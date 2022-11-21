Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What Sweden’s controversial new espionage law means

Sweden's new law against foreign espionage will alter passages in Sweden's constitutional laws governing freedom of the press and freedom of expression. The Local spoke to Mikael Ruotsi, senior lecturer in constitutional law at Uppsala University, about the new law.

Published: 21 November 2022 13:42 CET
Mikael Ruotsi. Photo: Royal Swedish Academy of Letters, History and Antiquities

What was wrong with the previous law?

Sweden’s previous espionage law only covered Sweden’s national security, while the new law expands this to cover information that could harm Sweden’s relations with other countries or international organisations. Ruotsi said that Sweden’s last government, together with the then opposition parties, had felt that Sweden’s current spy law was too narrowly drawn, and also was less extensive than those of many of the country’s international partners.  

“What it aims to do is to encompass situations, for instance, where Swedish Armed Forces are working within UN peacekeeping operations, and classified information is divulged, which might harm the peacekeeping operation or other participating countries’ national interests, but not Swedish national interest,” Ruotsi said.

Under Sweden’s existing laws, leaking information in this sort of scenario might be considered “divulging classified information”, but that he said is only a relatively minor crime.

Under the new law, it will become a more serious offence, with a maximum prison sentence of eight years for “aggravated foreign espionage” and four years for “foreign espionage”. 

Ruotsi said that the law had been in preparation for six to seven years and had nothing to do with either Sweden joining Nato, or with the decision by the Swedish diplomat Anders Kompass to blow the whistle in 2014 about a report into child sexual abuse carried out by French Peacekeepers in the Central African Republic between December 2013 and July 2014. 

Kompass was then field operations director at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and is now ambassador to Guatemala. 

“We can be fairly sure that this has nothing to do with the Anders Kompass situation,” Ruotsi said “I think it’s more of a reaction to Sweden being more involved at the international level in UN missions and things like that, and that there is increased international involvement with the Swedish Armed Forces.” 

How does the new law change the constitution?

Rather than a single written constitution, Sweden has four constitutional laws. The new law changes two of them: the Freedom of the Press Act and the Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression, so that sharing secret information that damages Sweden’s relations with another country is illegal.

In order to criminalise an act of speech – for example, divulging national security secrets – that change in the criminal law needs to be mirrored in a change to the constitutional Fundamental Law on Freedom of Expression. 

Similarly, in order to criminalise the disclosure of information obtained through espionage, changes need to be made to the constitutional Freedom of the Press Act. 

“They are basically just mirrors of the criminal code, so if you want to make something criminal to say in a newspaper or on TV, then you have to criminalise it both in the criminal act and in those two constitutional media laws,” Ruotsi explains.

Is it concerning that the constitution is being changed?

Ruotsi said that because changing the Swedish constitutional laws requires a vote either side of an election, the four constitutional laws tend to undergo significant changes after every general election.

“They have a specific, very detailed nature, and they need to be kept up to date,” he said of Sweden’s constitutional law. “So there are changes every four years, but it’s not very common that you introduce a new crime or a new criminal sanction.”

Are there any good reasons to be worried about the new law?

One concern around the changes to the constitution is that they may make sources less willing to speak to the media or to pass information about critical matters on to journalists.

While the preparatory work for the new law does include provisions for the sharing of information that is of value to the public, for sources with sensitive information about Sweden’s dealings with other countries, the fear of what Ruotsi calls “criminal sanctions” may compromise their willingness to speak with journalists and with the press.

The law includes what Ruotsi calls a “public interest override” that states that publications or leaks that are “defensible” should not be prosecuted under the law. 

Even though he concedes this is “phrased a lot more vaguely” in the Swedish law than it could be, he argues that the preparatory work for the law makes it clear that this is intended to protect whistleblowers and investigative journalism.

“If you look at the preparatory works, it’s quite clear that they mean to exclude from criminal responsibility things that are of value to the public and in particular the media,” he said. 

“It’s somewhat unclear how this new law will be interpreted, but it’s obvious that the purpose of the law is not to criminalise the Anders Kompass situation, it’s to make sure that if we have Swedish military personnel or other civil servants working abroad on international missions and they turn out to be spies, that we can sanction them. That’s the main idea.”

By Shandana Mufti and Richard Orange

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: How the Swedish constitution was quietly changed

In our weekly Sweden Elects newsletter, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:49 CET
Sweden Elects: How the Swedish constitution was quietly changed

Hej,

One of the biggest talking points in Swedish politics in the past week has been a topic that most politicians have been reluctant to talk about at all when asked by the media, a new law on foreign espionage that controversially alters passages in the constitution.

The law puts new limits on Sweden’s freedom of press and expression, and means that it could be a punishable crime in some situations, even for whistle blowers, to disclose secret information from Sweden’s international cooperation if that information could harm Sweden’s relationships to another country or international organisation.

The fact that it would be enough for said information to damage relations with another country (not just directly harm the security of the realm, which was previously the case) has stirred alarm among journalists, who are wondering how it will affect their ability to report on, for example, Sweden’s attempts to improve relations with Turkey to get into Nato.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that the new law would not restrict the work of journalists, because it states that there has to be intent to damage Swedish interests abroad for it to be considered a crime. But free speech expert Nils Funcke pointed out that the same protection does not apply to whistle blowers.

The Green Party and the Left Party were the only parties that voted to reject the proposal last week, all the other parties voted yes. But the Green Party was part of the centre-left government that first put the proposal to an initial vote earlier this year.

I remember writing an article a few years ago in which I found that although Sweden is built on very democratic structures, those structures are worryingly vulnerable.

The Swedish constitution can be changed by a single majority in parliament with an election held in between (it could even be a snap election, so in theory an anti-democratic government with majority support could put forward a bill to dismantle the entire constitution, throw a snap election, then put forward the same bill again).

For that article, lawyer Stellan Gärde told me that democracy isn’t something that happens automatically and lasts forever, that every generation has to “win” it. He argued that Sweden needs to get better at making democracy and the constitution part of public discourse so that it is actively taught to every new generation.

There’s been a lot of talk among journalists in the past week that Swedish newspapers should have done more ahead of the September election to inform the public about possible constitutional changes, including the new one on foreign espionage.

“In an election campaign where scrutinising power is a hygiene factor, how could we miss this? How could something so drastic happen without debate?” asks Amanda Sokolnicki, a writer for the liberal newspaper Dagens Nyheter, in an opinion piece.

“The answer is unfortunately: because the parties did not want to have any discussion. And because journalists did a bad job. In a time where never-before-seen political forces have emerged, this must be regarded as a wake-up call. Never again can the Swedish public sphere settle for talking about what the ones who hold the power want to talk about. Never again can we be so slow to act when citizens’ rights are at stake.”

Just as I’m writing this email (on Sunday afternoon), Swedish newspapers report that Hédi Fried – psychologist, Holocaust survivor and one of Sweden’s most important voices for democracy and against racism and anti-Semitism – has passed away at the age of 98.

Fried survived the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps together with her sister (their parents didn’t) and in 1945 they came to Sweden on a Red Cross boat.

“Few people have done as much as Hédi Fried to give mine and my children’s generations knowledge of the Holocaust crimes against humanity,” wrote Prime Minister Kristersson, paying tribute to her work in a post on Facebook.

Many people posted hearts in a thread under the post, but many also reminded Kristersson that his new government had broken a much-publicised promise to Fried never to work together with the Sweden Democrats. Kristersson himself has previously said that the promise, which was made ahead of the 2018 election, was only made in relation to the then centre-right Alliance (which fell apart shortly afterwards).

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden said that he and his family would remember Fried’s work, “kindness and wisdom” with “gratitude and respect”. “She educated generations of Swedes about the evil of the Holocaust and the inviolability of human dignity.”

I’ve met Fried myself and she had a dignity, clearheadedness and eloquence that few people have. Sweden has a great responsibility to make sure that her spirit lives on.

I’ll finish with a quote from Fried’s own book Questions I Am Asked About The Holocaust, when she discussed the question of whether she would ever be able to forgive the perpetrators.

“It is a question I’ve often thought about, until I realised that you don’t have to think in those terms,” she wrote.

“What has been cannot be undone, time cannot be turned back, those who are gone will never return. Today, it is the future that matters. What we can do today, is work to ensure that it never happens again.”

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues after the Swedish election. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

