‘No change in rules’ for pre-Brexit Brits applying for Swedish citizenship
Brits living in Sweden at the time the UK left the European Union were eligible to apply for post-Brexit residence status to retain their right to live in Sweden. But what requirements do pre-Brexit Brits need to meet to convert this to citizenship?
Published: 22 November 2022 13:23 CET
A Union flag waves behind a European Union flag, outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Photo/Alberto Pezzali/AP
