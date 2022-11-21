Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Trains out of Stockholm hit by heavy snow

Heavy snowfall has caused an electrical fault meaning there is no power at SJ’s train depot in Hagalund in Stockholm, with many trains out of the capital late or cancelled on Monday morning as a result.

“Right now it’s not looking good,” SJ’s press officer Leila Fogelholm told TT on Monday morning.

The new cancellations came as the company suspended train services across Sweden, after the Swedish Transport Administration asked operators to free up space on the tracks.

Among the services cancelled are SJ regional trains between Stockholm and Uppsala, with customers advised to travel instead on the Mälartåg or SL-tåg services on the same line.

“We have chosen to do this to bring down the number of trains operating on this stretch of track,” SJ press officer Leila Fogelholm told TT.

Swedish vocab: en sträcka – a stretch

Sweden’s PM accused of ignoring issues on China adoptions

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has been accused of turning a blind eye to known issues over adoptions from China to Sweden, when he was the chair of Adoptionscentrum, the Swedish charity which organised many of the country’s international adoptions.

According to the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper, the newspaper reported in 2004 that at least 76 newborn children had been bought from hospitals in China and sold for adoption, with 95 people arrested for people smuggling.

Kristersson, who himself has two children adopted from China, did not take action to stop adoptions from China.

“We informed the board and all the board members of all major events,” Margret Josefsson, the charity’s then press office, told DN. “That’s what we always did. This was a major event. Kristersson received the information.”

Swedish vocab: en stor händelse – a major event

Swedish holocaust survivor and activist Hédi Fried dead at 98

The Swedish holocaust survivor, psychologist, educator and activist Hédi Fried, has died, aged 98. Fried became a significant symbol in Swedish politics after Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson promised her he would not cooperate with the far-right Sweden Democrats after the 2018 election.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf praised her after her death was announced on Sunday as “one of our country’s leading public educators”.

“She educated generations of Swedes on the evil of the holocaust and the inviolable value of humanity,” he wrote. “We admired her friendliness and wisdom on all the occasions when our family had the chance to meet her.”

Ulf Kristersson’s Instagram account was flooded with messages on Sunday accusing him of breaking his promise to Fried by choosing to take power with the support of the Sweden Democrats.

Swedish vocab: ett dödsbesked – death notice

Warnings in place as heavy snow continues in Sweden

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has warned of further disruptions, as snow continues to fall over large parts of Sweden, in particular the southern part of the country.

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has extended its orange warning to the Stockholm area and Gotland.

In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations.

SMHI issued the orange warning over large parts of Stockholm on Sunday lunchtime.

“It applies to heavy snowfall from tonight to tomorrow evening. It is uncertain exactly which area most snow will end up but there will be large amounts,” Therese Fougman, meteorologist at SMHI told Swedish newswire TT.

On Sunday morning, 14 centimetres of snow had fallen over central Stockholm, while in Holmbo west of Valdemarsvik, a snow depth of 21 centimetres was reported. In Småland’s Fagerhult and Orrefors, the snow depth was just over 20 centimetres.

Swedish vocab: snökaos – snow choas