For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Proposal to change permanent residence permits to temporary, winter weather on the way, hottest Christmas gift for 2022 unveiled and energy price subsidy approved. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 18 November 2022 09:05 CET
File photo of snowy weather on Karlavägen in Stockholm. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government e-identification, climate minister on green targets, prosecutors demand life for Almedalen attack, and inflation slows: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 November 2022 08:00 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments