CRIME
EXPLAINED: What Sweden’s controversial new espionage law means
Sweden's new law against foreign espionage will alter passages in Sweden's constitutional laws governing freedom of the press and freedom of expression. The Local spoke to Mikael Ruotsi, senior lecturer in constitutional law at Uppsala University, about the new law.
Published: 21 November 2022 13:42 CET
Mikael Ruotsi. Photo: Royal Swedish Academy of Letters, History and Antiquities
SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: How the Swedish constitution was quietly changed
In our weekly Sweden Elects newsletter, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 21 November 2022 08:49 CET
