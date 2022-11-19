LISTEN: Why doesn’t Sweden gather data on race and ethnicity – and should it?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as guest Sayaka Osanami Törngren, Associate Professor in International Migration and Ethnic Relations at Malmö University.

This week we start with a chat about the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off this weekend.

We discuss a major spy scandal involving two brothers.

We look at an incredibly detailed newspaper article in Svenska Dagbladet that shines a light on what was happening behind the scenes when Ulf Kristersson was trying to put together his government.

We examine why Sweden doesn’t gather data on race and ethnicity like many other countries and discuss whether it should change its approach. This is the article by David Crouch that we mention:

Finally, was last week’s quiz success a flash in the pan? We put our panelists through their paces again with three more questions about Swedish culture and society.

