Climate change: Is Sweden’s green gloss about to wash off?

Greenness comes easy for a large, cold, empty country with no oil reserves. But the reality of Sweden’s record on the environment belies its reputation, says David Crouch.

Published: 18 November 2022 12:01 CET
Most of Sweden is literally green - 70 percent of the country is covered in forest. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT

For decades, Sweden has had an excellent reputation on the environment. In case you need convincing, here is a short YouTube clip with a hyperventilating James Corden on the Late Show a few years ago (he starts talking about Sweden at 1:32).

Sweden is so clean, Corden reveals, that it needs to import rubbish from abroad to fuel its high-tech power plants. “Sweden is amazing, it’s incredible,” he squeals. “The people are beautiful, they have no trash, nothing bad ever happens there.” Noting Sweden’s record of combining economic growth with lower carbon emissions, one French journalist wrote: “If there’s a paradise for environmentalists, this Nordic nation must be it.”

After the election in September, however, many are starting to look at Sweden with fresh eyes. Should they turn their attention to the environment? Recent statements by politicians have certainly posed the question. 

The new finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, seemed unconcerned last week that Sweden might miss its 2030 target to bring down carbon emissions. “If we don’t, we don’t,” she said, shrugging off criticism. Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson went further, stating he had “not seen any scientific support” for the notion of a climate crisis, echoing the words of a leading party member who runs a climate-sceptic blog.

Sweden has a surprisingly high number of climate sceptics and deniers. In the home of Greta Thunberg, almost one in 10 people say that climate change is “not at all serious”; only the United States has more people unconcerned about global warming. 

Around 7 percent of Swedes – that’s one in 14 – deny that climate change is caused by human beings, according to Gothenburg’s respected SOM Institute. The percentage is higher among middle aged men with right-wing views and lower levels of education. 

The overall proportion of climate deniers is the same as in Italy and higher than in most of western Europe, including France, Germany and Spain. Among supporters of the Sweden Democrats, it is as high as 18 percent. Popular right-wing websites such as Fria Tider, Samhällsnytt and Nya Tider are rife with climate scepticism.

Greenness has come easy for a country with no fossil fuel reserves, lots of empty space and a temperate climate. More than half of the energy Sweden generates is from renewable sources, of which a large chunk is hydropower. When the enormous Markbygden wind farm comes on stream in a few years, it will deliver around 10 percent of the nation’s energy needs.

Most of Sweden is literally green – 70 percent of the country is covered in forest. But far from being a leafy oasis, the country’s forests have become a battleground between the timber industry and environmentalists concerned by the disappearance of vast swathes of forest and the decimation of biodiversity.

When it comes to the system of generating clean energy from burning waste – so loved by James Corden – Sweden has again been fortunate. District heating, where a central boiler supplies heat to many nearby homes, was part of the folkhemmet, the people’s home promised by the early Swedish model. As a result, about half of Sweden’s homes are heated by district heating systems, while in Stockholm it is 80 percent.

When concerns began to grow about carbon emissions, it was relatively easy to switch from oil to burning household or industrial waste in these boilers. Crucially, the revenue from selling heat and power to nearby homes makes the system profitable, despite the high cost of cleaning the emissions; the process is prohibitively expensive in countries without district heating systems. Meanwhile, Sweden exports the toxic residue to a landfill site in Norway

Sweden’s green reputation has been helped by smart politics and good marketing. Its suggestion in 1968 that the United Nations hold a summit on the environment put Sweden at the centre of attention. The 1972 “Stockholm Conference” was a moment in environmental history, and has been followed by similarly eye-catching declarations and initiatives that made Sweden look good while not being particularly radical. Not quite greenwashing, but not so far from it.

Moreover, the nation’s target to have zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 has two big problems. First, in doesn’t include the vast amounts of carbon generated by manufacturing goods outside Sweden and transporting them into the country. Also, “net-zero” means Sweden will continue to emit greenhouse gases, but these will be offset by helping to reduce carbon pollution elsewhere. 

Sweden has talked a good talk. But the climate took a back seat in this summer’s election campaign, and as we have already pointed out, there has been slippage, delay and prevarication on a wide range of environmental commitments. The ease with which the new government is dismissing climate concerns suggests that the green gloss on Sweden’s reputation could be about to wash off.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Swedish 72-year-old cycles to Egypt for climate meet

Dorothee Hildebrant spent four months cycling 8,000km across 30 countries for the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, where she was joined by president Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi for a short bike ride.

Published: 15 November 2022 08:37 CET
“My long journey hasn’t always been easy, but my message to world leaders is that it doesn’t always have to be easy, but they also have to be able to take decisions which are uncomfortable,” Hildebrant told TT newswire in Sharm el-Sheikh, after arriving on the pink bike she has named “Miss Piggy”. 

Hildebrandt’s effort caught the attention of international media – and as a result of Egyptian president Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi, who asked to join her for a bike ride.

Human rights organisations say that Egypt is using the climate meeting as a way to greenwash the repressive regime, and the difficulties for activists to protest freely in the country have been loudly criticised.

“Egypt say that they do so much to help the climate, so I guess it looked good for him to cycle,” Hildebrandt told TT. “What can I say, I cycled with an old man.”

At the end of the short bike ride, Hildebrandt turned to the president and wondered if she could ask him a question. Her request was granted, so she asked why people aren’t allowed to protest on the streets in Egypt.

“He said you can demonstrate everywhere in Egypt, but that’s not true. I didn’t dare point out that so many people are sitting in prison, I thought that might be going too far. He’s the president, after all,” she said.

COP27 has drawn to increased attention on the situation for dissidents in Egypt, where most public protests are effectively banned.

Hildebrandt has pedalled through Europe and the Middle East cycling an average of 80km per day. A pair of padded biking trousers has helped somewhat, even though her legs cramped during the evenings.

The journey hasn’t been without problems – her bike has broken, and sometimes she has hitchhiked to avoid the worst hills. Hildebrandt and ‘Miss Piggy’ also made their way through war-torn Syria with help from a special guide.

Climate ministers from across the globe have attended COP27 which is now in its last week, and Hildebrant hopes to have a chance to talk with Sweden’s climate minister, Romina Pourmokhtari.

Hildebrandt has described it as “terrible” that the Swedish government has made decisions which will cause increased emissions and make it impossible to meet the 2030 climate goals.

“Emissions need to decrease, not increase,” she said. “We also need to have a conscience regarding countries from the global south which are hard hit by climate change, you can’t just do what you want and think it doesn’t make a difference.”

She said that her hopes for COP27 are “not that high”.

“I want to ask the politicians, aren’t they ashamed? They sign papers at COP and then they go home and do the opposite of what they promised. They prioritise money in their own pockets instead of doing something for the climate. They have to do more.”

When the climate conference is over, the plan is to cycle back to Sweden again.

“That’s the idea, as long so my body can handle it. But I’m going to take some holiday along the way.”

