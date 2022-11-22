For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Turkey summons ambassador, Social Democrats propose to double welfare spending, trains still disrupted by snow, and Sweden Democrats get first regional head: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 November 2022 08:02 CET
Snowy tracks at Stockholm Central Station. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Snow causes train chaos, Swedish PM accused on China adoptions, and Holocaust survivor Hédi Fried dead at 98: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 November 2022 08:45 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments