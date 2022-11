Being kaxig means someone ‘who in an exaggerated way tries to assert themselves in words or outward behaviour’, that is, acting with an attitude, ‘as if trying to get a rise out of someone, by making snide remarks or provoking them in some other way’, but it can also refer to just being cocky about something. In the second case it is a clear violation of the Law of Jante, which clearly states that thou shalt not be overtly proud of any accomplishment.

Famous Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is someone often described by Swedes as kaxig in the second sense, and perhaps at times in the first as well.

Common phrases include ‘Kaxa inte upp dig,’ meaning roughly ‘Don’t give me an attitude,’ and ‘Han är så kaxig,’ meaning roughly ‘He’s so cocky.’

As always there are questions. Where does this word come from? And is the meaning today the same as when the word first came about?

Svenska Akademiens ordbok, the ‘wordbook of the Swedish Academy’, tells us that kaxig comes from kaxe, which originally meant ‘a person who in one way or another is out of the ordinary, that is either important or successful or powerful, or a colossal man. A magnate.’ This meaning is mostly archaic today.

Today a kaxe, though this word is barely used, is ‘a person who takes a leading position or is considered the most important, (who is considered ‘number one’); a person who is very good at something; a ‘tycoon’. Now often transitioning into meaning a person who acts with great claims, an overconfident person, a bully.’

The meaning seems mostly similar to the archaic meaning of kaxe except for the very last part, which arguably is the main meaning of kaxig today.

Kaxe itself comes from kagge, which is still in use, and means a big belly. Having a big belly used to mean being successful, so the origin is quite apparent. Kagge also means a barrel, which is the original meaning.

So kaxig in a sense someone large, rich, and arrogant. However, fret not, calling someone kaxig is never going to be interpreted as such. You can call someone kaxig in a joking way, and the person might laugh at being called out for his or her overly confident behaviour, which is put on in good fun.

Example sentences:

Kom inte hit och kaxa upp dig.

Don’t come here giving me attitude.

Asså han ska vara så kaxig hela tiden.

He always has to act so cocky.

