TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Snow causes train chaos, Swedish PM accused on China adoptions, and Holocaust survivor Hédi Fried dead at 98: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 November 2022 08:45 CET
Ulf Kristersson at the time he chaired Adoptionscentrum in 2003. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Proposal to change permanent residence permits to temporary, winter weather on the way, hottest Christmas gift for 2022 unveiled and energy price subsidy approved. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 18 November 2022 09:05 CET
