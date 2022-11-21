‘I thought Russia was coming’: Stockholm shaken by thundersnow

“I thought Russia was coming!” a colleague at The Local said of the thundersnow which boomed over Stockholm early on Monday morning.

In the early hours of Monday morning, several parts of Sweden experienced the rare weather event, with the loud bangs causing residents of Södertälje to call the police to report gunshots.

Thunder is usually associated with humid summer evenings, but it can also occur in the winter, meteorologist Alexandra Ohlsson from Sweden’s Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT newswire.

Monday’s thundersnow occurred primarily in the Stockholm area and on Gotland, but was also seen in other parts of the country.

“In Stockholm, thunder started just after midnight, continuing until around 1 o’clock this morning, but during the morning there have been a few bouts of thunder in parts of Götaland and Svealand, with one in Gävleborg as well,” Ohlsson told TT.

The phenomenon most commonly occurs in coastal regions of southern Sweden, where cold air moves over water which is still warm, she explained.

“When it comes in over land, enough static can have built up in the air that we get a lightning discharge,” she said.

A few lightning bolts striking during winter is “more common than you might think,” Ohlsson said, “but it’s not so common that you have widespread thunder.”