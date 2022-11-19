Read news from:
LISTEN: Why doesn’t Sweden gather data on race and ethnicity – and should it?

In this week’s episode we talk about a huge spy scandal, how close Sweden’s government talks came to collapse, data on race and ethnicity, and we quiz our panelists on their knowledge of Sweden.

Published: 19 November 2022 08:24 CET
In this week's Sweden in Focus, the host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster, setting James, Becky, and Richard ten questions adapted from the existing Danish citizenship test. Take the test yourself here and see if you can beat their score.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as guest Sayaka Osanami Törngren, Associate Professor in International Migration and Ethnic Relations at Malmö University.

This week we start with a chat about the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off this weekend.

We discuss a major spy scandal involving two brothers. 

We look at an incredibly detailed newspaper article in Svenska Dagbladet that shines a light on what was happening behind the scenes when Ulf Kristersson was trying to put together his government.

We examine why Sweden doesn’t gather data on race and ethnicity like many other countries and discuss whether it should change its approach. This is the article by David Crouch that we mention: 

Finally, was last week’s quiz success a flash in the pan? We put our panelists through their paces again with three more questions about Swedish culture and society.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

QUIZ: Can you beat the citizenship test score of the Sweden in Focus team?

In this week's Sweden in Focus, our host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster and presents our three panellists with a ten-question citizenship test based on real questions from the existing Danish test. Take the test here and see if you can match or beat their scores.

Published: 14 November 2022 17:07 CET
As Sweden moves to make it harder to become a citizen, we end this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast with a quiz to find out if our regular panelists have what it takes to pass a mock citizenship test.

The podcast citizenship test added ten new, if anything even more challenging questions, to the 20-question test we published on the site last Monday (see below). 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

And you can see if you can beat the panellists on the questions they were asked below: 

