Sweden’s energy subsidy approved – but payout delayed

The government has said that the subsidy, which will go to around 5 million customers in southern and central Sweden (energy zones 3 and 4), could be paid out in the beginning of next year.

However, the decision to implement a cap for high-energy users could delay the payout, Malin Stridh, head of the energy market department at the Swedish National Grid, told TT newswire.

“This cap will mean delays in when we can pay out the subsidy,” she said. “The model Ei has now decided to approve is a model we’ve previously considered and rejected, precisely because it was important to get the energy subsidy out soon.”

“We’ve had a dialogue with Ei during this process but this has still come as a surprise.”

The subsidy will be paid out as a lump sum to individual customers – including households, companies, authorities, housing associations and organisations.

Specifically, the subsidy will go to whoever is listed on the energy network contract – the elnätsavtal – on November 18th.

Ei’s addition to the Swedish National Grid’s proposed model is due to EU rules regulating how so-called bottleneck fees can be used or repaid. In total, there are 55.6 billion kronor in fees available for repayment to consumers in the two energy zones affected.

“We’ve approved the Swedish National Grid’s model almost completely,” Elin Broström, head of Ei’s market monitoring department, told TT.

“However, those users who are at the absolute top end of the scale will need to apply to receive the subsidy above a certain level. We’re introducing a form of cap,” she added.

The cap will effect customers with a usage of over 3 million kilowatt hours – a usage far higher than that of individual households.

This means that customers in energy zone 4 can receive up to 2.37 million kronor without having to apply for special consideration, with users in energy zone 3 receiving a maximum of 1.5 million kronor before reaching this cap.

If a company, municipality or other large-scale energy consumer calculates that they are entitled to an amount higher than this based on its usage, it must be able to prove that its true energy costs were higher than this limit.

According to Ei, there are around 1,700 users affected by this cap.

“If we hadn’t introduced this cap, [they would have received] significantly higher amounts,” Broström said.

With the introduction of this cap, it is likely that only around two thirds of the 55.6 million kronor available will be used. Ei expects that roughly 16-18 million kronor could be left over.