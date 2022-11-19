Read news from:
Sweden sees ‘heavy and persistent’ snowfall on Saturday

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has warned of "heavy and persistent" snowfall in parts of the east coast on Saturday with some areas already reporting 25-cm-deep snow.

Published: 19 November 2022 12:42 CET
Tourists walk past a soldier of The Royal Guard outside the castel in Stockholm during a heavy snowstorm. 'Heavy and persistent' snowfall is predicted across parts of Sweden's east coast on Saturday. Photo: SVEN NACKSTRAND / AFP

The wintry weather is expected to spread to many other parts of the country and traffic may also be affected, SMHI said.

This comes after an unusually mild autumn with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees as recently as November 12th.

“It has been snowing quite a lot,” SMHI’s Therese Fougman told Swedish newswire TT.

An orange warning for snowfall is in place over parts of Götaland’s east coast, where it started to snow overnight on Friday, mainly in an area stretching from Oskarshamn and slightly south.

In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations.

On Saturday morning, SMHI reported that the snow was 25 centimetres deep in Oskarshamn, 11 centimetres in Orrefors and 12 centimetres in Hoburg in Gotland.

The snowfall would continue to be heaviest along the east coast at the beginning of the day on Saturday, Fougman said.

However, the intensity was expected to slow down gradually over the course of the evening when winds would also subside. But the forecaster expected further snowfall on Sunday.

Yellow warnings are in place for Gotland, Öland, southern Skåne and parts of the coast of Götaland and Svealand as snowfall is expected to move in during the day on Saturday or overnight. 

A yellow warning means that some public transport services and road traffic may be disrupted. 

“You hope that people think about it: do I have to go out and drive or can I wait? That you think before you go, plan a little, and allow extra time if you are going a long way,” Fougman said.

Yellow warnings remain in place for the whole of Sweden until Tuesday with the forecaster anticipating milder temperatures in the tail end of next week.

Swedish vocab: snö – snow

Sweden sees ‘highest-ever’ temperature so late in the year

Towns across southern Sweden basked in temperatures of close to 17C on Saturday on what was the warmest November day in the country since records began.

Published: 14 November 2022 12:36 CET
Weather stations in Gladhammar, Oskarshamn and Kalmar on Sweden’s southeast coast all recorded temperatures of 16.7C on Saturday, as the coastal regions of southern Sweden remain stuck in meteorological summer in mid-November. 

“We had three places in the country which recorded 16.7C,” Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told state broadcaster SR. “And 16.7C is the highest-ever temperature recorded this late in the year.” 

The record temperatures come as meteorological autumn is coming later to southern Sweden than at any time since records began 160 years ago. 

Sweden’s meteorological summer, which normally lasts about five months in southern Sweden, is now coming close to its seventh month, with it still officially summer as far north as Gothenburg, meaning the season has lasted 208 days. 

The temperature record was first broken on Friday night, when a temperature of 16.1C was recorded in Hudiksvall in Hälsingland. 

Karlsson said that the warmth over the weekend had come to Sweden in a front of warm air from continental Europe. 

This week, autumn is expected to arrive all over Sweden, as a cold front brings sub-zero daytime temperatures as far south as Dalarna, and SMHI saying that “it is not impossible” that the first snow will fall in central Sweden by the end of the week. 

