Sweden sees ‘heavy and persistent’ snowfall on Saturday

The wintry weather is expected to spread to many other parts of the country and traffic may also be affected, SMHI said.

This comes after an unusually mild autumn with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees as recently as November 12th.

“It has been snowing quite a lot,” SMHI’s Therese Fougman told Swedish newswire TT.

An orange warning for snowfall is in place over parts of Götaland’s east coast, where it started to snow overnight on Friday, mainly in an area stretching from Oskarshamn and slightly south. In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations. On Saturday morning, SMHI reported that the snow was 25 centimetres deep in Oskarshamn, 11 centimetres in Orrefors and 12 centimetres in Hoburg in Gotland. The snowfall would continue to be heaviest along the east coast at the beginning of the day on Saturday, Fougman said. However, the intensity was expected to slow down gradually over the course of the evening when winds would also subside. But the forecaster expected further snowfall on Sunday. Yellow warnings are in place for Gotland, Öland, southern Skåne and parts of the coast of Götaland and Svealand as snowfall is expected to move in during the day on Saturday or overnight. A yellow warning means that some public transport services and road traffic may be disrupted. “You hope that people think about it: do I have to go out and drive or can I wait? That you think before you go, plan a little, and allow extra time if you are going a long way,” Fougman said. Yellow warnings remain in place for the whole of Sweden until Tuesday with the forecaster anticipating milder temperatures in the tail end of next week.

Swedish vocab: snö – snow