.

“The thing that inspires me the most about multisport is the idea of taking a natural course that mother nature has created,” he explains.

Scandinavia's largest multisport race is the Åre Extreme Challenge (a 25 km kayak paddle, a 17 km mountain run and a 30 km mountain bike through the Swedish wilderness), which has been running for 22 years. Cole has competed in it nine times himself, and won it in 2012, before taking over the management side of the event two years ago.  

“As can happen in life, you have a goal but the timing isn't always how you drew it up on your calendar. I had hoped to continue racing and at some point when I got older and not as fast, I thought I could take over the race,” he says.


Cole as race director of Åre Extreme Challenge. Photo: Håkan Wike

Cole's job is sponsorship, promotion, marketing and inspiration – in his words, “trying to get individuals to see this less as a race and more as letting nature challenge them,” – while his colleague Henrik Weile works on the logistical side. 

For Cole, participating in the endurance race was easier than directing the event (though he actually did both last year).

As a participant, “it was just hard work and sweat and a little discipline in your training,” he says. “As a race director it's a lot more challenging. You spend the whole year wondering whether you're doing the right thing or not.”

According to Cole, it's the “totally natural course” that makes Åre Extreme Challenge so special:

“There's this gigantic waterfall called Tännforsen which attracts tourists from around the world, it's huge. And when the snow is melting in May it's this roaring, thundering waterfall, and at the bottom of that waterfall is where you put in your kayak and start.”

Another bonus is the free beer given to everyone who crosses the finish line, thanks to a new sponsor.


The finish line of Åre Extreme Challenge, 2018. Photo: ÅEC 2018

Cole notes: “90 percent [of participants] are there to let nature challenge them, which is the slogan for our race. They just want to make it to the finish and they want to get that beer and look back at the map and say 'God damn, look at what I did today'.”

Over the next three years he hopes to grow the race by a few hundred more participants using resources and prize money provided by sponsors.

As for what inspires him most, he says: “Five years ago I'd have said standing on top of a mountain after a long, sweaty climb. But today I might say seeing someone else stand at the finish line after a long, sweaty climb. And see them recognize that they didn't think this was possible, but it was. I think that's something that inspires me.”

“I do need to return to that inspiration time and time again… There's a lot of hours that go in to putting on this race and sometimes it's easy to lose sight of why you're doing it. But it is this idea of seeing folks crossing the finish line and we have some fantastic pictures and film of it, and that's something that will keep me going for another year until the next one.”

