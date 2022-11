Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish food prices soar

It’s not just you – food prices in Sweden have risen more this year that in neighbouring countries, with debates over whether supermarkets here are raising prices more than is necessary.

“If there are few actors, there is always a risk that the competition works worse, we want to see many actors competing with each other,” says Martin Bäckström, who is the head of the Swedish Competition Authority’s unit for unfair trading practices.

TT reports that compared to October 2021, food prices have risen more than 17 percent. A 2018 study conducted by the Competition Authority, or Konkurrensverket, found that Swedish food prices were high when compared to the rest of Europe, with only Norway ranking higher than Sweden.

And while food prices have begun to fall again, as Ukrainian exports start again and prices of what and rapeseed stabilise, the impact of those declining prices has yet to be seen in Sweden, according to Erik Glans, an economist at Konjunkturinstitutet, the Institute of Economic Studies.

Changes to the cost of food can lag behind market changes, and so the impact of declining food prices and energy prices may not be felt by households for a few months.

Swedish vocab: matprisinflationen – food price inflation

Sweden’s parliament passes controversial espionage law

A new law on foreign espionage passed by Sweden’s parliament on Wednesday alters passages in the constitution on freedom of the press and freedom of expression. It passed with 270 MPs voting in favour, and only 37 against.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson defended the changes as necessary before the vote, arguing that they would strengthen Sweden’s ability to cooperate internationally with other countries.

“It has been pointed out to us for a long time that there is a gap in Swedish law which makes it more difficult for us to work together with other countries in international operations,” he said. “It is therefore reasonable, if Sweden wants to be a party of those operations that we have the same laws as other Nordic countries have, and which take a significant account of journalistic work and public expression.”

Under the new law, “foreign espionage”, “aggravated foreign espionage”, and “disclosing secret information in international cooperation” will become crimes. These new crimes will in turn require changes to legislation governing freedom of press and of expression. It could be a punishable crime in some situations to disclose secret information which comes about as a result of Sweden’s international cooperation and which could harm Sweden’s relationships to another country or international organisation.

Under current espionage legislation, secret information obtained, disclosed or passed to another state must directly harm Sweden’s security. Under the new law, it is enough for it to damage relations with another country.

Swedish vocab: pressfrihet – freedom of press

Historic dancing ban may soon be a relic of the past

Sweden’s widely mocked ban against spontaneous dancing may finally be lifted, with the new justice minister saying that his office is working on a new bill that will remove the ban.

Under the ban – unauthorised dancing, or patrons dancing in bars and restaurants without the correct permit – meant that bar and restaurant owners faced the risk the withdrawal of other permits, fines or even imprisonment.

“If I had to choose a law that should be removed, it is the one about the dance permit,” Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told the state broadcaster SVT this week. “But legislative work is underway and it will probably be ready to go quite soon.”

There have been efforts to abolish the ban since 2011, with a 2016 parliamentary vote in favour of repealing the rule. But the change was never implemented by the Social Democrat-led government, first because of an inquiry that found that the rule should be changed and not removed, and later because the Covid-19 pandemic meant that dancing bans were not a priority.

Swedish vocab: danstillstånd – dance permit

Sweden to supply Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid

Sweden will send its ninth aid package to Ukraine, comprising military aid worth three billion kronor ($286 million) plus additional humanitarian aid of 720 million kronor ($69 million).

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the aid package was Sweden’s largest for Ukraine so far.

The military aid includes ammunition and an air defence system. Winter supplies, including clothing and tents, are also included.

The humanitarian aid will be administered by the World Food Programme, World Bank fund and Ukraine Green Recovery programme. A portion of the humanitarian aid will also be disbursed to Moldova, which has taken in a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Swedish vocab: militära stödpaket – military aid package