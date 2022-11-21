Read news from:
‘I thought Russia was coming’: Stockholm shaken by thundersnow

Some areas of Sweden experienced snow, thunder and lightning at the same time early on Monday morning, in a rare weather phenomenon known as "thundersnow".

Published: 21 November 2022 09:58 CET
File photo. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

“I thought Russia was coming!” a colleague at The Local said of the thundersnow which boomed over Stockholm early on Monday morning.

In the early hours of Monday morning, several parts of Sweden experienced the rare weather event, with the loud bangs causing residents of Södertälje to call the police to report gunshots.

Thunder is usually associated with humid summer evenings, but it can also occur in the winter, meteorologist Alexandra Ohlsson from Sweden’s Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT newswire.

Monday’s thundersnow occurred primarily in the Stockholm area and on Gotland, but was also seen in other parts of the country.

“In Stockholm, thunder started just after midnight, continuing until around 1 o’clock this morning, but during the morning there have been a few bouts of thunder in parts of Götaland and Svealand, with one in Gävleborg as well,” Ohlsson told TT.

The phenomenon most commonly occurs in coastal regions of southern Sweden, where cold air moves over water which is still warm, she explained.

“When it comes in over land, enough static can have built up in the air that we get a lightning discharge,” she said.

A few lightning bolts striking during winter is “more common than you might think,” Ohlsson said, “but it’s not so common that you have widespread thunder.”

TRAVEL NEWS

Trains cancelled across Sweden due to snow chaos

State-owned train company SJ have cancelled services across Sweden on Monday due to weather warnings, with regional trains between Stockholm and Uppsala among those not running.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:53 CET
All train operators in the area around Stockholm and Uppsala attended a meeting with Sweden’s Transport Administration following the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued a weather warning for snowfall in the area.

At this meeting, the Transport Administration asked train operators to cut down on train travel in the area, leading SJ to cancel all regional departures between Stockholm and Uppsala.

“We’ve decided to do this to cut down the amount of trains on this line,” SJ press officer Leila Fogelholm told TT newswire.

A ticket cooperation system is also now in place, where travellers with SJ tickets can use them on Mälartåg or SL trains between Uppsala and Stockholm.

“If you’ve bought a ticket you can rebook or cancel, or travel with another train. Our snabbtåg express lines and other lines in the country will be running as normal, but of course we’ll have to see how the weather affects travel.”

Trains affected today are those with departure times from 5:00am on Monday and throughout the rest of the day.

SJ could not comment on whether more trains will be cancelled during the week.

“As it looks, according to the forecast, the weather will ease and these trains will be running again on Tuesday,” Fogelholm said.

According to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, SL will also cancel some trains on Monday, the extra services which usually run during rush hour. Other trains, such as long-distance trains and the service between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport, will also be affected during Monday, so be sure to check your planned route if you will be travelling today.

