Sweden’s energy subsidy approved – but payout delayed

Sweden's Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) has approved the government's energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden with one addition - there will be a cap for extremely high users, which could delay payout of the subsidy.

Published: 17 November 2022 15:04 CET
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The government has said that the subsidy, which will go to around 5 million customers in southern and central Sweden (energy zones 3 and 4), could be paid out in the beginning of next year.

However, the decision to implement a cap for high-energy users could delay the payout, Malin Stridh, head of the energy market department at the Swedish National Grid, told TT newswire.

“This cap will mean delays in when we can pay out the subsidy,” she said. “The model Ei has now decided to approve is a model we’ve previously considered and rejected, precisely because it was important to get the energy subsidy out soon.”

“We’ve had a dialogue with Ei during this process but this has still come as a surprise.”

The subsidy will be paid out as a lump sum to individual customers – including households, companies, authorities, housing associations and organisations.

Specifically, the subsidy will go to whoever is listed on the energy network contract – the elnätsavtal – on November 18th.

Ei’s addition to the Swedish National Grid’s proposed model is due to EU rules regulating how so-called bottleneck fees can be used or repaid. In total, there are 55.6 billion kronor in fees available for repayment to consumers in the two energy zones affected.

“We’ve approved the Swedish National Grid’s model almost completely,” Elin Broström, head of Ei’s market monitoring department, told TT.

“However, those users who are at the absolute top end of the scale will need to apply to receive the subsidy above a certain level. We’re introducing a form of cap,” she added.

The cap will effect customers with a usage of over 3 million kilowatt hours – a usage far higher than that of individual households.

This means that customers in energy zone 4 can receive up to 2.37 million kronor without having to apply for special consideration, with users in energy zone 3 receiving a maximum of 1.5 million kronor before reaching this cap.

If a company, municipality or other large-scale energy consumer calculates that they are entitled to an amount higher than this based on its usage, it must be able to prove that its true energy costs were higher than this limit.

According to Ei, there are around 1,700 users affected by this cap.

“If we hadn’t introduced this cap, [they would have received] significantly higher amounts,” Broström said.

With the introduction of this cap, it is likely that only around two thirds of the 55.6 million kronor available will be used. Ei expects that roughly 16-18 million kronor could be left over.

Sweden’s parliament votes through controversial espionage law

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday voted through a new law on foreign espionage that controversially alters passages in the constitution on freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

Published: 16 November 2022 16:51 CET
on The law passed with a huge majority, with 270 MPs voting in favour and only 37 against. 

Before the vote, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson defended the changes as necessary to improve Sweden’s ability to cooperate internationally, stressing that it “states explicitly in the law that it is not about constraining the work of journalists, but about an express will to hurt these interests. 

He said that the need for the law had become increasingly apparent. 

“It has been pointed out to us for a long time that there is a gap in Swedish law which makes it more difficult for us to work together with other countries in international operations,” he said. “It is therefore reasonable, if Sweden wants to be a party of those operations that we have the same laws as other Nordic countries have, and which take a significant account of journalistic work and public expression.” 

During the debate, the Left Party MP Jessica Wetterling, said that the new law was “opening Pandora’s box”, by putting new restrictions on the freedom of expression and of the press. 

“This is going to lead to enormous uncertainty over what you can publish and people are going end up self-censoring and not dare to be whistleblowers,” she said. 

The new law will create new crimes of “foreign espionage”, “aggravated foreign espionage”, and “disclosing secret information in international cooperation”. 

These offences will require changes to Sweden’s press and freedom of expression legislation, putting new limits on the these constitutional rights. 

This means that it could be a punishable crime in some situations to disclose secret information which comes about as a result of Sweden’s international cooperation which could harm Sweden’s relationships to another country or international organisation. 

Under Sweden’s current espionage legislation, secret information obtained, disclosed or  passed to another state must directly harm Sweden’s security. Under the new law, it is enough for it to damage relations with another country. 

 As the new law required changes to Sweden’s constitution, it needs to be voted on twice, with a general election in between the two votes. 

Wednesday’s vote was the second, following an earlier vote this spring, meaning the changes are now part of Swedish law. 

