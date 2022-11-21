Read news from:
READER PICS: Snow turns Sweden into a winter wonderland

This weekend saw the first heavy snow of the year fall on Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and much of the countryside in between. Here are some of the pictures sent in by The Local's readers.

Published: 21 November 2022 11:30 CET
The Local's reader Shahid Sattar tweeted out this fantastic picture of Kalmar Castle decked with snow. Photo: Shahid Sattar.

The Local put a call out on Twitter for pictures of wintery scenes, and readers sent us some fantastic images. Here is a selection of some of the best. 

The eastern Stockholm surburb of Lidingö was “100 percent winter wonderland”, according to resident and Local reader David Bertho, who posted these two pictures of the idyllic scene. 

Photo: David Bertho
Photo: David Bertho

Juan Camilo Mesa sent some pictures of cars and bicycles in Sundbyberg. 

Photo: Juan Camilo Mesa

Also in Sundbyberg, Anand Vragav posted this stunning picture of the rooftops of Solna taken from a distance. 

Photo: Anand Vragav

As well as of snow hanging from the surrounding pines. 

Photo: Anand Vragav

And of the thick snow covering the bicycles outside his apartment. 

Photo: Anand Vragav

Over in central Stockholm, cars in Södermalm were covered in a thick crust of the white stuff, as pedestrians stumbled over slippery pavements.  

Photo: Body in the Thames

Even the British ambassador Judith Gough posted a warning of what could happen to unattended bicycles. 

Bilal Saleem Ansari sent us these pictures from his window in the Stockholm suburb of Tyresö. 

Photo: Bilal Saleem Ansari

Ana Carolina made her way out to the Skansen park in Stockholm on Sunday and snapped this atmospheric picture of snow covering some of the historic buildings.  

The west coast wasn’t covered in quite as thick a blanket of the fluffy stuff, but Adarsh Bandi sent us this superb picture of Gothenburg’s harbour area. 

Photo: Adarsh Bandi

Another reader, Shahid Sattar, posted this beautiful picture of Kalmar Castle, wreathed in snow. 

Photo: Shahid Sattar

Even people in southern Sweden saw a dusting of snow on Saturday and Sunday night, although much of it melted in the day time. Catalina took this picture of Malmö at midnight on Sunday, before the snow started to melt away. 

Liza Mancuso sent us this picture of Lund. 

Photo: Liza Mancuso

Our deputy editor Becky Waterton posted a picture of her daughter Maj inspecting “the pathetic amount of snow in Malmö” on Sunday. 

The Twitter user @azulblancoverde posted this picture of a snowman from southern Sweden.

