Two suspected spies arrested in Stockholm after helicopter raid

According to Säpo’s press release, the men were seized on Tuesday morning after an investigation into what the police said was “a threat against Sweden’s security”, which had been carried out in secret “for some time”. The arrests, Säpo said, were not connected in any way to any other ongoing cases.
“What we can say is that these are serious accusations. Aggravated illegal espionage is a crime which threatens Sweden’s security,” Gabriel Wernstedt, a press secretary for Säpo, told TT, pointing out that the men are also charged on suspicion of spying on foreign countries. “This implies that several countries have been affected.”
According to TT, the suspects were arrested in Stockholm, with the Swedish Armed Forces supplying two helicopters to aid in the operation. A third person has been taken in for questioning.
Member comments