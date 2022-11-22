Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Turkey summons Sweden’s ambassador over Stockholm Kurd protest

Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey over a Stockholm demonstration which it believes was in support of the terrorist PKK militia group.

According to TT’s sources, the ministry passed a demand to the ambassador, Staffan Herrström, that Sweden needs to investigate the demonstration.

Turkey is still refusing to ratify Sweden’s accession to Nato over concerns that Sweden does too little to combat Turkish terror groups on its territory.

Swedish vocab: att utreda – to investigate

Social Democrats pledge to double welfare spending in shadow budget

Sweden’s Social Democrat opposition has proposed to spend 12 billion kronor more than the government on extra payments to municipalities and regions that can be used to fund healthcare, elderly care, education, and other welfare services. This is double what the government has promised.

“This is the biggest single investment in the budget,” said Social Democrat finance spokesman Mikael Damberg. “The government should have prioritised welfare over payers of the upper rates of income tax.”

Swedish vocab: en satsning – an investment

Trains still disrupted by heavy snow on Tuesday

Trains services will continue to be disrupted around Stockholm, and in the rest of the country, as a result of the heavy snowfall over the last few days, Swedish rail company SJ has said.

“There are late arrivals over the whole rail network,” he told the TT newswire.

SJ is cancelling all regional trains between Stockholm and Uppsala, Stockholm and Västerås and Gävle and Linköping on Tuesday, on the request of the Swedish Transport Administration, which wants to create space on the tracks.

Swedish vocab: att ställa i – to cancel

Sweden Democrats to lead their first Swedish region

The Sweden Democrat regional councillor Mattias Eriksson Falk has become the chair of the regional government in Gävleborg, leading a coalition of the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, Christian Democrats and the local Healthcare Party.

The four parties’ agreement will end over a hundred years of Social Democrat rule in the region.

Swedish vocab: styre – rule