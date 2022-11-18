Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Migration Agency General Director: I would be worried if I had permanent residency

The General Director of the Migration Agency, Mikael Ribbenvik, was on public broadcaster SVT’s ’30 minuter’ news programme yesterday to discuss the Sweden Democrat-backed government’s plans to abolish permanent residency.

A message from the Migration Minister’s team prior to the show stated that “an investigation will look into in what circumstances existing permanent residence permits (permanent uppehållstillstånd), could be turned into temporary residence permits”.

If this were to come into effect, it would be unique, Ribbenvik told SVT.

“This would be the first time this has happened in Sweden. We haven’t had this before.”

Currently, every time a temporary residence permit runs out, the Migration Agency checks that an applicant still fulfils the requirements for their permit before issuing a new permit. However, those with permanent residence permits do not need to continue to fulfil these requirements.

Around 300,000 people in Sweden have permanent residence permits today and Ribbenvik said he understands that these people could be worried by the proposal.

“It says they’re going to investigate whether permanent residence permits can be changed to temporary, I would be worried about that.”

Swedish vocabulary: permanent uppehållstillstånd (PUT), tidsbegränsat uppehållstillstånd (TUT) – permanent residence permit, temporary residence permit

Summer turns to winter in under a week

After an unusually mild autumn with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees as recently as November 12th raised fears that Sweden had not yet formally reached meteorological autumn, meterologists are predicting a serious change this weekend with major snowfall expected.

“It’s going to feel very wintery and it’s a good time to get the winter tyres on your car,” Niklas Einevik at Sweden’s meterological institute SMHI told TT newswire.

During Friday, temperatures are expected to drop to just below the norm for this time of year in southern Sweden, dropping into the negative. This, together with cold air coming in from the sea is expected to lead to major snowfall.

Einevik told TT that the institute is likely to issue a weather warning during the day as snow is expected to cause problems with traffic.

“Ten centimetres isn’t impossible, probably more in some areas,” he said.

The unpredictable weather forecast applies primarily to Östergötland and Kalmar regions.

“But this is going to spread during Friday night and over Saturday. It’s going to affect large areas of Öland, Gotland, the east coast and eventually Sörmland and Stockholm,” Einevik said.

Despite the fact that the east coast looks likely to be worst hit, residents of southern Sweden should also be prepared for snowfall in Malmö and Gothenburg, all the way up to western Svealand this weekend, even though it might not be as serious as elsewhere.

It doesn’t look like winter is here to stay in the south of Sweden, though. Milder weather is expected next week with most of the snow predicted to melt away.

Swedish vocab: snö – snow

Sweden unveils hottest Christmas gift for 2022

Every year, market researchers HUI unveil Sweden’s Christmas gift of the year – ‘årets julklapp’ – with previous years boasting the wooly hat (2003), electronic pet (1997) and robot vacuum cleaner (2015).

The company’s highly-anticipated Christmas prediction very often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, with the gadget selected selling like crazy in the days running up to Christmas.

In 2021, the gift was tickets to an event, and for the second year in a row, the gift is not a gadget.

The hottest gift for 2022 is a hand-knitted item of clothing.

One of the criteria for the Christmas gift of the year is that it must represent the times in which we live, and with Swedes across the country dressing up warm to lower their energy bills, the gift of the year this year does just that.

“Cold winds are blowing,” Emma Hernell, CEO of HUI Research, told TT newswire.

War in Ukraine has caused high energy prices and increasing inflation. Rising interest rates and higher food prices is leading us all to look for deals and turn down the heat at home.

“We’re going to need these warm jumpers this winter,” Hernell said.

Swedish vocab: årets julklapp – Christmas gift of the year

Sweden’s energy subsidy approved – but payout delayed

Sweden’s Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) has approved the government’s energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden with one addition – there will be a cap for extremely high users, which could delay payout of the subsidy.

The government has said that the subsidy, which will go to around 5 million customers in southern and central Sweden (energy zones 3 and 4), could be paid out in the beginning of next year.

However, the decision to implement a cap for high-energy users could delay the payout, Malin Stridh, head of the energy market department at the Swedish National Grid, told TT newswire.

“This cap will mean delays in when we can pay out the subsidy,” she said. “The model Ei has now decided to approve is a model we’ve previously considered and rejected, precisely because it was important to get the energy subsidy out soon.”

“We’ve had a dialogue with Ei during this process but this has still come as a surprise.”

The subsidy will be paid out as a lump sum to individual customers – including households, companies, authorities, housing associations and organisations.

Specifically, the subsidy will go to whoever is listed on the energy network contract – the elnätsavtal – on November 18th.

Swedish vocab: elprisstöd – energy price subsidy